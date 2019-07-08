26 celebrities who are calling for the USWNT to earn equal pay

The call for equal pay has reached a high after the United States Women’s National Team defeated the Netherlands in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final 2-0. Fans shouted for equal pay after the victory, and celebrities are, too.

The team receives only a fraction of the amount that men do by winning the World Cup and a fraction of the salary.

They filed a lawsuit in March 2018, in which they stated, “WNT players would earn a maximum of $99,000 or $4,950 per game, while similarly situated male MNT players would earn an average of $263,320 or $13,166 per game against the various levels of competition they would face. A 20-game winning top tier WNT player would earn only 38% of the compensation of a similarly situated MNT player. ”

Throughout the tournament, these celebrities and politicians have joined the team in their fight for equal pay.

Former tennis star Billie Jean King

US gymnast Aly Raisman

Television producer Shonda Rhimes

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Senator Elizabeth Warren

Actress Kerry Washington

Actress Natalie Portman

Singer Chase Rice

Saturday Night Live comedian Leslie Jones

Rapper Snoop Dogg

Actress Regina King

Tennis star Serena Williams

Actress, Jamie Lee Curtis

Singer Lindsay Ell

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay

Actress Elizabeth Banks

Senator Chuck Schumer

Actress Eva Longoria Baston

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Former professional wrestler John Layfield

Actress and producer Jessica Chastain

Singer-songwriter/actress Mandy Moore

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

Rep. Ayanna Pressley

