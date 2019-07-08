26 celebrities who are calling for the USWNT to earn equal pay

The United States Women’s National Team won its second consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cup title on Sunday. It was the team’s fourth title overall.

The team filed a lawsuit in March 2018 for equal pay.

From Hillary Clinton to Snoop Dogg, over two dozen celebrities have joined in and supported the team’s fight for equal pay.

The call for equal pay has reached a high after the United States Women’s National Team defeated the Netherlands in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final 2-0. Fans shouted for equal pay after the victory, and celebrities are, too.

The team receives only a fraction of the amount that men do by winning the World Cup and a fraction of the salary.

They filed a lawsuit in March 2018, in which they stated, “WNT players would earn a maximum of $99,000 or $4,950 per game, while similarly situated male MNT players would earn an average of $263,320 or $13,166 per game against the various levels of competition they would face. A 20-game winning top tier WNT player would earn only 38% of the compensation of a similarly situated MNT player. ”

Throughout the tournament, these celebrities and politicians have joined the team in their fight for equal pay.

Former tennis star Billie Jean King

Congratulations to the #USWNT on their 4th World Cup win! These athletes have brought more attention, support, & pride to women’s sport than perhaps any other team in history. It is long past time to pay them what they rightly deserve. ???????????????????????? #USAvNED #WorldCupfinal #EqualPay — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 7, 2019

US gymnast Aly Raisman

EQUAL PAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) July 7, 2019

Television producer Shonda Rhimes

This. "These athletes generate more revenue and garner higher tv ratings but get paid less simply because they are women. It is time for the Federation to correct this disparity once and for all.” https://t.co/Vw89Beoy6f — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) July 8, 2019

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

At this point we shouldn’t even be asking for #EqualPay for the #USWMNT – we should demand they be paid at least twice as much ???? https://t.co/VXITg24UB3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 7, 2019

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

As we get ready to cheer on the #USWNT in Sunday’s final, let's note that they’re fighting for equal pay—and their advocacy could help all female athletes. I’m proud to stand with @mpinoe and this team for fighting to win, on and off the field. https://t.co/DG7jfmfWfm pic.twitter.com/2oMMnCMSw0 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 5, 2019

Senator Elizabeth Warren

They bring home the ratings, the revenue, and the wins. But even if they didn’t, the players of the @USWNT deserve equal pay. https://t.co/HhX0VDk0Qa — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 8, 2019

Actress Kerry Washington

Actress Natalie Portman

Singer Chase Rice

Can we all please shut up about this equal pay for women? Pay em more. They earned it. More people watch them than the men, cause our men lose. Whoever sells more tickets should get the money. It’s that fucking simple. Fellas, step it up, and win. Pay the ladies???????? — Chase Rice. (@ChaseRiceMusic) July 7, 2019

Saturday Night Live comedian Leslie Jones

Rapper Snoop Dogg

Actress Regina King

Congrats to the elite @USWNT on winning your FOURTH World Cup!!! Consistently bringing home the win but not the check. Bittersweet. #USWNT #equalpay pic.twitter.com/CtzijAnmIn — Regina King (@ReginaKing) July 7, 2019

Tennis star Serena Williams

Congrats team USA! Billie says it best here! So happy for each one of you and so proud. ❤️ @USWNT https://t.co/WK2Yi2z8F4 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 7, 2019

Actress, Jamie Lee Curtis

Come on @FIFAWorldCup let’s take this great moment and remove gender from the equation and go for parity and EQUAL PAY! You can do it. The WORLD is watching! #EQUALPAYFOREQUALPLAY — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) July 8, 2019

Singer Lindsay Ell

Maybe 4 wins is enough for #FIFA to finally realize these incredible women deserve #equalpay. When the men are getting paid 4-5x what the ladies’ salary cap is…..something doesn’t add up. @USWNT #USWNT pic.twitter.com/WiI3S82Xau — Lindsay Ell (@lindsayell) July 7, 2019

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay

Equal pay for exceptionally supreme work is the least these athletes deserve. Anything less is a shame and travesty to their sport. With that said, these women have the attention of the world. All eyes on them and their glorious victory! Yas! They. Did. That! #USWMT pic.twitter.com/OR1wm1rr8R — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 7, 2019

Actress Elizabeth Banks

Senator Chuck Schumer

Actress Eva Longoria Baston

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Congratulations to the @USWNT on a record-breaking FOURTH world championship. You’re inspiring millions, including the next generation of champions, who should not have to fight for equal pay. #OneNationOneTeam https://t.co/6x87N3wfNp — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) July 7, 2019

Former professional wrestler John Layfield

Congrats USWNT! Now USA Soccer-how about you pay these superstars MORE than the men-cause they sure ain’t equal! — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) July 2, 2019

Actress and producer Jessica Chastain

I said it before. I’ll say it again. BEST TEAM IN THE WORLD. Congrats @USWNTPlayers @USWNT This was an amazing match. ????????❤️ Well deserved. #AllEyesOnUS #PayThem pic.twitter.com/4PRD6Zp4NT — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) July 7, 2019

Singer-songwriter/actress Mandy Moore

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

The @USWNT fought hard and brought home yet another World Cup title, making history as back-to-back champions. This team makes our country to proud—they shouldn't have to fight just to be paid what they deserve. pic.twitter.com/KhoszOjNh5 — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) July 8, 2019

Rep. Ayanna Pressley

Grace and grit under pressure. Bringing home the gold & inspiring the next generation on and off the field. With the world watching, you made us so proud @USWNT Now pay them what you owe them. https://t.co/U4unZAUd7z — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) July 7, 2019

