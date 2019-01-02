10 celebrities who survived brushes with death

caption These celebrities had brushes with death. source Tim P. Whitby/Pierre Suu/Mark Davis/Getty Images

Freak accidents have almost taken the lives of many beloved actors, musicians, and public figures.

Harrison Ford survived an action movie-level plane crash and Amy Schumer credits a stranger for saving her life after a gruesome surfing incident.

A car crash inspired Kanye West‘s debut single, “Through the Wire.”

Oftentimes, celebrities are so taken for granted that it’s strange to imagine a world where their career was cut short. But Hollywood’s most famous people are just as susceptible as anyone to freak accidents and frightening medical issues.

Here are 10 celebrities you might not have known had brushes with death.

Sharon Stone spent over a week in the hospital due to a brain hemorrhage.

caption Sharon Stone had a miraculous recovery. source Jason Kempin/Getty

In 2003, the actress was admitted to the hospital for a severe headache. Its cause was a subarachnoid hemorrhage, a condition where a torn artery causes bleeding in between the brain and its middle membrane.

After surgery, Stone completely recovered.

“Sharon Stone is completely intact neurologically and she will have no medical restrictions on her personal or professional activities,” Michael Lawton, chief of cerebrovascular surgery at the University of California, San Francisco told CBS News.

Gary Busey attributes his no-filter attitude to a motorcycle accident.

caption Gary Busey experienced posttraumatic amnesia. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images

In 1988, the Academy Award-nominated actor endured a freak motorcycle accident while he wasn’t wearing a helmet. The back of his head was bashed into a curb, causing extensive trauma. In a personal essay published in People magazine, Busey explained he did not remember the first six weeks post-accident due to post-traumatic amnesia.

“People have told me I was angry that I was in the hospital and didn’t want the nurses touching me,” he wrote in the essay. “The doctors wound up isolating me in a psychiatric ward and giving me three types of medication to calm me.”

Harrison Ford survived an action movie-level plane crash.

caption Harrison Ford is a well-trained pilot. source Samuel de Roman/Getty Images

Much like his “Indiana Jones” persona, Ford has a strong adventurous streak. Unfortunately, his love of airplanes lead to danger when while taking his World War II-era vintage plane for a spin in 2015. About 20 minutes into his flight, Ford – the only person on board – noticed an engine failure.

He crashed into a Santa Monica golf course from about 3,000 feet and was rushed to the hospital shortly after. Miraculously, broken bones and a very large scalp laceration were the worst of his injuries.

Travis Barker also survived a plane crash that killed four other passengers.

caption Travis Barker underwent 27 surgeries. source Getty Images/ Bryan Steffy

The Blink-182 drummer survived a Learjet crash in 2008 that killed his security guard and assistant.

“The plane’s on fire and my hands are on fire so I unbuckle my seat belt and I jump right into the jet, which holds all the fuel. I basically ignite my whole body in fire,” Barker explained to ABC News. “I’m so soaked in jet fuel, there’s nothing I can do to put the fire out.”

After the accident, the rocker spent four months in recovery and underwent 27 surgeries. From a fear of flying, he opted out of Blink-182’s Australia tour stops in 2013.

Sandra Bullock was miraculously unhurt after her plane skidded off the runway.

caption Sandra Bullock was luckily not injured in the incident. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The People’s Choice Awards

Shortly before “Miss Congeniality” hit silver screens, Sandra Bullock experienced a near-fatal plane crash in Wyoming. The corporate jet skidded off the runway, likely due to the wintry weather conditions, but no one was hurt amid the plane’s damage.

Ironically, just the year before, Bullock starred alongside Ben Affleck in the romantic comedy “Forces of Nature,” a tale of two strangers who are brought together when their plane crashes.

Rachel Bilson suffered a coma after a head-on collision.

caption Rachel Bilson was only 16 at the time of the incident. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

At 16, the “O.C.” star met a nasty fate while driving with friends on the Pacific Coast Highway. Her car hit a truck head on leaving its passengers “lucky to have survived.”

“They had to cut us out and I was in a coma for a few days,” Bilson told Mirror. She’s also mentioned she still suffers migraines and memory loss.

A car crash inspired Kanye West’s debut single.

caption Kanye West wrote “Through the Wire” about his accident. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

At the time of his near-fatal car crash in 2002, Kanye West was known mostly as a producer. After undergoing extensive facial reconstructive surgery and having his jaw wired shut, he wrote and recorded his debut single, “Through the Wire,” officially kickstarting his rapping career.

“If I would have passed that night, that would have been the end of my legacy,” West told USA Today. “Now when I go into the studio, I act like this could possibly be my last day.”

Amy Schumer credits a stranger for saving her life after a gruesome surfing incident.

caption Amy Schumer suffered deep wounds as a result of her surfing incident. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com

When she was in high school, the comedian went out for a solo wintertime surfing session that ended dangerously. She credits a stranger who found her bleeding on the beach and compressed her injury for saving her life while she waited for an ambulance to arrive.

“I have a pretty bad scar on my leg from surfing,” she told Vanity Fair. “Forty-one stitches, three layers. I skegged myself. My whole fin went into my leg, and I had to yank it out. I was by myself.”

A van crash in 1999 almost kept Stephen King from writing ever again.

caption Stephen King suffered horrific leg injuries. source Thos Robinson / Getty

While out walking, the horror author was struck from behind by a distracted van driver. The impact caused enough shattered bones that doctors almost amputated his leg altogether.

Due to the unbearable lasting pain he faced during continuous sitting, King almost retired from writing entirely. In 2007, he confirmed he in fact hadn’t fully, but was “writing at a much slower pace than previously.”

50 Cent was almost shot to death.

In his home neighborhood in Queens, New York in 2000, 50 Cent was attacked by an assailant who left him with nine bullet wounds at point-blank range.

He spent 13 weeks in the hospital afterward. His debut album, “Get Rich or Die Tryin,” was released about three years later.

