10 celebrities you didn’t know are also DJs

caption Some celebrities have a hidden talent of DJing. source Andrew Toth/Getty Images for lululemon

It’s not uncommon for a celebrity to have an interesting hobby or talent that totally ups their cool factor and makes you admire them even more. David Arquette can knit like a pro and Susan Sarandon is tough to beat in a ping pong match. But a growing number of celebrities have taken their cool factor through the roof, and are behind the turntables as DJs when they’re not in front of the camera.

Despite the demands of their day jobs, these celebrities have managed to find time to make their fans dance to their music at night. Check out some of the celebs who may one day end up dropping beats at a club near you.

Idris Elba made the royal family dance.

Idris Elba is known for his iconic dramatic roles on “The Wire” and “Luther,” but the British actor has another interesting job credit on his resume as well – DJ.

Before Elba was known for his acting, he played the New York club scene to earn extra income in the early 2000s, according to Vulture. Today, Elba plays venues around the world. He even reportedly played a few tracks at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding reception.

Jon Gosselin lets the crowd inspire his playlist.

caption Gosselin went from a dad, to a reality TV star and now he DJs. source Star Shooter/MediaPunch/IPX

As the father of twins and sextuplets, Jon Gosselin first found fame as the star of the reality series, “Jon and Kate Plus Eight.” But now that he’s no longer up late changing diapers, Gosselin spends his nights out DJing in Pennsylvania-area clubs.

And Gosselin said he loves the job. “I get to go out, have a good time with all my friends, play the music I like to hear and have the day to myself,” he told People magazine.

Rather than come to the gig with a playlist, Gosselin prefers to read the room and let the crowd inspire what he plays. He said he’s likely to play everything from James Brown to Taylor Swift.

Erykah Badu takes listeners on an eclectic mix of songs from across the ages.

caption Badu embodies her DJ alter ego Lo Down Loretta Brown. source Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

If you think Erykah Badu is cool, you have to meet her alter ego, DJ Lo Down Loretta Brown. Badu says her DJ name was inspired by a character in the 1970s cult classic film, “Cooley High.”

Her sets have a rich texture and showcase her knowledge of music, which spans decades. You’re just as likely to hear her play classic Stevie Wonder track as you will the latest chart-topper by Drake.

Elijah Wood is one half of a creative DJ pair.

caption Wood is one half of Wooden Wisdom. source Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

What started as a hobby has turned into a Wood has been spinning across the United States and Europe along with his partner, Zach Cowie. The pair DJ under the name Wooden Wisdom, according to ABC News.

Wood and Cowie spin diverse all vinyl sets that includes music from around the world.

Shaquille O’Neal has been spinning for decades.

caption “The Summer of Shaq” was an international DJ tour. source Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Shaquille O’Neal started his career in the NBA with the Orlando Magic in 1992, but you may not have known that Shaq has been spinning since 1988. The NBA Hall of Famer credits legendary Public Enemy DJ, Terminator X with inspiring him to get into the DJ game.

Shaq has taken his DJ show on the road. His international tour, “The Summer of Shaq,” took him to 15 international stops including Shanghai, Miami, and Las Vegas, where he moved the crowd with live DJ sets. Shaq describes his typical playlist as classic hip-hop mixed with trap music and EDM. You may even hear a little Nirvana thrown in as well.

Paris Hilton knows what music is hot.

caption Hilton is now a famous internationally renowned DJ. source Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Hotel heiress and reality star, Paris Hilton is now an internationally renowned DJ.

In addition to researching the venue ahead of time to see what songs are most popular, Hilton says her time hanging out at major music festivals like Burning Man and Coachella, have helped her get a feel for what makes people want to get up and dance.

But while Hilton can draw a crowd for one of her club appearances, not everyone is impressed with her skills on the 1s and 2s. In 2015, over 7,000 names were collected on a Change.org petition started to keep Paris Hilton off of the Milwaukee Summerfest DJ lineup. She went on anyway.

Solange also DJs.

caption Knowles DJed the Governor’s Ball in 2015. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Like her big sis Beyoncé, Solange Knowles is a talented singer and songwriter. But Solange has a unique talent that sets her apart from her sister. She’s also a DJ.

Solange has played high-profile gigs all over the country from a Ferragamo store on Fifth Avenue in New York City to the A-list Oscars after party, The Governor’s Ball in 2015.

“Game of Thrones” star Kristian Nairn spins electronic music.

caption Nairn has been DJing for over 20 years. source Ethan Miller/Getty

You probably know Kristian Nairn as the actor who played Hodor on HBO’s ‘”Game of Thrones.” But the Irish actor is also a DJ and producer of electronic music.

Nairn, who has been a DJ for over 20 years prefers playing progressive house music in his sets. And he often throws in a little something for his “Game Of Thrones” fans by adding audio samples of his show character to his sets.

Alicia Keys gives her DJ husband a run for his money.

caption Keys DJs under the name DJ AK-47. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Singer, songwriter, and former coach on “The Voice,” Alicia Keys has made DJ appearances under the name, DJ AK-47. While her husband, DJ and producer, Swizz Beatz may have the most turntable experience in the relationship, DJ AK-47 holds her own.

“Breaking Bad” star RJ Mitte dropped beats at show-themed parties across the country.

caption Mitte went on a “Breaking Beats” DJ tour. source Frazer Harrison/Getty

RJ Mitte, who played Walt Jr. on the hit series, “Breaking Bad” is an accomplished actor. But the 26-year-old is also a DJ who has a knack for making people dance.

In 2015, Mitte gave fans the best of both worlds when he embarked on his “Breaking Beats” DJ tour. The series of show-themed parties featured Mitte spinning a combination of EDM, funk, and rock tracks.

For more great stories, head to INSIDER’s homepage.