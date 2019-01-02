44 famous people you didn’t know were Aquarians

caption Aquariuses are described as “humanitarian.” source Stuart Franklin/Getty Images/ Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty/ Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Aquariuses are born between January 20 and February 18.

They are known for being independent and temperamental.

Celebrities including Kerry Washington, Isla Fisher, and Chris Rock were all born in Sagittarius season.

This week marks the end of Capricorn season and the start of Aquarius, the last air sign in the zodiac. Those born between January 20 and February 18 are known for being humanitarians, non-conformists, and purveyors of social progress.

From Oprah Winfrey to Joseph Gordon-Levitt, we’ve rounded up all of the famous faces that you didn’t realize were born in Aquarius season. And since a new study suggests Aquarians are the most likely sign to become celebrities, there are a lot.

Rainn Wilson

caption Rainn Wilson. source Donato Sardella/Getty Images for WRLDX

The “Office” assistant to the regional manager was born January 20.

Ed Helms

caption Ed Helms. source Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Wilson’s “Office” co-star has a birthday soon after: January 24.

Neil Diamond

caption Neil Diamond. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The “Sweet Caroline” crooner was born January 24.

Alicia Keys

caption Alicia Keys. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The “No One” singer and Grammy’s host celebrates a birthday January 25.

Ellen DeGeneres

caption Ellen DeGeneres. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

The groundbreaking daytime TV staple was born on January 26.

Patton Oswalt

caption Patton Oswalt. source Netflix

The stand-up comedian and writer was born January 27.

Elijah Wood

caption Elijah Wood. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The “Lord of the Rings” star was born on January 28.

Tom Selleck

caption Tom Selleck. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The “Magnum, P.I.” actor was born January 29.

Christian Bale

caption Christian Bale. source Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Batman himself was born January 30.

Kerry Washington

caption Kerry Washington. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The “Scandal” frontwoman celebrates a birthday January 31.

Portia de Rossi

caption Portia de Rossi. source Jason Kempin/Getty

The “Ally McBeal” actress was born January 31.

Justin Timberlake

caption Justin Timberlake. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer turns 38 this January 31.

Jessica Walter

caption Jessica Walter. source Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

The “Arrested Development” matriarch was born January 31

Harry Styles

caption Harry Styles. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The “Sign of the Times” heartthrob was born February 1.

Ronda Rousey

The pro wrestler celebrates a birthday February 1.

Shakira

caption Shakira source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer was born February 2.

Isla Fisher

caption Isla Fisher. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Focus Features

The newly-blonde actress was born February 3.

Hannibal Burress

caption Hannibal Burress. source Rob Kim/Getty Images

The “Broad City” funnyman was born February 4.

Laura Linney

caption Laura Linney. source Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

The “Love Actually” actress celebrates a birthday February 5.

Cristiano Ronaldo

caption Cristiano Ronaldo. source Getty Images/Philipp Schmidli

The Portuguese soccer player was born February 5.

Ashton Kutcher

caption Ashton Kutcher. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The “Ranch” actor celebrates a birthday February 7.

Chris Rock

The actor and comedian was born February 7.

Seth Green

The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” actor was born February 8.

Tom Hiddleston

caption Tom Hiddleston. source Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

The “Thor” villain celebrates a birthday February 9.

Chloe Grace Moretz

The “Suspiria” actress was born February 10.

Emma Roberts

caption Emma Roberts. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The “American Horror Story” actress turns 28 on February 10.

Uzo Aduba

The “Orange is the New Black” actress was born February 10.

Elizabeth Banks

caption Elizabeth Banks. source Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The “Pitch Perfect” actress and producer was born February 10.

Laura Dern

caption Laura Dern. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The “Big Little Lies” actress was born February 10.

Stephanie Beatriz

caption Stephanie Beatriz. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The “Brooklyn 99” deadpanner was born February 10.

Yara Shahidi

caption Yara Shahidi. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The “Grown-ish” actress celebrates a birthday February 10.

Natalie Dormer

caption Natalie Dormer. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The “Game of Thrones” actress was born February 11.

Jennifer Aniston

caption Jennifer Aniston. source Getty/Christopher Polk

The famous “Friends” actress was born February 11.

Kelly Rowland

caption Kelly Rowland. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

The R&B singer and actress celebrates a birthday February 11.

Brandy

caption Brandy. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

This real-life Cinderella was born February 11.

Alex Borstein

caption Alex Borstein. source Lucy Nicholson/Getty Images

The “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” actress celebrates a birthday February 15.

The Weeknd

caption The Weeknd. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret

The “Starboy” singer was born February 16.

Elizabeth Olsen

caption Elizabeth Olsen. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The “Avengers” actress was born February 16.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

caption Joseph Gordon-Levitt. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

The “100 Days of Summer” actor was born February 17.

Michael Jordan

The basketball legend was born February 17.

Ed Sheeran

caption Ed Sheeran. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The “Perfect” singer was born February 17.

Molly Ringwald

The “Sixteen Candles” actress hopefully won’t have her birthday forgotten this February 18.

Dr. Dre

caption Dr. Dre. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The rapper and entrepreneur was born February 18.

John Travolta

caption John Travolta. source Getty/Francois Durand

The “Grease” actor celebrates a birthday February 18.

