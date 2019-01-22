44 famous people you didn’t know were Aquarians

- source
- Stuart Franklin/Getty Images/ Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty/ Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
- Aquariuses are born between January 20 and February 18.
- They are known for being independent and temperamental.
- Celebrities including Kerry Washington, Isla Fisher, and Chris Rock were all born in Sagittarius season.
This week marks the end of Capricorn season and the start of Aquarius, the last air sign in the zodiac. Those born between January 20 and February 18 are known for being humanitarians, non-conformists, and purveyors of social progress.
From Oprah Winfrey to Joseph Gordon-Levitt, we’ve rounded up all of the famous faces that you didn’t realize were born in Aquarius season. And since a new study suggests Aquarians are the most likely sign to become celebrities, there are a lot.
Rainn Wilson
The “Office” assistant to the regional manager was born January 20.
Ed Helms
Wilson’s “Office” co-star has a birthday soon after: January 24.
Neil Diamond
- source
- Theo Wargo/Getty Images
The “Sweet Caroline” crooner was born January 24.
Alicia Keys
- source
- Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The “No One” singer and Grammy’s host celebrates a birthday January 25.
Ellen DeGeneres
- source
- Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
The groundbreaking daytime TV staple was born on January 26.
Patton Oswalt
- source
- Netflix
The stand-up comedian and writer was born January 27.
Elijah Wood
The “Lord of the Rings” star was born on January 28.
Tom Selleck
- source
- Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The “Magnum, P.I.” actor was born January 29.
Christian Bale
- source
- Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Batman himself was born January 30.
Kerry Washington
- source
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The “Scandal” frontwoman celebrates a birthday January 31.
Portia de Rossi
- source
- Jason Kempin/Getty
The “Ally McBeal” actress was born January 31.
Justin Timberlake
- source
- Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer turns 38 this January 31.
Jessica Walter
- source
- Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
The “Arrested Development” matriarch was born January 31
Harry Styles
- source
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The “Sign of the Times” heartthrob was born February 1.
Ronda Rousey
The pro wrestler celebrates a birthday February 1.
Shakira
- source
- Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer was born February 2.
Isla Fisher
- source
- Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Focus Features
The newly-blonde actress was born February 3.
Hannibal Burress
- source
- Rob Kim/Getty Images
The “Broad City” funnyman was born February 4.
Laura Linney
- source
- Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
The “Love Actually” actress celebrates a birthday February 5.
Cristiano Ronaldo
The Portuguese soccer player was born February 5.
Ashton Kutcher
- source
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The “Ranch” actor celebrates a birthday February 7.
Chris Rock
The actor and comedian was born February 7.
Seth Green
The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” actor was born February 8.
Tom Hiddleston
- source
- Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney
The “Thor” villain celebrates a birthday February 9.
Chloe Grace Moretz
The “Suspiria” actress was born February 10.
Emma Roberts
- source
- Christopher Polk/Getty Images
The “American Horror Story” actress turns 28 on February 10.
Uzo Aduba
The “Orange is the New Black” actress was born February 10.
Elizabeth Banks
- source
- Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
The “Pitch Perfect” actress and producer was born February 10.
Laura Dern
- source
- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The “Big Little Lies” actress was born February 10.
Stephanie Beatriz
- source
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The “Brooklyn 99” deadpanner was born February 10.
Yara Shahidi
- source
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The “Grown-ish” actress celebrates a birthday February 10.
Natalie Dormer
- source
- Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The “Game of Thrones” actress was born February 11.
Jennifer Aniston
- source
- Getty/Christopher Polk
The famous “Friends” actress was born February 11.
Kelly Rowland
- source
- Rich Fury/Getty Images
The R&B singer and actress celebrates a birthday February 11.
Brandy
- source
- Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
This real-life Cinderella was born February 11.
Alex Borstein
- source
- Lucy Nicholson/Getty Images
The “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” actress celebrates a birthday February 15.
The Weeknd
- source
- Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret
The “Starboy” singer was born February 16.
Elizabeth Olsen
- source
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The “Avengers” actress was born February 16.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
- source
- Rich Fury/Getty Images
The “100 Days of Summer” actor was born February 17.
Michael Jordan
The basketball legend was born February 17.
Ed Sheeran
- source
- Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The “Perfect” singer was born February 17.
Molly Ringwald
The “Sixteen Candles” actress hopefully won’t have her birthday forgotten this February 18.
Dr. Dre
- source
- Christopher Polk/Getty Images
The rapper and entrepreneur was born February 18.
John Travolta
- source
- Getty/Francois Durand
The “Grease” actor celebrates a birthday February 18.
Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.