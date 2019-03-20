40 celebrities you didn’t know were Aries

- source
- Kevin Winter/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
- Aries season is from March 21 through April 19.
- Those who are Aries are typically known to be bold and passionate.
- Lady Gaga, Kourtney Kardashian, Paul Rudd, and Chance the Rapper are all Aries.
Though January marks the start of the calendar year, Aries represents the start of the zodiac – and for the astrologically-inclined, that is every bit as significant. Those born March 21 through April 19 fall under this sign, and are traditionally known to be bold, ambitious, unswerving, and passionate. Aries are natural born leaders, and as a fire sign are often impulsive and short-tempered.
From Lady Gaga to Chance the Rapper, we’ve rounded up all of the celebrities that you might not have realized were Aries.
Matthew Broderick
- source
- Getty Images / Stephen Lovekin
The “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” actor was born March 21.
Rosie O’Donnell
The talk show host and actress was born March 21.
Scott Eastwood
- source
- Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for UNITAS
The “Suicide Squad” actor was born March 21.
Reese Witherspoon
- source
- Christopher Polk/Getty Images
The “Legally Blonde” actress was born March 22 (and is not a Gemini vegetarian like her character.)
Jessica Chastain
- source
- Getty
The “Zero Dark Thirty” actress was born March 24.
Elton John
- source
- Getty Images/Mark Metcalfe
The “Rocket Man” crooner was born March 25.
Big Sean
- source
- Maury Phillips/Getty Images
The “Sacrifices” rapper was born March 25.
Keira Knightley
The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actress was born March 26.
Steven Tyler
- source
- Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
The Aerosmith frontman was born March 26.
Mariah Carey
- source
- Theo Wargo/Getty Images
The “Obsessed” singer was born March 27.
Lady Gaga
- source
- Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The “Joanne” singer was born March 28.
Reba McEntire
- source
- Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
The country queen was born March 28.
Celine Dion
- source
- Jesse Grant/Getty Images
The “My Heart Will Go On” crooner was born March 30.
Ewan McGregor
- source
- Frazer Harrison/Golden Globes
The “Moulin Rouge” actor was born March 31.
David Oyelowo
- source
- Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
The “Selma” actor was born April 1.
Eddie Murphy
- source
- Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
The versatile comedian was born April 3.
Robert Downey Jr.
- source
- Paras Griffin/Getty Images
The “Iron Man” actor was born April 4.
Read More: Here’s which state you really belong in, based on your zodiac sign
Pharrell Williams
- source
- Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The “Happy” singer was born April 5.
Paul Rudd
- source
- Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival
The “Clueless” star (as he will forever be known to us) was born April 6.
Zach Braff
- source
- Ian Gavan/Getty Images
The “Scrubs” actor was born April 6.
Russell Crowe
- source
- Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures International
The “Gladiator” actor was born April 7.
Jackie Chan
- source
- Kiyoshi Ota / Getty Images
The popular “Rush Hour” star was born April 7.
Skai Jackson
- source
- Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The Disney channel starlet was born April 8.
Robin Wright
- source
- Getty/Frazer Harrison
The on-screen president was born April 8.
Dennis Quaid
- source
- Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
The “Parent Trap” dad was born April 9.
Kristen Stewart
- source
- Andrew Toth/Getty Images
The “Twilight” brooder was born April 9.
Elle Fanning
- source
- Rich Fury/Getty Images
The “Mary Shelley” actress was born April 9.
Mandy Moore
- source
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The talented “This is Us” star was born April 10.
Saoirse Ronan
- source
- Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The Irish “Ladybird” actress was born April 12.
Shannen Doherty
- source
- Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
The “Charmed” actress was born April 12.
Ed O’Neill
- source
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The “Modern Family” actor was born April 12.
Abigail Breslin
- source
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The former “Scream Queens” star was born April 14.
Read More: How you act when you’re in love, based on your zodiac sign
Sarah Michelle Gellar
The on-screen vampire slayer was born April 14.
Emma Watson
- source
- Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Hermione Granger herself was born April 15.
Emma Thompson
- source
- Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment
The “Love Actually” actress was born April 15.
Chance the Rapper
- source
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The “No Problem” rapper was born April 16.
Akon
- source
- Getty Images / Leonard Adam
The “Smack That” singer was born April 16.
Jennifer Garner
- source
- Getty
The “I, Simon” actress was born April 17.
Kourtney Kardashian
- source
- Rich Fury/Getty Images
The oldest Kardashian sister was born April 18.
Ashley Judd
- source
- Duane Prokop/Getty Images
The “Berlin Station” actress was born April 19.