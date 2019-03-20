40 celebrities you didn’t know were Aries

caption Lady Gaga and Chance the Rapper are two famous Aries stars. source Kevin Winter/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Aries season is from March 21 through April 19.

Those who are Aries are typically known to be bold and passionate.

Lady Gaga, Kourtney Kardashian, Paul Rudd, and Chance the Rapper are all Aries.

Though January marks the start of the calendar year, Aries represents the start of the zodiac – and for the astrologically-inclined, that is every bit as significant. Those born March 21 through April 19 fall under this sign, and are traditionally known to be bold, ambitious, unswerving, and passionate. Aries are natural born leaders, and as a fire sign are often impulsive and short-tempered.

From Lady Gaga to Chance the Rapper, we’ve rounded up all of the celebrities that you might not have realized were Aries.

Matthew Broderick

caption Matthew Broderick source Getty Images / Stephen Lovekin

The “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” actor was born March 21.

Rosie O’Donnell

caption Rosie O’Donnell source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The talk show host and actress was born March 21.

Scott Eastwood

caption Scott Eastwood source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for UNITAS

The “Suicide Squad” actor was born March 21.

Reese Witherspoon

caption Reese Witherspoon source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The “Legally Blonde” actress was born March 22 (and is not a Gemini vegetarian like her character.)

Jessica Chastain

caption Jessica Chastain source Getty

The “Zero Dark Thirty” actress was born March 24.

Elton John

caption Elton John source Getty Images/Mark Metcalfe

The “Rocket Man” crooner was born March 25.

Big Sean

caption Big Sean source Maury Phillips/Getty Images

The “Sacrifices” rapper was born March 25.

Keira Knightley

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actress was born March 26.

Steven Tyler

caption Steven Tyler source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The Aerosmith frontman was born March 26.

Mariah Carey

caption Mariah Carey source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The “Obsessed” singer was born March 27.

Lady Gaga

caption Lady Gaga source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The “Joanne” singer was born March 28.

Reba McEntire

caption Reba McEntire source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The country queen was born March 28.

Celine Dion

caption Celine Dion source Jesse Grant/Getty Images

The “My Heart Will Go On” crooner was born March 30.

Ewan McGregor

caption Ewan McGregor source Frazer Harrison/Golden Globes

The “Moulin Rouge” actor was born March 31.

David Oyelowo

caption David Oyelowo source Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The “Selma” actor was born April 1.

Eddie Murphy

caption Eddie Murphy source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The versatile comedian was born April 3.

Robert Downey Jr.

caption Robert Downey Jr. source Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The “Iron Man” actor was born April 4.

Read More: Here’s which state you really belong in, based on your zodiac sign

Pharrell Williams

caption Pharrell Williams source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The “Happy” singer was born April 5.

Paul Rudd

caption Paul Rudd source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival

The “Clueless” star (as he will forever be known to us) was born April 6.

Zach Braff

caption Zach Braff source Ian Gavan/Getty Images

The “Scrubs” actor was born April 6.

Russell Crowe

caption Russell Crowe source Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures International

The “Gladiator” actor was born April 7.

Jackie Chan

caption Jackie Chan source Kiyoshi Ota / Getty Images

The popular “Rush Hour” star was born April 7.

Skai Jackson

caption Skai Jackson source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Disney channel starlet was born April 8.

Robin Wright

caption Robin Wright source Getty/Frazer Harrison

The on-screen president was born April 8.

Dennis Quaid

caption Dennis Quaid source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The “Parent Trap” dad was born April 9.

Kristen Stewart

caption Kristen Stewart source Andrew Toth/Getty Images

The “Twilight” brooder was born April 9.

Elle Fanning

caption Elle Fanning source Rich Fury/Getty Images

The “Mary Shelley” actress was born April 9.

Mandy Moore

caption Mandy Moore source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The talented “This is Us” star was born April 10.

Saoirse Ronan

caption Saoirse Ronan source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The Irish “Ladybird” actress was born April 12.

Shannen Doherty

caption Shannen Doherty source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The “Charmed” actress was born April 12.

Ed O’Neill

caption Ed O’Neill source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The “Modern Family” actor was born April 12.

Abigail Breslin

caption Abigail Breslin source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The former “Scream Queens” star was born April 14.

Read More: How you act when you’re in love, based on your zodiac sign

Sarah Michelle Gellar

The on-screen vampire slayer was born April 14.

Emma Watson

caption Emma Watson source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Hermione Granger herself was born April 15.

Emma Thompson

caption Emma Thompson source Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment

The “Love Actually” actress was born April 15.

Chance the Rapper

caption Chance the Rapper source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The “No Problem” rapper was born April 16.

Akon

caption Akon source Getty Images / Leonard Adam

The “Smack That” singer was born April 16.

Jennifer Garner

caption Jennifer Garner source Getty

The “I, Simon” actress was born April 17.

Kourtney Kardashian

caption Kourtney Kardashian source Rich Fury/Getty Images

The oldest Kardashian sister was born April 18.

Ashley Judd

caption Ashley Judd source Duane Prokop/Getty Images

The “Berlin Station” actress was born April 19.