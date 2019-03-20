40 celebrities you didn’t know were Aries

By
Molly Thomson, Insider
-
Lady Gaga and Chance the Rapper are two famous Aries stars.

Kevin Winter/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Aries season is from March 21 through April 19.
  • Those who are Aries are typically known to be bold and passionate.
  • Lady Gaga, Kourtney Kardashian, Paul Rudd, and Chance the Rapper are all Aries.

Though January marks the start of the calendar year, Aries represents the start of the zodiac – and for the astrologically-inclined, that is every bit as significant. Those born March 21 through April 19 fall under this sign, and are traditionally known to be bold, ambitious, unswerving, and passionate. Aries are natural born leaders, and as a fire sign are often impulsive and short-tempered.

From Lady Gaga to Chance the Rapper, we’ve rounded up all of the celebrities that you might not have realized were Aries.

Matthew Broderick

Matthew Broderick
Getty Images / Stephen Lovekin

The “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” actor was born March 21.

Rosie O’Donnell

Rosie O’Donnell
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The talk show host and actress was born March 21.

Scott Eastwood

Scott Eastwood
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for UNITAS

The “Suicide Squad” actor was born March 21.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The “Legally Blonde” actress was born March 22 (and is not a Gemini vegetarian like her character.)

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain
Getty

The “Zero Dark Thirty” actress was born March 24.

Elton John

Elton John
Getty Images/Mark Metcalfe

The “Rocket Man” crooner was born March 25.

Big Sean

Big Sean
Maury Phillips/Getty Images

The “Sacrifices” rapper was born March 25.

Keira Knightley

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actress was born March 26.

Steven Tyler

Steven Tyler
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The Aerosmith frontman was born March 26.

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The “Obsessed” singer was born March 27.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The “Joanne” singer was born March 28.

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The country queen was born March 28.

Celine Dion

Celine Dion
Jesse Grant/Getty Images

The “My Heart Will Go On” crooner was born March 30.

Ewan McGregor

Ewan McGregor
Frazer Harrison/Golden Globes

The “Moulin Rouge” actor was born March 31.

David Oyelowo

David Oyelowo
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The “Selma” actor was born April 1.

Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The versatile comedian was born April 3.

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The “Iron Man” actor was born April 4.

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The “Happy” singer was born April 5.

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival

The “Clueless” star (as he will forever be known to us) was born April 6.

Zach Braff

Zach Braff
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

The “Scrubs” actor was born April 6.

Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures International

The “Gladiator” actor was born April 7.

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan
Kiyoshi Ota / Getty Images

The popular “Rush Hour” star was born April 7.

Skai Jackson

Skai Jackson
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Disney channel starlet was born April 8.

Robin Wright

Robin Wright
Getty/Frazer Harrison

The on-screen president was born April 8.

Dennis Quaid

Dennis Quaid
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The “Parent Trap” dad was born April 9.

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart
Andrew Toth/Getty Images

The “Twilight” brooder was born April 9.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning
Rich Fury/Getty Images

The “Mary Shelley” actress was born April 9.

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The talented “This is Us” star was born April 10.

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The Irish “Ladybird” actress was born April 12.

Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The “Charmed” actress was born April 12.

Ed O’Neill

Ed O’Neill
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The “Modern Family” actor was born April 12.

Abigail Breslin

Abigail Breslin
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The former “Scream Queens” star was born April 14.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

The on-screen vampire slayer was born April 14.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Hermione Granger herself was born April 15.

Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment

The “Love Actually” actress was born April 15.

Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The “No Problem” rapper was born April 16.

Akon

Akon
Getty Images / Leonard Adam

The “Smack That” singer was born April 16.

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner
Getty

The “I, Simon” actress was born April 17.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian
Rich Fury/Getty Images

The oldest Kardashian sister was born April 18.

Ashley Judd

Ashley Judd
Duane Prokop/Getty Images

The “Berlin Station” actress was born April 19.