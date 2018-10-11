30 celebrities who don’t identify as either straight or gay

caption Actor Tessa Thompson attends the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

“Westworld” star Tessa Thompson recently made waves when she discussed her dating life in a new interview.

Like Thompson, many celebrities have been outspoken about being attracted to more than one gender.

Keep scrolling to see which ones identify as bisexual, or have ditched labels but spoken about loving both men and women in their personal lives.

After starring in an upcoming movie as a young gay man, actor Lucas Hedges spoke frankly about being on a “spectrum” between gay and straight.

caption Twenty-one year old Lucas Hedges starred in several Oscar-nominated movies, including “Lady Bird,” “Manchester By The Sea,” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Hedge’s character in a 2018 movie, “Boy Erased,” is sent to conversion therapy by his parents after he comes out.

“I owe it to this part to speak as honestly as possible,” Hedges told Vulture in an interview. “In the early stages of my life, some of the people I was most infatuated with were my closest male friends. That was the case through high school, and I think I was always aware that while for the most part I was attracted to women, I existed on a spectrum […] Not totally straight, but also not gay and not necessarily bisexual.”

Singer and songwriter Jason Mraz thinks “two spirit” is the best identifier for his sexuality.

caption Jason Mraz performing in 2014 on NBC’s source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

After penning a poem for Billboard Magazine during 2018’s Pride Month, Mraz got some attention for the line: “I am bi your side.”

“Honestly, I didn’t realize it was going to be so telling,” Mraz told Billboard in a recent interview. “But I’ve had experiences with men, even while I was dating the woman who became my wife. It was like, ‘Wow, does that mean I am gay?’ And my wife laid it out for me. She calls it ‘two spirit,’ which is what the Native Americans call someone who can love both man and woman. I really like that.”

Tessa Thompson recently opened up about her sexuality in a new interview.

caption Thompson stars as Charlotte Hale on HBO’s “Westworld.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty

“Westworld” and “Thor: Ragnorak” star Tessa Thompson recently told Net-a-Porter that she’s attracted to both men and women.

“I can take things for granted because of my family – it’s so free and you can be anything that you want to be,” Thompson said. “I’m attracted to men and also to women. If I bring a woman home, [or] a man, we don’t even have to have the discussion.”

Thompson’s “Westworld” co-star Evan Rachel Wood came out as bisexual in 2012.

Wood came out as bisexual in a tweet in 2012 saying, “I myself am bisexual and have always ‘joked’ about Miley giving me gay vibes. Not a bad thing! Just an observation.”

She is an advocate for bisexual awareness, and told a fan on Twitter once that labels are tricky.

“I prefer ‘queer,'” Wood said in 2013. “Bisexual works too except I don’t exclude transgender people. This is why labels are tricky.”

Actress and singer Janelle Monae first identified as bisexual, but recently came out as pansexual.

caption Monae’s “Dirty Computer” is one of the best critically acclaimed musical projects of 2018 so far. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

“Being a queer black woman in America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and women – I consider myself to be a free-ass motherfucker,” Monae said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

As the article makes clear, Monae first identified as bisexual. “But then later I read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too,'” Monae said. “I’m open to learning more about who I am.”

Paris Jackson prefers not to label herself, and said she came out when she was 14.

Jackson identifies as part of the LGBTQ+ community, and has mentioned crushing on girls in magazine interviews, but she prefers not to be called bisexual.

“I’m not bisexual,” Jackson wrote on an Instagram post. “I just love people for people. I don’t label myself so please don’t label me. Thank you!”

Kristen Stewart famously dated her “Twilight” co-star Robert Pattinson for years, and is now in a relationship with model Stella Maxwell.

caption Kristen Stewart is making her directorial debut in 2018. source Andrew Toth/Getty Images

“You’re not confused if you’re bisexual,” she told The Guardian in 2017. “It’s not confusing at all. For me, it’s quite the opposite.”

Stewart also spoke to the complexity that comes with having her sexuality in the spotlight.

“I mean, it’s hard to talk about,” Steward said. “I don’t want to seem presumptuous, because everyone has their own experience. The whole issue of sexuality is so grey. I’m just trying to acknowledge that fluidity, that greyness, which has always existed. But maybe only now are we allowed to start talking about it.”

Michelle Rodriguez came out in 2015 as being sexually attracted to both men and women.

caption Michelle Rodriguez in the “Fast and Furious” franchise. source Universal

“I’ve gone both ways. I do as I please,” the “Fast and Furious” and “Avatar” star said to Entertainment Weekly. “I am too f—— curious to sit here and not try when I can. Men are intriguing. So are chicks.”

When asked later about the decision to open up about her love life, Rodriquez told Latina Magazine: “I’m getting older. Eventually it’s going to wrinkle up and I’m not going to be able to use it. I wanted to be honest about who I am and see what happens.”

“Justice League” and “Fanatastic Beasts” star Ezra Miller came out as queer in 2012

caption Ezra Miller plays the Flash in DC’s newest “Justice League” movie. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

“The way I would choose to identify myself wouldn’t be gay,” Miller said to The Daily Beast in 2012. “I’ve been attracted mostly to ‘shes,’ but I’ve been with many people and I’m open to love wherever it can be found.”

Singer-songwriter Halsey identifies as bisexual and has spoken out about it numerous times.

caption The 23-year-old pop star has already won multiple awards for her chart-topping hits. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

“I’m a young, bisexual woman, and I’ve spent a large part of my life trying to validate myself – to my friends, to my family, to myself – trying to prove that who I love and how I feel is not a phase; it’s not part of some confusion that’s going to change or could be manipulated,” the singer said while accepting the GLAAD award for Outstanding Musician in 2018.

“Love, Simon” actor and musician Keiynan Lonsdale prefers not to label himself, but says he’s “been in love with guys and [and girls].”

caption Keiynan Lonsdale played a key role in the 2018 teen rom-com “Love, Simon.” source Mike Windle / Stringer / Getty Images

“I like to change my hair, I like to take risks with how I dress, I like girls, and I like guys (yes), I like growing, I like learning, I like who I am and I really like who I’m becoming,” the star wrote in an Instagram post last year.

“I said, I’m not straight,” Lonsdale told EW when asked about his coming out story. with his friends. “I don’t really label myself as anything. I have been in love with guys and I have been in love with girls. That’s me.”

Drew Barrymore came out in 2003, and keeps her romantic life private.

caption Drew Barrymore has been in the Hollywood spotlight her entire life. source Dan Callister/Getty Images

Over a decade ago, Drew Barrymore came out in an interview in Contact Magazine, saying, “Do I like women sexually? Yeah, I do. Totally. I have always considered myself bisexual … I love a woman’s body. I think a woman and a woman together are beautiful, just as a man and a woman together are beautiful.”

Actress Bella Thorne has been open about her bisexuality with her fans on social media.

caption Bella Thorne starred in 2018’s “Midnight Sun.” source Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Actress Bella Thorne may have had the most succinct public coming out announcement of all: she simply tweeted “yes” to a fan asking whether or not she’s bisexual in 2016.

Later, in 2018, Thorne answered more fan questions on Twitter about her personal experiences with being bisexual.

“Honesty and bluntness,” she advised one fan asking how they should come out to their parents. “You can’t hide who you are forever and be happy.”

Actress Amber Heard came out as bisexual years ago, but has since stated she prefers not to be labeled.

“I don’t identify as anything,” Heard told Allure in 2017 when asked if she identifies as bisexual. “I’m a person. I like who I like. I happened to be dating a woman, and people started taking pictures of us walking to our car after dinner. I [was] holding her hand, and I realized that I have two options: I can let go of her hand and, when asked about it, I can say that my private life is my private life. Or I could not let go and own it.”

It was when Heard decided to “own it” back in 2010 that the bisexual label first came into play, though she’s since decided against using the term.

“It’s limiting, that LGBTQ thing,” Heard told Allure. It served a function as an umbrella for marginalized people to whom rights were being denied, but it loses its efficacy because of the nuanced nature of humanity […] I don’t care how many letters you add. At some point, it’s going to spell ‘WE ARE HUMAN.'”

Alia Shawkat says she considers herself bisexual.

caption Alia Shawkat co-wrote and starred in 2018’s indie movie “Duck Butter.” source Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Actress Alia Shawkat (“Arrested Development”) told Out Magazine, “I was a tomboy growing up, and I remember my mom asking me when I was 10, ‘Are you attracted to boys or girls?’ I said ‘I don’t know.’ Now I consider myself bisexual, and I think balancing my male and female energies has been a big part of me growing as an actor.”

Daniel Newman came out as bisexual in 2017.

caption Daniel Newman had a breakout role on AMC’s “The Walking Dead.” source Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

In 2017, “The Walking Dead” star Daniel Newman came out as bisexual to his fans on social media and promoted the hashtag #OutandProud with supportive messages about visibility within the LGBTQ community.

Pop star Lauren Jauregui came out in an op-ed after the 2016 election to people who voted for Donald Trump.

caption Lauren Jauregui teamed up with Halsey for a new single in 2018. source Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Jauregui, a member of pop music group Fifth Harmony, came out as bisexual in a 2016 Billboard op-ed piece saying, “I am a bisexual Cuban-American woman and I am so proud of it.”

This year, Jauregui collaborated with Halsey for a recent single about an unrequited same-sex romance. The lyrics initially had both artists singing about an unnamed “he.”

“Then I got a text from her: ‘Hey, babe, you can totally shut this down, but I was thinking we could switch the pronouns,” Jauregui told Out Magazine. “I was like, ‘B—-, I was thinking the same thing!'”

Record mogul Clive Davis came out as bisexual in his 2013 memoir.

caption Clive Davis’ work in the entertainment industry changed many lives. source Getty Images / Kevin Winter

American record producer Clive Davis came out as bisexual in his memoir “The Soundtrack Of My Life.” He said, “The adage is that you’re either straight or gay or lying, but that’s not my experience. To call me anything other than bisexual would be inaccurate.”

Pop star Kesha says gender doesn’t play a role in who she’s attracted to.

caption Kesha spoke out about her sexuality in 2013. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen

The singer prefers not to use labels, but told Seventeen Magazine, “I don’t love just men. I love people. It’s not about a gender. It’s just about the spirit that exudes from that other person you’re with.”

Black Eyed Peas frontwoman Fergie came out as bisexual in 2009.

caption Fergie’s full name is Stacy Ferguson. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

When The Advocate asked the Black Eyed Peas front woman about her bisexual past and why it wasn’t a “trendy” thing for her, she said, “The funny thing is that I was very open and honest about that from the very beginning, and everyone was acting like it was some new trend. Go back four or five years, people, and you’ll see the same answer.”

Actor Alan Cumming is so tired of discussing his bisexuality in interviews that he created a FAQ answer on his website.

caption Alan Cumming is an accomplished tv, movie, and stage actor. source Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

In 2015, Cumming told The Advocate, “My sexuality has never been black and white; it’s always been gray. I’m with a man, but I haven’t closed myself off to the fact that I’m still sexually attracted to women.”

Now he’s added a question and answer to the FAQ section on his website:

Q: As a bisexual person yourself, you’re known for being outspoken on bisexuality and gender fluidity. How do you explain bisexuality to people who still don’t get it? A: I’m not here to change people’s minds about whether they believe in bisexuality. All I’m saying is that I think my sexuality and most people’s sexuality is gray. I am married to a man. I have a healthy sexual appetite and a healthy imagination. I also have an attraction to women. I’ve never lost it, actually. I’ve always been attracted to both sexes, and whether I act on it or not is not anyone’s business, really. I’m not going to close myself off to the possibility of experience just because society says we must stick within these rigid boundaries.

“Parks and Recreation” star Aubrey Plaza said she falls in love with both girls and guys.

caption Aubrey Plaza also stars on FX’s “Legion.” source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Plaza spoke about her sexuality with The Advocate during a 2016 interview.

“I know I have an androgynous thing going on, and there’s something masculine about my energy,” Plaza said when asked if women ever hit on her. “Girls are into me – that’s no secret. Hey, I’m into them too. I fall in love with girls and guys. I can’t help it.”

Green Day front man Billie Joe Armstrong spoke about being bisexual in a 1995 interview.

caption Billie Joe Armstrong identified as bisexual from an early age. source Theo Wargo / Getty Images

In a 1995 interview with The Advocate, Armstrong said, “I think I’ve always been bisexual. I mean, it’s something that I’ve always been interested in. I think people are born bisexual, and it’s just that our parents and society kind of veer us off into this feeling of ‘Oh, I can’t.’ They say it’s taboo. It’s ingrained in our heads that it’s bad, when it’s not bad at all. It’s a very beautiful thing.”

“Riverdale” and “Stranger Things” actress Shannon Purser came out as bisexual on social media.

caption Shannon Purser was the breakout star of “Stranger Things” with her role as Barb. source Getty Images

Actress Shannon Purser (“Stranger Things” and “Riverdale”) came out as bisexual on Twitter after previously being open with her fans about the process of discovering her sexuality.

“I don’t normally do this, but I figure now is as good a time as any to get personal,” Purser said on Twitter. “I’ve only just recently come out as bisexual to my family and friends. It’s something I am still processing and trying to understand and I don’t like talking about it too much. I’m very very new to the LGBT community.”

“The Voice” and “American Idol” alum Frenchie Davis

caption Frenchie Davis came out as bisexual while also confirming she was in a committed relationship with a woman. source Valerie Macon / Stringer / Getty Images

“I wasn’t out before the relationship, but I wasn’t in,” Davis said in an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “I dated men and women, though lesbians weren’t feeling the bisexual thing. Now I’m in love with a woman I think I can be with forever.”

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Sara Ramirez identifies as queer and bisexual.

caption Sara Ramirez plays the openly bisexual Callie Torres on “Grey’s Anatomy.” source Angela Weiss / Stringer / Getty Images

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star came out during a speech at True Colors Fund’s 40 to None Summit saying, “So many of our youth experiencing homelessness are youth whose lives touch on many intersections – whether they be gender identity, gender expression, race, class, sexual orientation, religion, citizenship status.”

She continued, “Because of the intersections that exist in my own life: woman, multi-racial woman, woman of color, queer, bisexual, Mexican-Irish American, immigrant, and raised by families heavily rooted in Catholicism on both my Mexican and Irish sides, I am deeply invested in projects that allow our youth’s voices to be heard.”

Actress and model Cara Delevingne has spoken openly about being bisexual.

caption Cara Delevingne has been openly bisexual since 2014. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/GettyImages

After talking openly about being with men and women, the “Suicide Squad” actress and model has expressed frustration over the way some people misidentify her as gay.

“A lot of the friends I have who are straight have such an old way of thinking,” Delevingne said in an interview for Glamour. “It’s ‘So you’re just gay, right?’ [They] don’t understand it. [If] I’m like, ‘Oh, I really like this guy,’ [they’re like], ‘But you’re gay.’ I’m like, ‘No, you’re so annoying!'”

Comedian Margaret Cho came out as bisexual early in her career and continues to advocate for bi visibility.

caption Margaret Cho has been attending Pride celebrations since the ’70s. source Ethan Miller / Getty Images

The comedian has been out as bisexual for years and recently said in an interview with Huffington Post that she’s not sure if bisexual is necessarily the right word “because that indicates that there’s only two genders, and I don’t believe that.”

“I’ve been with people all across the spectrum of gender and who have all kinds of different expressions of gender, so it’s so hard to say,” she continued. “Maybe ‘pansexual’ is technically the more correct term but I like ‘bisexual’ because it’s kind of ’70s. [Laughs] There’s something very chic about that word and I guess that’s probably the right one for me.”

Artist Sia identified as queer in a tweet, saying she’s dated both men and women.

caption Pop star Sia is famous for hiding her face with wigs and bows during most public appearances. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Sia came out as queer in August 2013, tweeting, “I’m queer. I don’t really identify as a lesbian because I’ve dated predominantly men. But I’ve certainly dated women.”

“True Blood” star Anna Paquin came out in a recorded PSA in 2010.

caption Anna Paquin has been married to Stephen Moyer since 2010. source Getty Images / John Shearer

Paquin came out as bisexual in a PSA for the 2010 Give a Damn Campaign aimed at promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender equality by saying, “I’m bisexual, and I give a damn.”

She’s been married to her co-star Stephen Moyer for eight years, and several times has had to make it clear that being married to a man doesn’t make her any less bisexual.

“Proud to be a happily married bisexual mother,” Pacquin tweeted in 2014. “Marriage is about love not gender.”