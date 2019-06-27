- source
- In astrology, Cancer season is typically June 21 to July 22.
- Celebrities under this sign include Khloe Kardashian, Lisa Rinna, and Ariana Grande.
- The Cancer astrological sign is thought to be “tenacious, highly imaginative, persuasive, if insecure,” INSIDER previously reported.
- Editor’s Note: Astrology is just for fun and is not supported by scientific evidence.
The official start of summer began on Friday, June 21 – and so did a new season of the zodiac. The astrological sign Cancer typically includes those born between June 21 to July 22. When it comes to the characteristics of Cancers, the sign is known for being “deeply emotional and intuitive.” Cancer signs also act as leaders and are known for their loving and nurturing personality.
Although astrology isn’t steeped in science, it can be a fun way to take a look at the different personality traits of those who fall under the sign, including celebs like Lindsay Lohan, Olivia Munn, and Selena Gomez. But, those three ladies aren’t the only famous people who fall under the Cancer sign. Here are 30 celebrities who are Cancers.
Chris Pratt
The “Parks and Recreation” star was born on June 21, 1979.
Meryl Streep
Streep celebrated her 70th birthday on June 22, 2019. The beloved actress was born in 1949.
Solange Knowles
Knowles, a singer-songwriter, entered the world on June 24, 1986
Linda Cardellini
Cardellini, most recently known for her role as Judy on Netflix’s “Dead To Me,” was born on June 25, 1975.
Busy Philipps
Born on June 25, 1979, the “Dawson’s Creek” star recently celebrated her 40th birthday.
Nick Offerman
Offerman, who is known for his role as Ron Swanson on “Parks and Recreation,” was born on June 26, 1970.
Ariana Grande
Making her debut in 1993, the “thank u, next” singer-songwriter was born on June 26.
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe was born on June 27, 1984, making her the youngest Kardashian sister.
Elon Musk
The SpaceX CEO was born on June 28, 1971.
Fantasia Barrino
The “American Idol” winner was born on June 30, 1984.
Pamela Anderson
The Canadian-born actress and model turned 50 on July 1, 2017.
Lindsay Lohan
Lohan, who famously starred as Cady Heron in “Mean Girls,” was born on July 2, 1986.
Tom Cruise
The “Mission Impossible” star was born on July 3, 1962.
Olivia Munn
The “X-men Apocalypse” actress was born on July 3, 1980, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Mike Sorrento
The “Jersey Shore” star was born on July 4, 1982, in West Brighton, New York.
Post Malone
Singer, rapper, songwriter, and producer Post Malone was born on July 4, 1995.
Kevin Hart
The comedian, who hails from Philadelphia, was born on July 6, 1979.
Tia and Tamera Mowry
The “Sister, Sister” twin actresses were born on July 6, 1978, in Germany.
Kevin Bacon
Born in 1958, the “Footloose” actor celebrated his 60th birthday on July 8, 2018.
Milo Ventimiglia
You probably recognize Ventimiglia from his role as Jack Pearson on the critically-acclaimed show “This Is Us.” Ventimiglia was born on July 8, 1977.
Tom Hanks
Since he was born on July 9, 1956, Hanks has won multiple Academy Awards, Emmy Awards, and Golden Globes.
Sofia Vergara
The Colombian-born actress and “Modern Family” star was born on July 10, 1972.
Lisa Rinna
The “Days of Our Lives” star was born on July 11, 1963.
Will Ferrell
Ferrell, who spent seven years on “Saturday Night Live,” was born on July 16, 1967.
Luke Bryan
Bryan, a country singer, was born on July 17, 1976.
Vin Diesel
Diesel was actually born Mark Sinclair on July 18, 1967.
Kristen Bell
Bell, who voices the fictional character Anna from Disney’s “Frozen,” was born on July 18, 1980.
Julianne Hough
Hough, a former “Dancing With The Stars” judge and two-time champion of the show, was born on July 20, 1988.
Selena Gomez
The “I Can’t Get Enough” singer was born in 1992 on July 22.