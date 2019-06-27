caption Khloe Kardashian and Selena Gomez are two celebrity Cancers. source Daniele Venturelli / Contributor/ Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment / Contributor/Getty Images

In astrology, Cancer season is typically June 21 to July 22.

Celebrities under this sign include Khloe Kardashian, Lisa Rinna, and Ariana Grande.

The Cancer astrological sign is thought to be “tenacious, highly imaginative, persuasive, if insecure,” INSIDER previously reported.

Editor’s Note: Astrology is just for fun and is not supported by scientific evidence.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

The official start of summer began on Friday, June 21 – and so did a new season of the zodiac. The astrological sign Cancer typically includes those born between June 21 to July 22. When it comes to the characteristics of Cancers, the sign is known for being “deeply emotional and intuitive.” Cancer signs also act as leaders and are known for their loving and nurturing personality.

Although astrology isn’t steeped in science, it can be a fun way to take a look at the different personality traits of those who fall under the sign, including celebs like Lindsay Lohan, Olivia Munn, and Selena Gomez. But, those three ladies aren’t the only famous people who fall under the Cancer sign. Here are 30 celebrities who are Cancers.

Chris Pratt

The “Parks and Recreation” star was born on June 21, 1979.

Meryl Streep

Streep celebrated her 70th birthday on June 22, 2019. The beloved actress was born in 1949.

Solange Knowles

Knowles, a singer-songwriter, entered the world on June 24, 1986

Linda Cardellini

source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Cardellini, most recently known for her role as Judy on Netflix’s “Dead To Me,” was born on June 25, 1975.

Busy Philipps

Born on June 25, 1979, the “Dawson’s Creek” star recently celebrated her 40th birthday.

Nick Offerman

caption Nick Offerman arrives at 2019 PaleyFest. source Presley Ann/FilmMagic

Offerman, who is known for his role as Ron Swanson on “Parks and Recreation,” was born on June 26, 1970.

Ariana Grande

caption Ariana Grande performs on NBC’s “Today” on August 29, 2014. source Al Pereira/WireImage

Making her debut in 1993, the “thank u, next” singer-songwriter was born on June 26.

Khloe Kardashian

caption Khloe Kardashian source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Khloe was born on June 27, 1984, making her the youngest Kardashian sister.

Elon Musk

source Larry Busacca / Getty Images for The New York Times

The SpaceX CEO was born on June 28, 1971.

Fantasia Barrino

source Frederick M. Brown/Stringer/Getty Images

The “American Idol” winner was born on June 30, 1984.

Pamela Anderson

The Canadian-born actress and model turned 50 on July 1, 2017.

Lindsay Lohan

caption Lindsay Lohan. source KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx

Lohan, who famously starred as Cady Heron in “Mean Girls,” was born on July 2, 1986.

Tom Cruise

caption Tom Cruise attends the UK Premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ at the BFI IMAX on July 13, 2018 in London, England. source John Phillips/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

The “Mission Impossible” star was born on July 3, 1962.

Olivia Munn

caption Olivia Munn source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The “X-men Apocalypse” actress was born on July 3, 1980, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Mike Sorrento

caption Mike Sorrento source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The “Jersey Shore” star was born on July 4, 1982, in West Brighton, New York.

Post Malone

caption Post Malone’s “I Fall Apart,” “Better Now,” and “Psycho” were some of the most-streamed songs of Spotify in 2018. source Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

Singer, rapper, songwriter, and producer Post Malone was born on July 4, 1995.

Kevin Hart

caption Kevin Hart source Alberto E. Rodriguez/ Getty Images

The comedian, who hails from Philadelphia, was born on July 6, 1979.

Tia and Tamera Mowry

caption Tamera Mowry (L) and Tia Mowry sign and discuss their new book ‘Twintuition’ at Barnes & Noble bookstore at The Grove on April 21, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. source Araya Diaz/WireImage/Getty Images

The “Sister, Sister” twin actresses were born on July 6, 1978, in Germany.

Kevin Bacon

caption Kevin Bacon source Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Born in 1958, the “Footloose” actor celebrated his 60th birthday on July 8, 2018.

Milo Ventimiglia

You probably recognize Ventimiglia from his role as Jack Pearson on the critically-acclaimed show “This Is Us.” Ventimiglia was born on July 8, 1977.

Tom Hanks

caption Tom Hanks source Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Since he was born on July 9, 1956, Hanks has won multiple Academy Awards, Emmy Awards, and Golden Globes.

Sofia Vergara

caption Sofia Vergara source Getty/Alberto E. Rodriguez

The Colombian-born actress and “Modern Family” star was born on July 10, 1972.

Lisa Rinna

caption Lisa Rinna source Rachel Murray / Getty Images

The “Days of Our Lives” star was born on July 11, 1963.

Will Ferrell

caption Will Ferrell source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Imagest

Ferrell, who spent seven years on “Saturday Night Live,” was born on July 16, 1967.

Luke Bryan

caption Luke Bryan source Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Bryan, a country singer, was born on July 17, 1976.

Vin Diesel

caption Vin Diesel source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Diesel was actually born Mark Sinclair on July 18, 1967.

Kristen Bell

caption Kristen Bell source Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Bell, who voices the fictional character Anna from Disney’s “Frozen,” was born on July 18, 1980.

Julianne Hough

caption Julianne Hough source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hough, a former “Dancing With The Stars” judge and two-time champion of the show, was born on July 20, 1988.

Selena Gomez

The “I Can’t Get Enough” singer was born in 1992 on July 22.