53 celebrities you didn’t realize were Leos

caption Meghan Markle and Cole Sprouse are Leos. source Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Michael Kovac/Getty

Leo season is said to be from July 23 to August 22.

Those born under this fiery zodiac sign are known for having bold, star-like personalities.

Kylie Jenner, Elizabeth Moss, Barack Obama, and Madonna are all Leos.

Summer closes out with a roar as we enter Leo season. Those represented by this lion sign are said to be born between July 23 and August 22 and are characterized as being ambitious, creative, and loyal.

Considering Leos are known to enjoy a bit of the spotlight, it’s no wonder there are so many Leos in the public eye.

Here are over 50 celebrities you may not have realized were Leos.

Daniel Radcliffe

The “Harry Potter” actor was born on July 23.

Jennifer Lopez

The singer and actress celebrates her birthday on July 24.

Kristin Chenoweth

caption Kristin Chenoweth. source Amy Sussman/Stringer, Getty Images

The actress and vocalist’s birthday is July 24.

Elisabeth Moss

caption Elisabeth Moss. source Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images

The “Handmaid’s Tale” actress was born on July 24.

Anna Paquin

caption Anna Paquin. source Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

The “True Blood” star’s birthday is July 24.

Sandra Bullock

caption Sandra Bullock. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The “Bird Box” actress celebrates a birthday on July 26.

Mick Jagger

caption Mick Jagger. source Getty/Michael Buckner

The lead singer of the Rolling Stones was born on July 26.

Helen Mirren

caption Helen Mirren. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The veteran actress celebrates a birthday on July 26.

Kate Beckinsale

caption Kate Beckinsale. source Charley Gallay/Getty Images

The stage and screen actress was born on July 26.

Taylor Momsen

caption Taylor Momsen. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Chris Cornell Estate

The “Gossip Girl” actress and Pretty Reckless frontwoman was born on July 26.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

The “Game of Thrones” actor’s birthday is July 27.

Taylor Schilling

caption Taylor Schilling. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

The “Orange Is the New Black” lead was born on July 27.

Maya Rudolph

caption Maya Rudolph. source Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Saks Fifth Avenue

The comedian’s birthday is July 27.

Tim Gunn

caption Tim Gunn. source John Lamparski/Getty Images

The fashion guru celebrates a birthday on July 29.

Martina McBride

caption Martina McBride. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Meredith Special Interest Media

The country singer was born on July 29.

Kate Bush

caption Kate Bush. source Kate Bush

The influential singer-songwriter celebrates a birthday on July 30.

Laurence Fishburne

caption Laurence Fishburne. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

The “Matrix” actor was born on July 30.

Lisa Kudrow

caption Lisa Kudrow. source Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The “Friends” star celebrates her birthday on July 30.

Vivica A. Fox

caption Vivica A. Fox. source Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The actress and producer was born on July 30.

Hilary Swank

caption Hilary Swank. source Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

The Oscar winner was born July 30.

Terry Crews

caption Terry Crews. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The actor and former athlete’s birthday is July 30.

J.K. Rowling

The “Harry Potter” author and her famous boy wizard protagonist share the birthday of July 31.

B. J. Novak

caption B. J. Novak. source Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

“The Office” actor and comedian celebrates a birthday on July 31.

Mary Louise Parker

caption Mary Louise Parker. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The “Weeds” actress was born on August 2.

Tony Bennett

caption Tony Bennett. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

The renowned vocalist celebrates a birthday on August 3.

Daniel Dae Kim

caption Daniel Dae Kim. source Getty/ Dia Dipasupil/

The “Lost” actor was born on August 4.

Meghan Markle

caption Meghan Markle. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex celebrates her birthday on August 4.

Greta Gerwig

caption Greta Gerwig. source Getty Images / Stephen Lovekin

The actress and “Ladybird” director was born on August 4.

Cole Sprouse

caption Cole Sprouse. source Jim Spellman/WireImage

The “Riverdale” star celebrates his special day on August 4.

Barack Obama

caption Barack Obama. source Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

The former president’s birthday is August 4.

Charlize Theron

caption Charlize Theron source Chris Jackson/ Getty Images

The actress’ birthday is August 7.

Shawn Mendes

caption Shawn Mendes. source Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The “Treat You Better” singer celebrates his special day on August 8.

Dustin Hoffman

caption Dustin Hoffman. source Lars Niki/Getty Images

The legendary “The Graduate” actor’s birthday is August 8.

Gillian Anderson

caption Gillian Anderson. source Mike Marsland/WireImage

Agent Scully herself was born on August 9.

Anna Kendrick

caption Anna Kendrick. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The “Pitch Perfect” star’s birthday is August 9.

Whitney Houston

caption Whitney Houston. source Getty/Kevin Winter

The late legendary singer was born on August 9.

Kylie Jenner

caption Kylie Jenner. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The cosmetics mogul celebrates a birthday on August 10.

Viola Davis

caption Viola Davis. source Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

The “How to Get Away with Murder” actress was born on August 11.

Chris Hemsworth

caption Chris Hemsworth. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The People’s Choice Awards

The “Thor” actor was born on August 11.

Cara Delevingne

caption Cara Delevingne. source Chris Jackson/ Getty Images

The model/actress celebrates a birthday on August 12.

Mila Kunis

caption Mila Kunis. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The “That 70s Show” and “The Spy Who Dumped Me” actress was born on August 14.

Halle Berry

caption Halle Berry in February 2019. source Getty/Amy Sussman

The Oscar-winning actress’ birthday is August 14.

Steve Martin

caption Steve Martin. source Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

The comedy veteran celebrates his birthday on August 14.

Joe Jonas

caption Joe Jonas. source Andrew Toth/Getty Images

The “Sucker” singer celebrates his birthday on August 15.

Ben Affleck

caption Ben Affleck. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The “Gone Girl” actor was born on August 15.

Jennifer Lawrence

caption Jennifer Lawrence. source Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The “Silver Linings Playbook” actress celebrates a birthday on August 15.

Debra Messing

caption Debra Messing. source Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Project Angel Food

The “Will & Grace” star was born on August 15.

Madonna

caption Madonna. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The pop music legend was born on August 16.

Steve Carell

caption Steve Carell. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The comedian and actor celebrates his birthday on August 16.

Robert De Niro

caption Robert De Niro. source Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for TBS

The veteran actor’s birthday is August 17.

Edward Norton

The “Fight Club” actor’s birthday is August 18.

Bill Clinton

caption Bill Clinton. source Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

The former president’s birthday is August 19.

Amy Adams

caption Amy Adams. source Kevin Winter/Getty

The “Enchanted” actress celebrates a birthday on August 20.