53 celebrities you didn’t realize were Leos

By
Ariana DiValentino
-
Meghan Markle and Cole Sprouse are Leos.

caption
Meghan Markle and Cole Sprouse are Leos.
source
Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Michael Kovac/Getty

  • Leo season is said to be from July 23 to August 22.
  • Those born under this fiery zodiac sign are known for having bold, star-like personalities.
  • Kylie Jenner, Elizabeth Moss, Barack Obama, and Madonna are all Leos.
  • Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Summer closes out with a roar as we enter Leo season. Those represented by this lion sign are said to be born between July 23 and August 22 and are characterized as being ambitious, creative, and loyal.

Considering Leos are known to enjoy a bit of the spotlight, it’s no wonder there are so many Leos in the public eye.

Here are over 50 celebrities you may not have realized were Leos.

Daniel Radcliffe

The “Harry Potter” actor was born on July 23.

Jennifer Lopez

The singer and actress celebrates her birthday on July 24.

Kristin Chenoweth

caption
Kristin Chenoweth.
source
Amy Sussman/Stringer, Getty Images

The actress and vocalist’s birthday is July 24.

Elisabeth Moss

caption
Elisabeth Moss.
source
Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images

The “Handmaid’s Tale” actress was born on July 24.

Anna Paquin

caption
Anna Paquin.
source
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

The “True Blood” star’s birthday is July 24.

Sandra Bullock

caption
Sandra Bullock.
source
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The “Bird Box” actress celebrates a birthday on July 26.

Read More: 10 things you probably didn’t know about Sandra Bullock

Mick Jagger

caption
Mick Jagger.
source
Getty/Michael Buckner

The lead singer of the Rolling Stones was born on July 26.

Helen Mirren

caption
Helen Mirren.
source
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The veteran actress celebrates a birthday on July 26.

Read More: Helen Mirren’s diet and workout routine seems surprisingly low-key – here’s how she stays in such killer shape

Kate Beckinsale

caption
Kate Beckinsale.
source
Charley Gallay/Getty Images

The stage and screen actress was born on July 26.

Taylor Momsen

caption
Taylor Momsen.
source
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Chris Cornell Estate

The “Gossip Girl” actress and Pretty Reckless frontwoman was born on July 26.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

The “Game of Thrones” actor’s birthday is July 27.

Read More: Which ‘Game of Thrones’ character you are, based on your zodiac sign

Taylor Schilling

caption
Taylor Schilling.
source
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

The “Orange Is the New Black” lead was born on July 27.

Maya Rudolph

caption
Maya Rudolph.
source
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Saks Fifth Avenue

The comedian’s birthday is July 27.

Tim Gunn

caption
Tim Gunn.
source
John Lamparski/Getty Images

The fashion guru celebrates a birthday on July 29.

Martina McBride

caption
Martina McBride.
source
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Meredith Special Interest Media

The country singer was born on July 29.

Kate Bush

caption
Kate Bush.
source
Kate Bush

The influential singer-songwriter celebrates a birthday on July 30.

Laurence Fishburne

caption
Laurence Fishburne.
source
Rich Fury/Getty Images

The “Matrix” actor was born on July 30.

Lisa Kudrow

caption
Lisa Kudrow.
source
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The “Friends” star celebrates her birthday on July 30.

Vivica A. Fox

caption
Vivica A. Fox.
source
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The actress and producer was born on July 30.

Hilary Swank

caption
Hilary Swank.
source
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

The Oscar winner was born July 30.

Terry Crews

caption
Terry Crews.
source
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The actor and former athlete’s birthday is July 30.

J.K. Rowling

The “Harry Potter” author and her famous boy wizard protagonist share the birthday of July 31.

B. J. Novak

caption
B. J. Novak.
source
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

“The Office” actor and comedian celebrates a birthday on July 31.

Mary Louise Parker

caption
Mary Louise Parker.
source
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The “Weeds” actress was born on August 2.

Tony Bennett

caption
Tony Bennett.
source
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

The renowned vocalist celebrates a birthday on August 3.

Read More: Here’s which state you really belong in, based on your zodiac sign

Daniel Dae Kim

caption
Daniel Dae Kim.
source
Getty/ Dia Dipasupil/

The “Lost” actor was born on August 4.

Meghan Markle

caption
Meghan Markle.
source
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex celebrates her birthday on August 4.

Greta Gerwig

caption
Greta Gerwig.
source
Getty Images / Stephen Lovekin

The actress and “Ladybird” director was born on August 4.

Cole Sprouse

caption
Cole Sprouse.
source
Jim Spellman/WireImage

The “Riverdale” star celebrates his special day on August 4.

Read More: 20 interesting things you didn’t know about Cole Sprouse

Barack Obama

caption
Barack Obama.
source
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

The former president’s birthday is August 4.

Charlize Theron

caption
Charlize Theron
source
Chris Jackson/ Getty Images

The actress’ birthday is August 7.

Shawn Mendes

caption
Shawn Mendes.
source
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The “Treat You Better” singer celebrates his special day on August 8.

Dustin Hoffman

caption
Dustin Hoffman.
source
Lars Niki/Getty Images

The legendary “The Graduate” actor’s birthday is August 8.

Gillian Anderson

caption
Gillian Anderson.
source
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Agent Scully herself was born on August 9.

Anna Kendrick

caption
Anna Kendrick.
source
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The “Pitch Perfect” star’s birthday is August 9.

Whitney Houston

caption
Whitney Houston.
source
Getty/Kevin Winter

The late legendary singer was born on August 9.

Kylie Jenner

caption
Kylie Jenner.
source
Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The cosmetics mogul celebrates a birthday on August 10.

Viola Davis

caption
Viola Davis.
source
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

The “How to Get Away with Murder” actress was born on August 11.

Chris Hemsworth

caption
Chris Hemsworth.
source
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The People’s Choice Awards

The “Thor” actor was born on August 11.

Cara Delevingne

caption
Cara Delevingne.
source
Chris Jackson/ Getty Images

The model/actress celebrates a birthday on August 12.

Mila Kunis

caption
Mila Kunis.
source
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The “That 70s Show” and “The Spy Who Dumped Me” actress was born on August 14.

Halle Berry

caption
Halle Berry in February 2019.
source
Getty/Amy Sussman

The Oscar-winning actress’ birthday is August 14.

Steve Martin

caption
Steve Martin.
source
Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

The comedy veteran celebrates his birthday on August 14.

Joe Jonas

caption
Joe Jonas.
source
Andrew Toth/Getty Images

The “Sucker” singer celebrates his birthday on August 15.

Read More: 17 celebrity couples who have gotten married in Las Vegas

Ben Affleck

caption
Ben Affleck.
source
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The “Gone Girl” actor was born on August 15.

Jennifer Lawrence

caption
Jennifer Lawrence.
source
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The “Silver Linings Playbook” actress celebrates a birthday on August 15.

Read More: The story of how Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence became friends involves a ‘stalker’ named ‘John the Orchestra Guy’

Debra Messing

caption
Debra Messing.
source
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Project Angel Food

The “Will & Grace” star was born on August 15.

Madonna

caption
Madonna.
source
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The pop music legend was born on August 16.

Steve Carell

caption
Steve Carell.
source
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The comedian and actor celebrates his birthday on August 16.

Robert De Niro

caption
Robert De Niro.
source
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for TBS

The veteran actor’s birthday is August 17.

Edward Norton

The “Fight Club” actor’s birthday is August 18.

Bill Clinton

caption
Bill Clinton.
source
Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

The former president’s birthday is August 19.

Amy Adams

caption
Amy Adams.
source
Kevin Winter/Getty

The “Enchanted” actress celebrates a birthday on August 20.