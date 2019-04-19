10 of the most famous celebrity-athlete couples

caption David and Victoria Beckham have been married for decades. source Anthony Harvey/Stringer/Getty Images

Many famous couples are comprised of professional athletes, actors, models, and musicians.

Some celebrities, like Carrie Underwood and Victoria Beckham, are married to now-retired professional athletes.

Jennifer Lopez, a musician, and Alex Rodriguez, a professional athlete, recently got engaged.

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

Sometimes the entertainment industry and sports industry collide, leading to some pretty famous couples with very different talents.

Here are 10 celebrities who are in a relationship with a professional athlete.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez recently got engaged.

Jennifer Lopez, a musician, and Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez, a now-retired professional baseball player, have been dating since 2017 although they first met at a Yankees game in 2005.

Rodriguez proposed to the “Let’s Get Loud” singer in March, popping the question in the Bahamas.

Both have children from their past relationships. Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha and Ella, from his past marriage to Cynthia Scurtis. Lopez has twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are quite the power couple.

caption They first met in 2007. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Gabrielle Union, an actress who first gained notoriety after playing the role of Isis in 1999’s “Bring it On,” and Dwayne Wade, a three-time NBA champion who is now retired, first met in 2007.

The couple first made their debut in 2010 and briefly split in 2013. During this time, Wayde had a son, Xavier, with Aja Metoyer.

Union and Wade tied the knot in 2014. In November 2018, the couple welcomed a daughter via surrogate.

Wade also has sole custody of Zaire and Zion, his two children from a previous marriage, and he also has custody of his nephew.

Read More: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade just welcomed a baby girl – here’s a complete timeline of their relationship

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have different talents.

Winner of “American Idol” Carrie Underwood met her pro-athlete husband Mike Fisher in 2008 when they were set up on a blind date. They got married two years later and the pair now has two sons, Jacob and Isaiah.

Fisher played professional hockey for 18 seasons, notably for the Ottawa Senators and the Nashville Predators, before he retired. Underwood, a Grammy-award winner, continues to create new music.

A native of Canada, Fisher became a US citizen in March.

Read More: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher just welcomed their second child together – here’s a timeline of their relationship

David and Victoria Beckham have been together for decades.

caption They met in 1997. source Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

David Beckham, a now-retired professional footballer, met Victoria in 1997, when she was breaking records as a member of the famed music group, the Spice Girls.

Known back then as “Posh Spice,” Victoria first met David when she attended a Manchester-United match. The two got married in 1999.

Read More: Victoria and David Beckham just celebrated 19 years together – here’s a complete timeline of their relationship

Over 20 years and four children (Brooklyn, Romeo, Harper, and Cruz) later, Victoria is the owner of a highly-successful eponymous clothing line and David has remained a famous face in club and international soccer.

Together, the couple is reportedly worth nearly $900 million.

Ciara and Russell Wilson have been together for years.

caption Russell Wilson and Ciara got married in 2016. source Olivier Douliery/Getty Images

Russell Wilson, Super-Bowl champion and player for the Seattle Seahawks, and Ciara, a famed musician, have been together for years.

The duo went public with their relationship in 2015 and they told People that they had decided to remain celibate while they were dating. They got married in England in 2016.

Together, they have one daughter named Sienna.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been married for quite some time.

Six-time Super-Bowl champion Tom Brady has been with supermodel Gisele Bündchen for years.

The couple met in 2006 and, in 2007, Brady had a son, John, with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

The pair got engaged and married in 2009. That same year, the couple welcomed their first child together, Benjamin. In 2012, they welcomed their second child, Vivian.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton have a child together.

caption They have a daughter together. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty

The year 2017 was a memorable one for both Justin Verlander, MLB pitcher, and Kate Upton, a supermodel.

That same year, Verlander’s team, the Houston Astros, celebrated its first-ever World-Series title. Two days after Verlander’s win, he and Upton exchanged vows in Tuscany, Italy.

One year later, Upton gave birth to the couple’s first child, Genevieve.

Gerard Piqué and Shakira met in 2010.

caption They’ve been together for years. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shakira, a famous Colombian singer, met her partner Gerard Pique, a now-retired professional Spanish footballer when he appeared in the video for Shakira’s “Waka Waka (This Time for South Africa),” the official anthem of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, which was shot in Madrid.

Piqué and his team won the World Cup that same year.

The pair now has two sons together, Sasha and Milán.

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari have been together for almost a decade.

caption They are currently on a show together. source Jeff Schear/Getty Images

Kristin Cavallari, one of the leading ladies in the reality-TV classic “The Hills,” began dating Jay Cutler, a now-retired NFL quarterback who primarily played for the Chicago Bears, in 2010.

In 2011, they announced their engagement and, in 2013, they got married. They currently reside with their three children – Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor – in Nashville, Tennessee.

The couple now appears on Cavallari’s E! reality show, “Very Cavallari.”

Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha have been married for years.

Kerry Washington, known for her leading role in “Scandal,” and Nnamdi Asomugha, a now-retired professional NFL player, got married in 2013.

In recent years, Asomugha began focusing more on the entertainment industry, acting in and serving as a producer for “Crown Heights,” among other films. Washington continues to act, starring in the upcoming Hulu drama “Little Fires Everywhere.”

The couple has two children, Caleb and Isabella, and Asomugha has a daughter from a previous relationship.