21 celebrities you forgot competed on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

“Dancing With the Stars” premiered on ABC in 2005 and has featured a variety of celebrities since. This includes singers, actors, reality TV stars, athletes, and even politicians. With more than 25 seasons – plus a new round of stars set to premiere on Monday, September 16 at 8 p.m. ET – it might be hard to keep track of all the names who have appeared.
From two Kardashian members to ’80s and ’90s stars like Melissa Joan Hart, here are 21 celebrities who you probably forgot competed for the mirrorball trophy.
In 2006, Vivica A. Fox participated on season three of the show.
The “Empire” actress was paired with Nick Kosovich and landed in eighth place.
Actor Joey Lawrence was also on the third season.
With pro dancer Edyta Śliwińska, Lawrence ended up in third place.
“Saved by the Bell’s” Mario Lopez concluded season three in second place.
Lopez was paired with Karina Smirnoff, who later won the mirrorball trophy on season 13.
Billy Ray Cyrus landed in fifth place with Smirnoff in 2007.
The winner of season four was Olympian Apolo Anton Ohno.
NSYNC member Joey Fatone also danced his way through season four.
He was paired with Kym Johnson and they made it to second place.
In 2008, Priscilla Presley competed on season six.
With pro Louis van Amstel, the actress wound up in eighth place.
One year after “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” premiered, Kim Kardashian West appeared on “DWTS.”
Kardashian West and partner Mark Ballas didn’t last too long. They were eliminated during week three.
Reality star Steve-O and Lacey Schwimmer were eliminated halfway through season eight.
Brooke Burke and Derek Hough were crowned the winners in 2009.
“Sabrina, the Teenage Witch” star Melissa Joan Hart finished season nine in ninth place.
She was paired with Ballas, who won the mirrorball twice.
On season nine, singer Aaron Carter and Smirnoff finished in fifth place.
His brother, Nick Carter, later competed on the show.
Actress Pamela Anderson partnered with Damian Whitewood for season 10.
They finished in sixth place.
Anderson’s “Baywatch” co-star David Hasselhoff participated on “DWTS” the following year.
Hasselhoff and partner Johnson were sent home after the first week.
Actress and comedian Margaret Cho was eliminated after three weeks.
For season 11, she danced with van Amstel.
One year after “Jersey Shore” hit MTV, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, competed on the dance floor.
He was cut from the competition the week after Cho.
Actor David Arquette finished in sixth place on season 13.
Arquette partnered with Johnson.
“The Hills” star Kristin Cavallari competed on the show in 2011.
She was paired with Ballas for season 13 and was eliminated after three weeks.
More than one Kardashian has tried their luck on “DWTS.” Rob Kardashian competed on season 13.
He had an impressive run, and finished in second place with Cheryl Burke.
On season 14, singer Gladys Knight participated.
She teamed up with dancer Tristan MacManus and got cut after the sixth week.
In 2013, Zendaya, and Val Chmerkovskiy finished in second place.
Zendaya currently stars on HBO’s “Euphoria.”
On season 16, Lisa Vanderpump and Gleb Savchenko were eliminated after the third week.
Singer Kellie Pickler won the trophy that year.
During season 17, Bill Nye was cut after week two.
He was paired with Tyne Stecklein.