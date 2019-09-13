21 celebrities you forgot competed on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

“Dancing With the Stars” premiered on ABC in 2005 and has featured a variety of celebrities since. This includes singers, actors, reality TV stars, athletes, and even politicians. With more than 25 seasons – plus a new round of stars set to premiere on Monday, September 16 at 8 p.m. ET – it might be hard to keep track of all the names who have appeared.

From two Kardashian members to ’80s and ’90s stars like Melissa Joan Hart, here are 21 celebrities who you probably forgot competed for the mirrorball trophy.

In 2006, Vivica A. Fox participated on season three of the show.

caption Vivica A. Fox starred as Jasmine Hiller in the “Independence Day” movies. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The “Empire” actress was paired with Nick Kosovich and landed in eighth place.

Actor Joey Lawrence was also on the third season.

caption Joey Lawrence landed his first role in the ’80s. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

With pro dancer Edyta Śliwińska, Lawrence ended up in third place.

“Saved by the Bell’s” Mario Lopez concluded season three in second place.

caption Aside from acting, Mario Lopez is also a host on “Extra.” source ABC

Lopez was paired with Karina Smirnoff, who later won the mirrorball trophy on season 13.

Billy Ray Cyrus landed in fifth place with Smirnoff in 2007.

caption Billy Ray Cyrus is a Grammy-nominated singer. source ABC

The winner of season four was Olympian Apolo Anton Ohno.

NSYNC member Joey Fatone also danced his way through season four.

caption He returned for the all-star season in 2012. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

He was paired with Kym Johnson and they made it to second place.

In 2008, Priscilla Presley competed on season six.

caption Priscilla Presley starred on the ’80s show “Dallas.” source ABC

With pro Louis van Amstel, the actress wound up in eighth place.

One year after “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” premiered, Kim Kardashian West appeared on “DWTS.”

caption KIm Kardashian founded her own cosmetics line. source Kelsey McNeal/ABC

Kardashian West and partner Mark Ballas didn’t last too long. They were eliminated during week three.

Reality star Steve-O and Lacey Schwimmer were eliminated halfway through season eight.

caption Steve-O’s real name is Stephen Gilchrist Glover. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Brooke Burke and Derek Hough were crowned the winners in 2009.

“Sabrina, the Teenage Witch” star Melissa Joan Hart finished season nine in ninth place.

caption Melissa Joan Hart and fellow “DWTS” competitor Joey Lawrence starred on a sitcom together. source ABC

She was paired with Ballas, who won the mirrorball twice.

On season nine, singer Aaron Carter and Smirnoff finished in fifth place.

caption Aaron Carter guest-starred on “Lizzie McGuire.” source Valerie Macon/Getty Images

His brother, Nick Carter, later competed on the show.

Actress Pamela Anderson partnered with Damian Whitewood for season 10.

caption Pamela Anderson’s first role was on “Days of Our Lives.” source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

They finished in sixth place.

Anderson’s “Baywatch” co-star David Hasselhoff participated on “DWTS” the following year.

caption David Hasselhoff played Mitch Buchannon on “Baywatch.” source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Hasselhoff and partner Johnson were sent home after the first week.

Actress and comedian Margaret Cho was eliminated after three weeks.

caption Margaret Cho was nominated for a Primetime Emmy. source ABC

For season 11, she danced with van Amstel.

One year after “Jersey Shore” hit MTV, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, competed on the dance floor.

caption Mike Sorrentino has appeared on several reality TV shows. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

He was cut from the competition the week after Cho.

Actor David Arquette finished in sixth place on season 13.

caption David Arquette is also a producer. source Rob Kim/Getty Images

Arquette partnered with Johnson.

“The Hills” star Kristin Cavallari competed on the show in 2011.

caption Kristin Cavallari has her own reality TV show titled “Very Cavallari.” source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

She was paired with Ballas for season 13 and was eliminated after three weeks.

More than one Kardashian has tried their luck on “DWTS.” Rob Kardashian competed on season 13.

caption Rob Kardashian has a daughter named Dream. source Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

He had an impressive run, and finished in second place with Cheryl Burke.

On season 14, singer Gladys Knight participated.

caption Gladys Knight is a Golden Globe-nominated actress. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABC

She teamed up with dancer Tristan MacManus and got cut after the sixth week.

In 2013, Zendaya, and Val Chmerkovskiy finished in second place.

caption She was still part of Disney Channel at the time, starring alongside Bella Thorne on “Shake It Up.” source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Zendaya currently stars on HBO’s “Euphoria.”

On season 16, Lisa Vanderpump and Gleb Savchenko were eliminated after the third week.

caption Lisa Vanderpump appeared on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” source Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Race To Erase MS

Singer Kellie Pickler won the trophy that year.

During season 17, Bill Nye was cut after week two.

caption Bill Nye stars on his own Netflix show called “Bill Nye Saves the World.” source Rachel Murray/Getty Images for BBC Worldwide Productions

He was paired with Tyne Stecklein.