11 celebrities who didn’t follow this year’s Met Gala theme

caption Karlie Kloss, Frank Ocean, and Gwyneth Paltrow’s outfits didn’t quite fit the theme of this year’s Met Gala. source Kevin Mazur/Dia Dipasupil/Karwai Tang/Getty

The 2019 Met Gala was one of the year’s biggest nights in fashion.

Stars were supposed to wear looks to fit this year’s somewhat ambiguous theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

But some celebrities, like Karlie Kloss and Frank Ocean, didn’t quite adhere to the theatricality and extravagance of the camp theme.

This year’s Met Gala theme “Camp: Notes on Fashion” is based on Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on ‘Camp.'”

But the parameters of what exactly “camp” means in terms of fashion can be vague – at a recent press-preview exhibition, curator Andrew Bolton noted that “camp” can act as a verb, an adjective, and a noun.

And so, this year’s theme was open to a lot of personal interpretation. But, in general, camp looks are meant to be theatrical, extravagant, and ironic.

However, there were a few looks that were decidedly not camp, even if the outfits themselves were well executed.

Here are a few of your favorite celebs who chose to buck the theme and instead did their own thing.

Constance Wu and Georgina Chapman were more glamour than camp.

caption The gowns were beaded. source ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

The “Crazy Rich Asians” star Constance Wu showed up alongside designer Georgina Chapman and both wore Marchesa, the brand Chapman is a cofounder of.

And although the gowns were both intricate, sparkling, and stunning, the garments seemed to be more about reminding everyone what Marchesa represents as a brand rather than fitting into the camp theme.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen seemed to be dressing to represent their own style, not the theme.

caption They did their own thing. source Karwai Tang/Getty

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen rolled up to the pink carpet in leathery, vintage Chanel and they seem to have stayed true to their personal style.

Instead of leaning into the camp theme, they wore many elements of their go-to looks: beachy waves, maxi silhouettes, and black garments.

Rami Malek’s outfit wasn’t what fans expected.

caption He recently played Freddie Mercury in a film. source Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty

The “Bohemian Rhapsody” star attended the Gala with Saint Laurent and wore a custom suit by the brand.

Many fans believe that the award-winning actor should have leaned further into the theme, especially since he recently portrayed Freddie Mercury, who is considered to be one of the campiest artists of all time.

Demi Moore’s look was elegant but not overly theatrical.

caption Her dress had pockets. source Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty

Attending her first Met Gala in eight years, Demi Moore certainly delivered a statement look but her choice of a black, plunging Saint-Laurent dress with Harry-Winston jewelry seemed a little understated for this year’s theme.

Karlie Kloss was more glam than camp.

caption Karlie Kloss wore black and gold. source Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty

The supermodel and host of the newly revamped “Project Runway” opted for a gold minidress with black, puffed sleeves for this year’s Met Gala.

Frank Ocean wore part of a suit and a casual jacket.

caption People were joking that he looked like a security guard. source Dia Dipasupil /Getty

Frank Ocean was so low-key in his Prada ensemble that a few people on Twitter joked about mistaking him for a security guard for the event.

Aside from the fact that his jacket closely resembled a windbreaker, there was no major semblance of camp to be found in this all-black look.

Gwenyth Paltrow’s outfit lacked extravagance and camp energy.

caption The dress was simple and pale yellow. source Karwai Tang/Getty

Although yellow was a popular color worn at the Met Gala, this pale maxi dress was quite simple and there didn’t seem to be anything particularly camp about it.

In 2013, speaking about the Met Gala, the star told USA Today, “I’m never going again. It was so un-fun. It was boiling. It was too crowded. I did not enjoy it at all.”

This is her second time returning to the Gala since making this statement.

Liam Hemsworth wore a classic black suit.

caption The look was very simple. source Getty/Taylor Hill

Arriving with his wife, Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth opted for an incredibly simple all-black suit. This classic look was far from camp, which is typically defined as being exaggerated and theatrical.

Gisele Bündchen wore lots of pleats.

caption The dress was pleated. source Karwai Tang/Getty

Although the supermodel’s dress was stunning, simple pleats don’t exactly translate directly to camp. She may have been more on theme if she’d opted for a more dramatic silhouette or some ruffles instead of a straightforward, princess-style dress.

Hailey Bieber wore a backless blush gown.

caption The gown had an open back. source Ray Tamarra/GC Images/Getty

For her fifth Met Gala, Hailey Bieber wore a blush-pink dress with an open back and high neckline. In an interview with Vogue, she said her look was supposed to be sweet and demure but also sexy.

“Everybody has their own idea about what’s over the top for them,” Baldwin told Vogue, commenting on the theme.

Penelope Cruz’s look was more classic than camp.

caption She wore a Chanel dress. source Karwai Tang/Getty

Penelope Cruz donned a black-and-white Chanel number with ruffles and a bow. Although the volume of the dress was exciting, the silhouette and simple colors seemed to be more classic than camp.