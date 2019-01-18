The ’10-Year Challenge’ has taken over social media, but these 30 celebs don’t seem to have aged at all

caption Gwen Stefani looks the same. source Getty/Chris Weeks; Charley Gallay

Recently, the internet has been overtaken by celebrities and normal people alike sharing photos of themselves in 2009 and 2019 – aka the “10-Year Challenge.”

But some celebs don’t seem to age at all.

We may never know why certain celebrities seem immune to the slow forward march of aging. All we can do is admire their mind-boggling youthfulness from afar.

Here are 30 famous men and women whose looks have barely changed in the past decade or even two.

Paul Rudd, now 49, is famous for his youthful looks.

caption Paul Rudd. source Getty/George De Sota; Andrew Toth

He’s looked the same since his “Clueless” days.

Jennifer Lopez is also 49, but looks like she’s barely aged in the past 18 years.

caption Jennifer Lopez. source Getty/Carlos Alvarez; Alberto E. Rodriguez

Add a beard, and John Legend, 40, would essentially look the same 13 years later.

caption John Legend. source Scott Gries/Getty Images and David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Actress Halle Berry is turning 53 this year.

caption Halle Berry. source Getty/Frederick M. Brown; John Sciulli

Jared Leto doesn’t look a day over 25. He’s actually 47.

caption Jared Leto. source Getty/Frederick M. Brown; Neilson Barnard

Mario Lopez is 45 but looks just as young as he did on “Saved By The Bell.”

caption Mario Lopez. source Getty/Frederick M. Brown; Alberto E. Rodriguez

Sandra Bullock definitely doesn’t look 54.

caption Sandra Bullock. source Getty/Lawrence Lucier; Christopher Polk

Singer Pharrell Williams, 45, is another celeb who’s well-known for his ageless face.

caption Pharrell Williams. source Getty/Evan Agostini; Ethan Miller

He doesn’t look like he’s aged a day.

How could Eva Mendes look the same in two photos taken 13 years apart?!

caption Eva Mendes. source Getty/Evan Agostini; Michael Loccisano

Aside from the salt and pepper beard, Idris Elba, 46, is unchanged.

caption Idris Elba. source Jim Spellman/WireImage and Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

William Shatner almost looks younger now than he did in the early 2000s. He’s currently 87 years old.

caption William Shatner. source Getty/J. Emilio Flores; Matt Winkelmeyer

Gabrielle Union is radiant at age 46.

caption Gabrielle Union. source Getty/Chris Weeks; John Phillips

Gwen Stefani was just 22 when her band No Doubt got a record deal. She’s still performing today at age 49.

caption Gwen Stefani. source Getty/Chris Weeks; Charley Gallay

Jennifer Aniston might look even younger today, at 49, than she did while starring on “Friends.”

caption Jennifer Aniston. source Getty/Diane Freed; Frederick M. Brown

It’s hard to believe that Elijah Wood is 37 years old.

caption Elijah Wood. source Getty/Sion Touhig; Frazer Harrison

Tyra Banks, now 45, looked the same over two decades ago.

caption Tyra Banks. source Marion Curtis/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images and JB Lacroix/WireImage

Wood’s “Lord of the Rings” cast mate, Liv Tyler, has also barely aged. She’s now 41.

caption Liv Tyler. source Getty/Sion Touhig; Theo Wargo

Reese Witherspoon, 42, could still pass as her old character Elle Woods.

caption Reese Witherspoon. source Getty/Kevin Winter; Theo Wargo

Christy Turlington rose to prominence as a supermodel in the 1980s and 1990s. Today, she’s 50 years old.

caption Christy Turlington. source Getty/George De Sota; Rabbani and Solimone Photography

Rob Lowe, 54, has updated his hair color — but not much else has changed.

caption Rob Lowe. source Getty/Kevin Winter; Matt Winkelmeyer

People love to lambast Gwyneth Paltrow’s infamously strict diet. Then again, maybe it’s the secret to the 46-year-old’s youthful glow.

caption Gwyneth Paltrow. source Getty/Vince Bucci; Cindy Ord

Seems impossible, but”Full House” heartthrob John Stamos is 55 years old.

caption John Stamos. source Getty/Kevin Winter; Matt Winkelmeyer

Stamos’ on-screen wife is similarly ageless — she’s 54 years old.

caption Lori Loughlin. source George Pimentel/WireImage for Classic Entertainment Group and gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Actor Taye Diggs made the leap from stage to screen but never seemed to age in the process. He’s currently 48 years old.

caption Taye Diggs. source Getty/Kevin Winter; Kevork Djansezian

Busy Phillips, 39, has barely changed since her “Freaks and Geeks” days.

caption Busy Phillips. source NBCU Photo Bank and Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Owen Wilson, 50, never lost his boyish looks.

caption Owen Wilson. source Getty/Sean Gallup; Frazer Harrison

Kate Winslet (of “Titanic” fame) looks beautiful at 43.

caption Kate Winslet. source Getty/Sion Touhig; Cindy Ord

If it weren’t for those few white beard hairs, it’d be tough to guess that Keanu Reeves is 54.

caption Keanu Reeves. source Getty/Staff; Ethan Miller

And Dame Helen Mirren is still effortlessly glamorous at 73.

caption Helen Mirren. source Getty/Kevin Winter; Jamie McCarthy

47-year-old Ricky Martin must be sipping from the fountain of youth.

caption Ricky Martin. source Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images and George Pimentel/WireImage

