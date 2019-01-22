10 celebrities who say they don’t drink alcohol

caption Tyra Banks swore off drinking at a young age. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Business mogul Warren Buffett said he doesn’t drink for health reasons.

As reported by The Independent, Warren Buffett has never smoked or consumed alcohol and he does so in order to preserve his health.

Buffet highlights the importance of keeping healthy by asking college students to imagine a genie granting them the car of their dreams when they are 16 years old, but also telling them it is the only car they will ever have.

“I would baby that car because it would have to last a lifetime. That’s exactly the position you are in concerning your mind and body,” he told the publication in 2009.

Stephanie Meyer said she doesn’t drink for religious reasons.

Stephanie Meyer is the author of the wildly successful “Twilight” book series and a strict teetotaler. As The Guardian reported in 2013, she is a devout Mormon. Her religion prohibits followers from consuming drugs like alcohol or caffeine.

Blake Lively said she doesn’t have a taste for alcohol or drugs.

“I don’t drink. I’ve never tried a drug,” Blake Lively revealed in a 2012 interview with Allure. The actress and mother of two stated that she also doesn’t enjoy clubbing.

“It’s not like I decided on these strict lifestyle choices and I’m enforcing them. It’s just something that I genuinely don’t have a desire for,” she told the publication.

Jennifer Hudson said she’s never been interested in alcohol.

Actress Jennifer Hudson revealed that she had trouble prepping for a role as a heroin user because she’s never tried any drugs or alcohol.

“I’ve never done anything, so that was hard to play this role. I’ve never had a drink in my life. I’m sober,” Hudson said in an interview with Chelsea Handler, as reported by E! News in 2013.

The star says she’s simply never wanted to try alcohol. “I’ve never been interested. Nobody ever believes it.”

Gillian Jacobs says she has never had even a sip of booze.

“I’ve never had a drink in my life,” the “Community” and “Girls” star said during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in 2015.

The actress also revealed that her grandfather owned a brewery and implied that the family business may have impacted her decision to abstain from alcohol. Jacobs also joked that she spins around in circles right before a scene that requires her character to be hungover, as she doesn’t actually know what that feels like.

Kandi Burruss said she stays sober.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member has been vocal about her abstinence from drugs and alcohol. In 2013, Burruss took to Twitter to confirm: “It’s not my thing.”

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas said she abstains from alcohol.

TLC singer Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas tries to lead a healthy lifestyle.

“I drink a lot of water, I don’t drink soda, I don’t drink alcohol, I just naturally don’t like liquor,” she explained in an interview with Twana Tells in 2010. Thomas went on to add that she also only eats junk food “every blue moon.”

Kathy Griffin said she has never had a drop of alcohol.

In an interview with Marlo Thomas in 2012, Kathy Griffin revealed that she doesn’t drink and never has. The comedian and talk show host reveals that after her father tried to save her from choking with a swallow of beer when she was 10 years old, Griffin vowed to never touch alcohol again.

She also said that she’s never really been tempted by the effects of alcohol. “I probably just always knew, even at a young age, just to not go there,” she added.

Tyra Banks said she swore off alcohol at the age of 12.

Supermodel and reality TV host Tyra Banks said she has been sober since the age of 12.

In 2011, Banks told Forbes, “I feel like I’ve been very lucky because I don’t really have an addictive personality. I’ve never had any drugs, and I had a little taste of alcohol when I was 12 years old, but that’s about it.”

Anne Hathaway recently quit drinking for “the next 18 years.”

During an interview with Ellen Degeneres in 2019, Hathaway said she’d be quitting drinking for the next 18 years and she quit drinking in October 2018.

“I’m going to stop drinking while my son is in the house just because I don’t totally don’t love the way I do it and he’s getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the morning,” she said on the show. She said one of the reasons also has to do with how much she hates being hungover.

