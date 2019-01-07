13 celebrities you’ll be surprised to learn aren’t American

caption Millie Bobby Brown isn’t actually American. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Actors make a living on playing make-believe. They can be aliens from far away galaxies, world-saving superheroes, or royalty from history past.

And some of them have made a living convincing you they’re American when they’re actually not – their true accent is just expertly camouflaged thanks to dialect coaches and pure talent.

These actors as especially good at their jobs, making us all believe that their American accent is real.

People remembered Christian Bale is British at the 2019 Golden Globes.

Christian Bale accepted an award at the 2019 Golden Globes, and some people were surprised to learn that the 44-year-old actor is British.

While on stage thanking Satan for inspiring his performance, people were astounded to hear Bale’s real accent. Even though the award-winning actor often portrays Americans in films like “Batman Begins” and “American Hustle,” he was actually born in Pembrokeshire, Wales, UK.

The reactions were priceless.

Tom Holland is also British.

The “Spider Man” star might have perfected his Queens accent for the Marvel franchise, but the young star is actually a British native and speaks with a full-blown English accent (naturally).

His accent even made a sneak appearance in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

Rose Byrne is from Australia, but she does a darn good American accent.

Rose Byrne has us all tricked – the Australia-born actress doesn’t have an American accent at all.

But, as evidenced in this interview with Ellen Degeneres, the performer is an expert at switching accents at the drop of a hat.

Millie Bobby Brown is British.

The young British starlet has a keen talent for accents and has convinced the world that she’s from a small town in Indiana on Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”

Here she is talking about how she self-taught her perfect all-American accent.

Eliza Taylor might play an American on “The 100,” but she has an Australian accent in real life.

Perhaps one of the most shocking actors on the list, “The 100” star Eliza Taylor is so good at her job that it’s almost unbelievable that she actually has a thick Australian accent in her day-to-day life.

Eliza Taylor’s “The 100” co-star Bob Morley is also from Australia.

Two Aussies playing Americans on the same show and absolutely killing it? Impressive. Bob Morley, who plays Bellamy on “The 100” alongside Taylor, has a less apparent accent than his co-star, but his Australian roots are very apparent.

KJ Apa isn’t from Riverdale after all. He’s from New Zealand.

Everyone’s favorite football star and resident “Riverdale” hero KJ Apa is actually from New Zealand. No, seriously. Here he is in a video for Teen Vogue with his naturally adorable accent.

Max Minghella isn’t an East Coast guy at all — he was born in London.

Although he might play an American on Hulu’s “Handmaid’s Tale,” actor Max Minghella is from England and has the accent to match.

Hugh Jackman is an Aussie through and through.

He might play one of the most iconic superheroes in the X-Men universe, but Hugh Jackman is Australian, unlike his popular character Wolverine.

It’s both surprising and endearing to hear the actor use his natural accent in interviews.

Alfred Enoch is dedicated to his American accent, even though he’s British.

“How to Get Away With Murder” star Alfred Enoch normally has a British accent, but to prep for his role on the show, the actor dedicated most of his free time to speaking with an American accent so it was authentic as possible on set. Talk about dedicated method acting.

Yael Stone has a natural Australian accent.

Stone’s character on Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” might have a thick Boston accent, but the actress herself has the most subtle Australian accent in real life.

Naomie Harris is an accent chameleon, but she hails from the UK.

Although she hails from the UK and normally speaks in a British accent, Harris is an expert at accents, perfecting her American accent for her most recent role in “Moonlight.”

Katherine Langford is an Aussie as well.

Netflix’s “Thirteen Reasons Why” star Katherine Langford is from Perth, Australia, and gives the most heartwarming interviews in her natural accent.

