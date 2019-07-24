9 celebrities who flip homes on the side

caption Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo may have flipped a house or two. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Chip and Joanna Gaines aren’t the only house flippers out there – plenty of other celebrities have gotten in on the game.

While it might not be what they’re most known for, it has proven to be a lucrative side hustle for actors, musicians, and reality stars alike.

Ellen DeGeneres has spent an estimated $145 million on house-flipping alone.

House flipping, for those who might not be aware, means “to buy and usually renovate (real estate) so as to quickly resell at a higher price,” according to Merriam-Webster. If the market is good, and you’ve renovated just the right amount, it can be a great way to make some cash.

And quite a few celebrities, who may have some extra millions lying around, have chosen to do just that by buying multi-million-dollar homes, sprucing them up, and selling them for even more.

Keep scrolling to see which celebs have the art of flipping down pat.

Jeremy Renner has bought and remodeled over 20 homes, making millions of dollars in the process.

caption Jeremy Renner. source Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images

Alongside his partner Kristoffer Winters, Renner has made himself quite a name in the real estate business. According to the Daily Mail, Renner made $17 million between 2010 and 2013 just by flipping houses. For example, he bought a home called the Reserve in 2010 for $7 million, sunk $10 million into renovations, and sold it for $24 million in 2013, netting $7 million in profit.

Some of Renner’s tips, according to Bloomberg, include “color is completely subjective, so stay away from trends” and “in no instance should your headboard be against a window – you want to lie in bed and look at the view.”

Ellen DeGeneres is one of the most famous celebrity house flippers.

caption Ellen DeGeneres and Portia del Rossi. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards

Over the past 15 years, DeGeneres has amassed nothing short of a real estate empire. She buys and sells luxury California properties, sometimes living in multiple houses per year, and making huge profits from fixing them up.

According to Money.com, the talk show host has spent $145 million over the years buying and flipping homes. Most recently, she made $3.8 million when she sold her Montecito ranch to the founder of Tinder in 2018 for $11 million, having purchased it for $7 million.

However, according to DeGeneres, she doesn’t intentionally buy houses to flip them.

“I’ve never bought to sell. I always say: ‘This is it. I’m never moving.’ People laugh at me now,” she told The New York Times.

DeGeneres documented her housing journey in a book published in 2015, called “Home.”

Sharon Osbourne starred in a special about her real estate prowess called “Sharon Flipping Osbourne.”

caption Sharon Osbourne. source Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Osbourne has made millions of dollars buying and selling homes to celebrities, according to People.

“What most people don’t know about me is that I flip houses, and I’m damn good at it. Most people don’t know how to get their max price, but I do because I’m Sharon F—-ing Osbourne,” she told ET in 2017.

Tobey Maguire has bought and sold a few homes in recent history.

caption Tobey Maguire. source Gett/Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Back in 2015, the “Spider-Man” actor put his Brentwood home on the market for $10.25 million just a year after he purchased it for $8.4 million, Curbed reported.

Two years later, according to People, he sold another LA home for $3.235 million after only owning it for a year. He paid $2.675 million for it in 2016. The website even called him a “serial house flipper.”

Five months later, Page Six reported that he snagged a West Hollywood home for $3.4 million.

Diane Keaton flips houses in her spare time.

caption Diane Keaton. source Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez

Legendary actress Diane Keaton likes to keep busy. HGTV reported that the “Book Club” actress is “a home flipper with a long history of buying, remodeling, and selling houses in enviable locations.”

In January, Keaton put a home on the market designed by legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright. The asking price is $4.295 million, according to Parade, which also confirmed that she has “a long list of homes she has purchased, remodeled, and sold.”

Vanilla Ice originally came on the scene as a rapper, but now hosts a show about home renovation called “The Vanilla Ice Project.”

caption Vanilla Ice. source Getty/Matthew Eisman

Arguably, house flipping is Vanilla Ice’s main hustle now, as he’s hosted “The Vanilla Ice Project” for eight seasons on the DIY Network.

In 2012, the “Ice, Ice, Baby” rapper told CNBC that he had been flipping houses for 15 years, and said of both music and renovating, “They’re both pretty good, to be honest with you. The great thing is I found another passion that does make money.”

“The Bachelorette” stars JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are debuting a new show called “Cash Pad,” which centers on them flipping houses.

caption JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers. source ABC/Rick Rowell

Fletcher, who was the 12th bachelorette, and her season’s winner and now-fiancé, Rodgers, are starring in a new CNBC show called “Cash Pad.” On the show, the couple will fix up eight different properties ranging from an Airstream trailer to a garage, and turn them into short-term rentals.

Even before landing the show, Fletcher and Rodgers were flipping homes. Fletcher also told Realtor.com that she got involved with the real estate development industry while she was still in college. While attending Baylor University, Fletcher worked with her parents and an architect to build an on-campus house that she lived in with her friends for two years.

After “The Bachelorette” ended, she got right back into the house-flipping game, and got her fiancé involved, too.

Beck has a long history of buying fixer-uppers to sell.

caption Beck. source Valerie Macon/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Most recently, Beck put a Tudor-style mansion on the market in 2017 for $3.75 million after paying $3.15 million for it in 2016, according to Curbed.

But as Variety wrote in 2015, “Beck is no stranger to the property gossip columns and has owned and sold a healthy handful of homes in the Los Angeles area over the last 10 or 12 years.”

Beginning in 2002, he purchased a home in the Hancock Park neighborhood that he sold for double the money in 2005, reported Variety. He made another million on a Runyon Canyon home in 2007.

Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, sold two houses in 2017 for a combined $35 million. They put another one on the market in April 2019.

caption Adam Levine. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

According to TMZ, back in 2017 Levine was selling both his “bachelor pad” that he lived in before he married Prinsloo and a home he had only bought a few months prior for a combined $35 million.

Two years later, he and Prinsloo put another house on the market for $47.5 million, Realtor.com reported. The couple bought it in 2018 for $35.5 million and invested another $7 million in updates and renovations, potentially netting them a $5 million profit.