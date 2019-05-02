43 people you forgot guest-starred on ‘Glee’

“Glee” premiered on Fox in May 2009 and introduced fans to rising stars like Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, and Chris Colfer.

Throughout the show’s six-season duration, lots of notable stars appeared. Singers like Britney Spears, Demi Lovato, and Josh Groban had guest-starring roles on “Glee.” Other actors, like John Stamos and Gwyneth Paltrow, also popped up on the series.

Here are 41 people you probably forgot appeared on “Glee.”

Jeff Goldblum guest-starred as Hiram Berry, one of Rachel’s fathers.

caption Jeff Goldblum on “Glee.” source Fox

He appeared on season three after hearing about Rachel and Finn’s engagement.

“Fam” star Brian Stokes Mitchell played Rachel’s other dad, LeRoy Berry.

caption Brian Stokes Mitchell on “Glee.” source Fox

Rachel’s dads pretended to be supportive of her engagement.

Demi Lovato guest-starred as a waitress named Dani on season five.

caption Demi Lovato on “Glee.” source Fox

She worked a the Spotlight Diner in New York City with Rachel, Santana, and Kurt. Lovato performed an acoustic rendition of The Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun” with Naya Rivera’s Santana during her first appearance on “Glee.”

Adam Lambert’s character, Elliott “Starchild” Gilbert, auditioned for a band created by Kurt.

caption Adam Lambert on “Glee.” source Fox

The “American Idol” star performed Lady Gaga’s “Marry the Night” on season five.

When New Directions performed at Nationals, Lindsay Lohan appeared as one of the judges.

caption Lindsay Lohan on “Glee.” source Fox

She was “in full image rebranding mode” on the episode.

Blogger Perez Hilton also played a judge on season three.

caption Perez Hilton on “Glee.” source Fox

He was impressed by a group called Vocal Adrenaline.

Idina Menzel had a recurring role as Rachel’s biological mother, Shelby Corcoran.

caption Idina Menzel on “Glee.” source Fox

Menzel and Michele performed “Poker Face” together on the show.

“The Flash” star Grant Gustin had a recurring role as Sebastian Smythe.

caption Grant Gustin on “Glee.” source Fox

When Sebastian first appeared on the show, he was the lead singer of rival a group called the Dalton Academy Warblers.

Britney Spears guest-starred on a season two episode that was dedicated to her iconic tracks and music videos.

caption Britney Spears on “Glee.” source Fox

The glee club students went to the dentist and were put under anesthesia, which caused them to have hallucinations about the pop star.

“Twilight” star Peter Facinelli had a recurring role as the director of “Funny Girl” on season five.

caption Peter Facinelli on “Glee.” source Fox

He wasn’t keen on casting Rachel for the starring role in the play at first, but he came around.

Ioan Gruffudd’s character, Paolo San Pablo, starred alongside Rachel in “Funny Girl.”

caption Ioan Gruffudd on “Glee.” source Fox

He was a Tony winner.

Sarah Jessica Parker played a senior editor at Vogue.com named Isabelle Wright.

caption Sarah Jessica Parker on “Glee.” source Fox

She hired Kurt for a job at the publication after he nailed his interview.

Singer Josh Groban guest-starred as himself on the third episode of season one.

caption Josh Groban on “Glee.” source Fox

He was impressed by a performance from Will’s all-male a capella group called the Acafellas.

Journalist Katie Couric appeared as herself on season two.

caption Katie Couric on “Glee.” source Fox

Couric interviewed Sue after the Cheerios lost at Regionals and broke their winning streak.

Ricky Martin played a Spanish teacher named David Martinez on season three.

caption Ricky Martin on “Glee.” source Fox

He performed “Sexy and I Know It.”

Neil Patrick Harris portrayed Will Schuester’s high school rival, Bryan Ryan.

caption Neil Patrick Harris on “Glee.” source Fox

His character ended up performing Aerosmith’s “Dream On” with Will as part of a “face-off.”

“Pitch Perfect” star Anna Camp played a judge at Sectionals named Candace Dystra.

caption Anna Camp on “Glee.” source Fox

She was the fifth runner-up of the 2006 Miss Ohio competition.

Fellow “Pitch Perfect” star John Michael Higgins was also on “Glee.”

caption John Michael Higgins on “Glee.” source Fox

He was a member of a show choir conversion group led by Neil Patrick Harris’ character.

Molly Shannon guest-starred as another member of the conversion group named Brenda.

caption Molly Shannon on “Glee.” source Fox

Her character auditioned to play Miss Adelaide in “Guys and Dolls.”

Legendary actress Carol Burnett played Doris Sylvester, Sue’s mother.

caption Carol Burnett on “Glee.” source Fox

She wanted to sing at Sue’s wedding to herself.

John Stamos portrayed a dentist named Carl Howell.

caption John Stamos on “Glee.” source Fox

He was Emma Pillsbury’s (Jayma Mays) ex-husband and first appeared on the “Britney/Brittany” episode.

After a video of Sue dancing to Olivia Newton-John’s “Physical” went viral, the “Grease” star contacted the coach.

caption Olivia Newton-John on “Glee.” source Fox

She wanted to recreate the music video with Sue because she thought she “botched” the original one.

Ken Jeong and Jennifer Coolidge played Brittany’s parents named Pierce Pierce and Whitney Pierce.

caption Ken Jeong and Jennifer Coolidge on “Glee.” source Fox

Whitney shocked Brittany after telling her that Pierce wasn’t her biological father. Instead, she said that Stephen Hawking was her parent.

Shirley MacLaine played June Dolloway, who Kurt called the “coolest socialite in the world.”

caption Shirley MacLaine on “Glee.” source Fox

She was more impressed by Blaine (portrayed by Darren Criss) and the two sang Erma Franklin’s “Piece of My Heart” together.

Supermodel Tyra Banks guest-starred as Bichette, the owner and manager of a modeling agency.

caption Tyra Banks on “Glee.” source Fox

Sam (played by Chord Overstreet) realized that he didn’t want to be part of the company after Bichette suggested that he lose 20 pounds.

Debra Monk and Victor Garber played Will’s parents on season three.

caption Debra Monk and Victor Garber on “Glee.” source Fox

They were proud of their son after he formed the Acafellas group.

Singer Gloria Estefan played Santana’s mom, Maribel Lopez.

caption Gloria Estefan on “Glee.” source Fox

She guest-starred on the season three finale and returned for an episode on season six.

Matt Bomer guest-starred as Blaine’s older brother named Cooper Anderson, who was somewhat of a celebrity because of his appearances in commercials.

caption Matt Bomer on “Glee.” source Fox

Sue called him “a Disney prince.”

Singer and actress Eve guest-starred as a show choir director named Grace Hitchens.

caption Eve on “Glee.” source Fox

She led the glee club at the Jane Addams Academy.

Kathy Griffin guest-starred on season two.

caption Kathy Griffin on “Glee.” source Fox

She portrayed a judge at the 2011 Western Ohio Regional Championships, which New Directions performed at.

Emmy-winning actress Loretta Devine guest-starred on the same episode as Griffin.

caption Loretta Devine on “Glee.” source Fox

She played Sister Mary Constance.

Gwyneth Paltrow appeared as a substitute teacher named Holly Holliday.

caption Gwyneth Paltrow on “Glee.” source Fox

She took over the glee club while Will was out sick.

“American Horror Story” star Cheyenne Jackson played Dustin Goolsby, who became the coach of Vocal Adrenaline after Shelby Corcoran resigned.

caption Cheyenne Jackson on “Glee.” source Fox

Sue wanted him to try and break up Will and Holly.

Singer and actress Patti LuPone guest-starred as herself when New Directions visited New York City for Nationals on season two.

caption Patti LuPone on “Glee.” source Fox

Rachel ran into her at a restaurant and called LuPone her “idol.”

Kristin Chenoweth portrayed Will’s former high school classmate April Rhodes.

caption Kristin Chenoweth on “Glee.” source Fox

Will invited her to the McKinley glee club because he felt like the group was in a slump.

Kate Hudson had a recurring role as a dance teacher at New York Academy of the Dramatic Arts named Cassandra July.

caption Kate Hudson on “Glee.” source Fox

She had a “tough love” approach to teaching.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” actor Barry Bostwick guest-starred on an episode dedicated to the cult classic ’70s film.

caption Barry Bostwick on “Glee.” source Fox

He didn’t sing on the show, but he played a news station manager named Tim Stanwick.

Whoopi Goldberg had a recurring role as Dean of Vocal Performance and Song Interpretation at NYADA.

caption Whoopi Goldberg on “Glee.” source Fox

Her character, Carmen Tibideaux, auditioned tons of talented students (like Rachel and Kurt) who hoped to be accepted into her class.

Golden Globe winner Katey Sagal played Artie’s mom, Nancy Abrams.

caption Katey Sagal on “Glee.” source Fox

She was supportive of her son’s interest in attending a film school in New York.

Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin was one of the judges at Nationals on season five.

caption Marlee Matlin on “Glee.” source Fox

The competition was held at the Orpheum Theatre.

Jackeé Harry, known for her role as Lisa Landry on “Sister, Sister,” was also one of the judges alongside Matlin.

caption Jackeé Harry on “Glee.” source Fox

New Directions came in second place at Nationals that year.