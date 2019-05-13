43 people you forgot guest-starred on ‘Glee’

- “Glee” premiered on Fox in May 2009 and lasted for six seasons.
- The award-winning series featured appearances from plenty of notable stars, including Tyra Banks, Neil Patrick Harris, Demi Lovato, and Britney Spears.
“Glee” premiered on Fox in May 2009 and introduced fans to rising stars like Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, and Chris Colfer.
Throughout the show’s six-season duration, lots of notable stars appeared. Singers like Britney Spears, Demi Lovato, and Josh Groban had guest-starring roles on “Glee.” Other actors, like John Stamos and Gwyneth Paltrow, also popped up on the series.
Here are 41 people you probably forgot appeared on “Glee.”
Jeff Goldblum guest-starred as Hiram Berry, one of Rachel’s fathers.
He appeared on season three after hearing about Rachel and Finn’s engagement.
“Fam” star Brian Stokes Mitchell played Rachel’s other dad, LeRoy Berry.
Rachel’s dads pretended to be supportive of her engagement.
Demi Lovato guest-starred as a waitress named Dani on season five.
She worked a the Spotlight Diner in New York City with Rachel, Santana, and Kurt. Lovato performed an acoustic rendition of The Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun” with Naya Rivera’s Santana during her first appearance on “Glee.”
Adam Lambert’s character, Elliott “Starchild” Gilbert, auditioned for a band created by Kurt.
The “American Idol” star performed Lady Gaga’s “Marry the Night” on season five.
When New Directions performed at Nationals, Lindsay Lohan appeared as one of the judges.
She was “in full image rebranding mode” on the episode.
Blogger Perez Hilton also played a judge on season three.
He was impressed by a group called Vocal Adrenaline.
Idina Menzel had a recurring role as Rachel’s biological mother, Shelby Corcoran.
Menzel and Michele performed “Poker Face” together on the show.
“The Flash” star Grant Gustin had a recurring role as Sebastian Smythe.
When Sebastian first appeared on the show, he was the lead singer of rival a group called the Dalton Academy Warblers.
Britney Spears guest-starred on a season two episode that was dedicated to her iconic tracks and music videos.
The glee club students went to the dentist and were put under anesthesia, which caused them to have hallucinations about the pop star.
“Twilight” star Peter Facinelli had a recurring role as the director of “Funny Girl” on season five.
He wasn’t keen on casting Rachel for the starring role in the play at first, but he came around.
Ioan Gruffudd’s character, Paolo San Pablo, starred alongside Rachel in “Funny Girl.”
He was a Tony winner.
Sarah Jessica Parker played a senior editor at Vogue.com named Isabelle Wright.
She hired Kurt for a job at the publication after he nailed his interview.
Singer Josh Groban guest-starred as himself on the third episode of season one.
He was impressed by a performance from Will’s all-male a capella group called the Acafellas.
Journalist Katie Couric appeared as herself on season two.
Couric interviewed Sue after the Cheerios lost at Regionals and broke their winning streak.
Ricky Martin played a Spanish teacher named David Martinez on season three.
He performed “Sexy and I Know It.”
Neil Patrick Harris portrayed Will Schuester’s high school rival, Bryan Ryan.
His character ended up performing Aerosmith’s “Dream On” with Will as part of a “face-off.”
“Pitch Perfect” star Anna Camp played a judge at Sectionals named Candace Dystra.
She was the fifth runner-up of the 2006 Miss Ohio competition.
Fellow “Pitch Perfect” star John Michael Higgins was also on “Glee.”
He was a member of a show choir conversion group led by Neil Patrick Harris’ character.
Molly Shannon guest-starred as another member of the conversion group named Brenda.
Her character auditioned to play Miss Adelaide in “Guys and Dolls.”
Legendary actress Carol Burnett played Doris Sylvester, Sue’s mother.
She wanted to sing at Sue’s wedding to herself.
John Stamos portrayed a dentist named Carl Howell.
He was Emma Pillsbury’s (Jayma Mays) ex-husband and first appeared on the “Britney/Brittany” episode.
After a video of Sue dancing to Olivia Newton-John’s “Physical” went viral, the “Grease” star contacted the coach.
She wanted to recreate the music video with Sue because she thought she “botched” the original one.
Ken Jeong and Jennifer Coolidge played Brittany’s parents named Pierce Pierce and Whitney Pierce.
Whitney shocked Brittany after telling her that Pierce wasn’t her biological father. Instead, she said that Stephen Hawking was her parent.
Shirley MacLaine played June Dolloway, who Kurt called the “coolest socialite in the world.”
She was more impressed by Blaine (portrayed by Darren Criss) and the two sang Erma Franklin’s “Piece of My Heart” together.
Supermodel Tyra Banks guest-starred as Bichette, the owner and manager of a modeling agency.
Sam (played by Chord Overstreet) realized that he didn’t want to be part of the company after Bichette suggested that he lose 20 pounds.
Debra Monk and Victor Garber played Will’s parents on season three.
They were proud of their son after he formed the Acafellas group.
Singer Gloria Estefan played Santana’s mom, Maribel Lopez.
She guest-starred on the season three finale and returned for an episode on season six.
Matt Bomer guest-starred as Blaine’s older brother named Cooper Anderson, who was somewhat of a celebrity because of his appearances in commercials.
Sue called him “a Disney prince.”
Singer and actress Eve guest-starred as a show choir director named Grace Hitchens.
She led the glee club at the Jane Addams Academy.
Kathy Griffin guest-starred on season two.
She portrayed a judge at the 2011 Western Ohio Regional Championships, which New Directions performed at.
Emmy-winning actress Loretta Devine guest-starred on the same episode as Griffin.
She played Sister Mary Constance.
Gwyneth Paltrow appeared as a substitute teacher named Holly Holliday.
She took over the glee club while Will was out sick.
“American Horror Story” star Cheyenne Jackson played Dustin Goolsby, who became the coach of Vocal Adrenaline after Shelby Corcoran resigned.
Sue wanted him to try and break up Will and Holly.
Singer and actress Patti LuPone guest-starred as herself when New Directions visited New York City for Nationals on season two.
Rachel ran into her at a restaurant and called LuPone her “idol.”
Kristin Chenoweth portrayed Will’s former high school classmate April Rhodes.
Will invited her to the McKinley glee club because he felt like the group was in a slump.
Kate Hudson had a recurring role as a dance teacher at New York Academy of the Dramatic Arts named Cassandra July.
She had a “tough love” approach to teaching.
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” actor Barry Bostwick guest-starred on an episode dedicated to the cult classic ’70s film.
He didn’t sing on the show, but he played a news station manager named Tim Stanwick.
Whoopi Goldberg had a recurring role as Dean of Vocal Performance and Song Interpretation at NYADA.
Her character, Carmen Tibideaux, auditioned tons of talented students (like Rachel and Kurt) who hoped to be accepted into her class.
Golden Globe winner Katey Sagal played Artie’s mom, Nancy Abrams.
She was supportive of her son’s interest in attending a film school in New York.
Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin was one of the judges at Nationals on season five.
The competition was held at the Orpheum Theatre.
Jackeé Harry, known for her role as Lisa Landry on “Sister, Sister,” was also one of the judges alongside Matlin.
New Directions came in second place at Nationals that year.