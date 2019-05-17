27 celebrities you probably forgot guest-starred on ‘That ’70s Show’

“That ’70s Show” premiered on Fox in August 1998 and concluded in May 2006 after eight seasons. The hit sitcom put actors like Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Topher Grace on the map, but it also featured fun appearances from already established stars.

Lindsay Lohan, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Betty White, and Cole Sprouse are among some of the celebrities who popped up on the show.

Here are 27 people you probably forgot guest-starred on “That ’70s Show.”

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star Eliza Dushku played a new intern at the radio station that Donna worked out.

caption Eliza Dushku on “That ’70s Show.” source Fox

She was given the nickname “Sizzling Sarah” and Donna was jealous of her popularity.

Actor and comedian Jim Gaffigan had a recurring role as Roy Keene, a kitchen manager at Point Place Hotel.

caption Jim Gaffigan on “That 70s Show.” source Fox

Hyde and Kelso ended up working with Roy.

When Fez, Hyde, and Randy got thrown in a jail cell for speeding, they encountered Yvette Nicole Brown’s Sgt. Davis.

caption Yvette Nicole Brown on “That ’70s Show.” source Fox

It happened on the night of Hyde’s bachelor party.

Melissa Joan Hart appeared on season two of “That ’70s Show.”

caption Melissa Joan Hart on “That ’70s Show.” source Fox

She and her friend went on a double date with Fez and Hyde, even though she had a boyfriend in college.

Justin Long guest-starred as one of Fez’s friends from his home country named Andrew.

caption Justin Long on “That ’70s Show.” source Fox

He went to Eric’s basement to pick up Fez’s stuff after Jackie broke his heart.

On season seven, Lindsay Lohan played a customer at the beauty salon that Fez worked at.

caption Lindsay Lohan on “That ’70s Show.” source Fox

Both Fez and Kelso had crushes on her.

Kelso encountered Billy and Bobby, played by Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse while at Funland.

caption Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse on “That ’70s Show.” source Fox

Kelso went to the amusement park’s lost and found because he couldn’t find Jackie, Hyde, and Fez. The two boys irritated Kelso by repeating everything he said and spitting on his ice cream cone.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson played a wrestler named Rocky Johnson on season one.

caption Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on “That ’70s Show.” source Fox

Before starring in blockbusters like “The Fate of the Furious,” Johnson was a well-known wrestler. Coincidentally, his father is named Rocky Johnson.

Shannon Elizabeth had a recurring role as librarian Brooke.

caption Shannon Elizabeth on “That ’70s Show.” source Fox

She and Kelso welcomed a daughter together named Beth.

Bruce Willis’ character, Vic, played a security guard who offered Kelso a job at a gentlemen’s club in Chicago.

caption Bruce Willis on “That ’70s Show.” source Fox

He wore a wig on season eight.

“The Office” star Jenna Fischer played a “snot” named Stacy Wanamaker, who owned a bridal store.

caption Jenna Fischer on “That ’70s Show.” source Fox

After Donna and Eric’s wedding fell through, she asked Jackie to return her fancy shoes to the store that she got them from. Stacy warned Jackie, who pretended to be Donna, about reaching her “expiration date” and not finding the ideal person to marry.

Betty White had a recurring role as Bea Sigurdson, Kitty’s demanding mother.

caption Betty White on “That ’70s Show.” source Fox

She insisted on having things done her way and claimed that she never had menopause.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt guest-starred as Eric’s chem lab partner, Buddy.

caption Joseph Gordon-Levitt on ‘That ’70s Show.” source Fox

Eric was impressed that Buddy had his own car.

“How I Met Your Mother” and “Buffy” star Alyson Hannigan played Suzy Simpson, a police cadet.

caption Alyson Hannigan on “That ’70s Show.” source Fox

She had a crush on Kelso, but he tried to set her up with Fez.

“Star Wars” actor Billy Dee Williams played Pastor Dan, who met with Donna and Eric for premarital counseling.

caption Billy Dee Williams on “That ’70s Show.” source Fox

On the episode, he called “Star Wars” the “greatest movie of all time.” He and Eric bonded over their love for the franchise.

Amy Adams played Kat Peterson, a popular girl at school.

caption Amy Adams on “That ’70s Show.” source Fox

She showed up at a dinner party hosted by Jackie.

Luke Wilson had a recurring role as Kelso’s older brother named Casey.

caption Luke Wilson on “That ’70s Show.” source Fox

Casey returned to Wisconsin after being in the army. He and Donna briefly dated.

Donna and Kelso met Annette, played by Jessica Simpson, when they traveled to California.

caption Jessica Simpson on “That ’70s Show.” source Fox

She had a short-lived relationship with Kelso.

Seth Green guest-starred as Mitch Miller, the editor of the high school paper.

caption Seth Green on “That ’70s Show.” source Fox

Eric and Red ran into Mitch and his competitive dad at a father-son event.

Rachel Bilson guest-starred as a guest at Mitch’s brother’s wedding.

caption Rachel Bilson on “That ’70s Show.” source Fox

She was only interested in Fez once he started acting like he was rich.

Music legend Alice Cooper guest-starred as himself on season three.

caption Alice Cooper on “That ’70s Show.” source Fox

Eric feared that Donna would ditch him for a musician like Cooper when she landed a job at the radio station.

“Community” star Jim Rash portrayed Fenton, an employee at a jewelry store.

caption Jim Rash on “That ’70s Show.” source Fox

Fenton and Fez constantly bickered.

Mary Tyler Moore played a local talk show host named Christine St. George.

caption Mary Tyler Moore on “That ’70s Show.” source Fox

Jackie idolized her.

Actress and musician Charo appeared as herself on season three.

caption Charo on “That ’70s Show.” source Fox

She popped up when Kitty had a dream about starring on a show called “The Forman Bunch Variety Hour.”

“The Partridge Family” star Shirley Jones appeared on the same episode as Charo.

caption Shirley Jones on “That ’70s Show.” source Fox

In the dream, she accused Kitty of being a “bad mother.”

Erika Christensen played a PriceMart employee who had a crush on Red.

caption Erika Christensen on “That ’70s Show.” source Fox

Hyde tole Eric that Stacey was probably attracted to Red because he was “a tough guy.”