14 celebrities who said they had difficult, uncomfortable, or even dangerous pregnancies

caption Cardi B attended the 2018 Met Gala while pregnant with her first child. source Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Pregnancy is often described as a magical experience. But for many women, it can be grueling, uncomfortable, or even dangerous.

When celebrity moms open up about difficult pregnancies – which can include everything from common discomfort to life-threatening health conditions – they can help demystify these concerns and encourage other struggling mothers to seek help.

Here are 14 celebrities who have done just that.

Kim Kardashian West has a dangerous health condition that caused complications during pregnancy.

caption Kim Kardashian West while pregnant with her son, Saint, at the 2015 InStyle Awards. source Todd Williamson/Getty Images for InStyle

Kardashian West has a dangerous condition called placenta accreta that can make pregnancy and labor very painful, or even life-threatening.

The reality star had serious complications during both pregnancies, which led her to enlist surrogate mothers to carry her third and fourth children.

“I’m gonna keep it real: For me, pregnancy is the worst experience of my life! LOL! I don’t enjoy one moment of it and I don’t understand people who enjoy it,” Kardashian West wrote in a now-defunct blog post during her second pregnancy.

“Maybe it’s the swelling, the backaches, or just the complete mind f— of how your body expands and nothing fits,” she continued. “I just always feel like I’m not in my own skin. It’s hard to explain. I don’t feel sexy, either – I feel insecure, and most of the time I just feel gross.”

Kate Middleton had hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness.

caption Kate Middleton and Prince William after she gave birth to their daughter, Princess Charlotte. source Ruaridh Connellan / Barcroft via Getty Images

During all three of her pregnancies, the Duchess of Cambridge suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, a rare but severe form of morning sickness.

While pregnant with her first child, Prince George, her nausea and vomiting were so severe that she had to be hospitalized.

Amy Schumer was also hospitalized for the same condition.

caption Amy Schumer at the 2018 premiere of “I Feel Pretty.” source Steve Granitz/WireImage

Schumer was hospitalized for hyperemesis gravidarum during her pregnancy last year. She was even forced to cancel tour dates due to persistent nausea and vomiting.

“It’s been pretty tough. I didn’t know that pregnancies could be such a bummer,” Schumer told Seth Meyers during her pregnancy. “I threw up a bunch of times on my way here.”

Cardi B dealt with major discomfort and motherhood-related anxiety.

caption Cardi B while pregnant with her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. source John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Cardi B revealed that she struggled with her pregnancy and was “depressed” while recording her hit debut album, “Invasion of Privacy.”

“I did it all while I was pregnant,” the “Money” rapper wrote on Twitter.

“Throwing up, drowsy, terrible colds, and in a rush to finish it so I [could] start doing music videos before I started showing,” she wrote. “I [spent] 24 hours for months sleeping on a couch with my pregnant depressed a– in a studio.”

“All I [could] think about was … everybody is disappointed in me, am I still going to have a career after this baby?” she continued.

Carrie Underwood said her second pregnancy was “harder on my body.”

caption Carrie Underwood while pregnant with her second son, Jacob Bryan Fisher. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

“It’s definitely different than the first time,” Underwood told “Entertainment Tonight” in 2018. “When they say every pregnancy is different, it really is. Just different symptoms. I feel like this one is just a little harder on my body for some reason.”

The country singer previously revealed that she suffered three miscarriages in two years before she got pregnant with her second child.

Beyoncé had toxemia when pregnant with her twins.

caption Beyoncé while pregnant with Sir and Rumi Carter at the 2017 Grammys. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

“I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth to Rumi and Sir. I was swollen from toxemia and had been on bed rest for over a month. My health and my babies’ health were in danger, so I had an emergency C-section,” Beyoncé wrote in a personal essay for Vogue.

Following the birth, the singer and her newborn twins spent weeks in the NICU.

“I was in survival mode and did not grasp it all until months later,” she wrote.

Toxemia is a pregnancy complication that’s characterized by high blood pressure, weight gain, and protein in the urine. The rare condition, also known as preeclampsia, can be deadly if left untreated.

Chrissy Teigen has gotten hilariously honest about the difficulties of pregnancy.

caption Chrissy Teigen while pregnant with her son, Miles Stephen. source Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row

“This baby is sucking the life from me,” Teigen tweeted during her second pregnancy. “Drinking my water, making me dry. Eating my food, making me hungry. Taking my health, making me sick. Why do we create these monsters they want us dead.”

Salma Hayek developed gestational diabetes during pregnancy.

caption Salma Hayek in 2007 while pregnant with her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault. source Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

“I got gestational diabetes, which I didn’t realize at first,” Hayek told Parents. “It occurs in women who have high blood sugar levels during pregnancy.”

“I didn’t know whether I was feeling bad because I was pregnant or whether something was seriously wrong,” she continued. “I was nauseated for nine months, which can be one of the symptoms.”

Mariah Carey had a high-risk pregnancy, which she called a “huge strain.”

caption Mariah Carey with her 4-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, in 2015. source Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Six months after giving birth, Carey revealed she had developed gestational diabetes during her “rough” pregnancy. She also had preeclampsia, which led to Carey’s emergency C-section.

“I don’t think I understood the enormity and the magnitude of what it really does to your body. Like, it’s not just, ‘Oh, you don’t look pretty and you have a bump,'” she told Barbara Walters on “20/20” in 2011.

“It’s difficult to understand what I went through, because my pregnancy was very unique in terms of, what happened to me,” Carey said. She was put on long periods of bed rest and took several emergency trips to the hospital.

“I was afraid I wasn’t going to be able to walk properly again,” Carey continued. “It was a huge strain. I would sit and then someone would need to help me up. I couldn’t go even to the [bathroom] by myself.”

Tori Spelling had placenta previa, a life-threatening condition, during her fourth pregnancy.

caption Tori Spelling in 2012 while pregnant with her fourth child, Finn Davey McDermott. source David Livingston/Getty Images

Spelling told Us Weekly that 20 weeks into her fourth pregnancy, she was diagnosed with placenta previa. The condition causes the placenta to cover the cervix, leading to massive internal bleeding and threatening the lives of both mother and baby.

After giving birth – and undergoing emergency surgery after her C-section scars reopened – the “90210” actress spent 10 weeks hospitalized and four months on bed rest.

“When they put him in my arms I was like, ‘We made it.'” she told the magazine. “We have an insane bond. We’ve been through hell and back.”

Kelly Clarkson said she experienced “the worst moments of my life” while pregnant.

caption Kelly Clarkson has two children, River and Remington. source Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Anytime I see someone pregnant, I just pray for them,” Clarkson told People. “[Pregnancy] was literally the worst moments of my life.”

“It’s horrible,” Clarkson added during an interview on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM Radio show. “Nothing is beautiful, nothing is magical. Whatever, you’re that person that gets that pregnancy, good for you. But I will remind my children every day of their lives what I [went through].”

Kate Hudson said she got acne and hair loss from her second pregnancy.

caption Kate Hudson while pregnant with her second son, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, in 2011. source Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

“When I had Ryder, I was 24 and didn’t really experience any changes to my hair or skin,” she told Redbook magazine in 2012. “But with my second child, I got acne, all my hair fell out after he was born, and I definitely had to work out to drop the weight. No pregnancy is easy to bounce back from.”

Serena Williams needed daily injections to prevent blood clots throughout her pregnancy.

caption Serena Williams at the 2017 Met Gala while pregnant with her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. source Jackson Lee/FilmMagic

In the eighth month of her pregnancy, Williams revealed to Vogue that a past health scare had made her afraid of pregnancy.

As Insider previously reported, Williams was hospitalized with bilateral pulmonary embolisms following a foot surgery she needed after stepping on a piece of glass. The health issue, according to the Mayo Clinic, happens when blood clots travel from the legs to the lungs and cause blockages. It’s a potentially life-threatening condition that requires serious treatment.

Pregnancy increases the risk of blood clots. So to say safe, Williams had to inject herself with anticoagulants every day. It was “the most dreaded part of her daily routine,” according to Vogue.

Later, the health condition “sparked a slew of health complications that I am lucky to have survived,” Williams wrote in an essay for CNN. The tennis star almost died after giving birth.

Ellie Kemper said the beginning of her second pregnancy was “just terrible.”

caption Ellie Hemper is expecting her second child with her husband, Michael Koman. source Rachel Luna/Getty Images

“The first trimester was awful,” Kemper said during an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” according to People. “I have a 2-year-old now and when I was pregnant with him, I was fine. First trimester [this time], just terrible! Just tired and nauseous and all of it.”