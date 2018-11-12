15 celebrities who have opened up about having miscarriages

caption Mariah Carey opened up about her miscarriage in 2010. source David Becker/Getty

Having a miscarriage can be devastating, but those who have gone through it are not alone. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, one in 10 known pregnancies ends in miscarriage.

Many public figures have spoken out about their own pregnancy losses, helping to dispel some of the misinformation surrounding pregnancy loss and help other individuals who have miscarried to feel less alone.

Here are a few celebrities who have shared their own experiences with miscarriage.

Michelle Obama said her two daughters were conceived through IVF after a miscarriage.

In an interview with ABC News prior to the release of her memoir, “Becoming,” former First Lady Michelle Obama shared that she suffered a miscarriage and that her two daughters Sasha and Malia were subsequently conceived through IVF.

“I felt lost and alone, and I felt like I failed,” she said. “I didn’t know how common miscarriages were, because we don’t talk about them. We sit in our own pain, thinking that somehow we’re broken.”

Halsey has spoken out about miscarrying while on tour.

caption She still made it through her show. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In 2016, singer Halsey told Rolling Stone that she suffered a miscarriage while on tour. In order to avoid canceling a performance, the pop star related that she wore adult diapers and took pain medication to make it through the show.

“I beat myself up for it because I think that the reason it happened is just the lifestyle I was living,” she said. “I wasn’t drinking. I wasn’t doing drugs. I was f—ing overworked – in the hospital every couple of weeks because I was dehydrated, needing bags of IVs brought to my green room. I was anemic, I was fainting. My body just broke the f— down.”

Beyoncé said she suffered a miscarriage before giving birth to her first child.

caption She said that it’s a big part of her “story.” source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In a 2013 interview with Oprah, Beyoncé opened up about the miscarriage she had before the birth of her first child, Blue Ivy.

“There are so many couples that go through that and it was a big part of my story,” Beyoncé said. “It’s one of the reasons I did not share I was pregnant the second time because you don’t know what’s going to happen. And that was hard because all of my family and my friends knew and we celebrated. It was hard.”

Read More: 22 iconic songs that were reportedly inspired by famous people

Whitney Houston opened up about her miscarriage in 1993.

caption She said it was very emotionally and physically painful. source Getty/Kevin Winter

In a 1993 interview with Barbara Walters, Houston revealed that she had a miscarriage while filming “The Bodyguard.”

“It was very painful, emotionally and physically,” she told Walters. “I was back on the set the next day. And it’s over. But I had Bobbi Kristina one year later, and I am blessed.”

Anchor Sara Walsh revealed she was on live TV while she miscarried.

caption It was during a broadcast of “SportsCenter.” source Getty/Mike Coppola

In a 2017 Instagram post, the former ESPN anchor revealed she experienced a miscarriage during a broadcast of “SportsCenter.”

“The juxtaposition of college kids going nuts behind our set, while I was losing a baby on it, was surreal. I was scared, nobody knew I was pregnant, so I did the show while having a miscarriage. On television. My husband had to watch this unfold from more than a thousand miles away, texting me hospital options during commercial breaks,” Walsh wrote.

She went on to share the story of her long fertility battle, which consisted of painful IVF treatments and miscarriages. Walsh is now a mother of twins.

Melissa Rivers revealed she had a difficult pregnancy after two miscarriages.

caption She said she also had a difficult pregnancy while carrying her son. source Getty Images

Melissa Rivers, reality TV star and daughter of comedian John Rivers, told Celebrity Baby Scoop that she had two miscarriages before delivering her son Cooper.

“I had a very difficult pregnancy and I had a very hard time getting pregnant the first time and then I had a miscarriage and then another six months before I got pregnant with Cooper. Then I was on and off of bed rest for my entire pregnancy.”

Sharon Stone adopted a child after having three miscarriages.

caption She later adopted her son. source Jason Kempin/Getty

Actress Sharon Stone revealed to AARP that after three second-trimester pregnancy loses, she and her husband adopted their son Roan.

“The last time I lost the baby,” she said, “I went into 36 hours of labor. While we were at the hospital, our adoption attorney called.”

Barbara Walters said she had multiple miscarriages over the course of her career.

caption She said she went back to work shortly after. source Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

In an interview with Dateline NBC, famed journalist and television personality Barbara Walters stated that she had several miscarriages while working as a broadcaster in the 1960s.

“I had had several miscarriages,” she said. “And when I did, they were never reported. And I would take a couple of days off then, and go back to work.”

Lela Rochon spoke about not trusting her body after a miscarriage.

caption She said it affected her body during her pregnancy. source Getty/Jamie McCarthy

In a 2013 interview with Mocha Manual, Lela Rochon said that a miscarriage she suffered five months into a prior pregnancy affected how she felt about her body in a later pregnancy.

“I know everybody’s situation is different, but I also think you never truly get over that kind of loss and you never trust your body again until you see a healthy child come. When my daughter came and she was healthy and happy, it made everything okay,” she said.

Wendy Williams revealed that she battled to become a mother.

caption She suffered several miscarriages. source Getty Images

Talk show host Wendy Williams told Essence that she gave birth to her only son after having two miscarriages.

“I fought tooth and nail to be a mother,” Williams said. “I suffered several miscarriages including two at five months. That’s when you have the clothes already picked out, the nursery is already painted. They ask you do you want a funeral or do you want the cremation.”

Joan Rivers said she struggled to have more children after her daughter was born.

caption She said she wished she’d had more children. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images

In a 1993 interview with People magazine, entertainment maven Joan Rivers discussed how she dealt with pregnancy loss and fertility problems after having her daughter, Melissa.

“I wish I had had 10 children,” Rivers said. “After Missy, I had two miscarriages and a tubular pregnancy. Not having more [kids] is my only regret in life. We were going to adopt, and then Edgar changed his mind. I worry now because there’s nobody for Missy.”

Lily Allen said she experienced a pregnancy loss.

caption She wrote a song to handle her grief. source Getty/Anthony Harvey

Singer and songwriter Lily Allen has been open about her experience with losing a child. In a 2015 Twitter post, the artist revealed that her song “Something’s Not Right” was written in memory of her stillborn son.

“Five years ago today I was admitted to hospital. Four days later I delivered a beautiful baby boy, but sadly he didn’t make it. It’s unlike me to discuss this sort of thing so publicly but I wrote this song in his memory,” she wrote.

Brooke Shields experienced a pregnancy loss after undergoing IVF treatment.

caption She was diagnosed with cervical dysplasia. source Getty/Jamie McCarthy

Legendary supermodel Brooke Shields described the events surrounding her pregnancy loss in a 2003 interview with People. She revealed that after being diagnosed with cervical dysplasia and attempting IVF, she suffered a miscarriage.

“We were crushed,” she says. “Up till then, I thought simply because it was time and I wanted to have a baby, it would work out.

“Maybe I’ll never know why it happened,” she says. “But it made me understand the difference between wanting to have a baby and truly wanting to be a mother,” she added.

Mariah Carey said she suffered a miscarriage during her first pregnancy.

caption She said the experience was dark and difficult. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

In 2010, Mariah Carey spoke to Access Hollywood about the loss of her first pregnancy with former husband Nick Cannon.

“It kind of shook us both and took us into a place that was really dark and difficult,” Mariah said about the miscarriage. “When that happened… I wasn’t able to even talk to anybody about it. That was not easy.”

Nicole Kidman adopted two children after dealing with lost pregnancies.

caption She also suffered an ectopic pregnancy. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

According to a 2007 interview with Marie Claire, Nicole Kidman and former husband Tom Cruise suffered two instances of pregnancy loss before adopting their two children.

“I had a miscarriage at the end of my marriage, but I had an ectopic pregnancy at the beginning of my marriage. It was incredibly traumatic for me. Sometimes you share your grief.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.