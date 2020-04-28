11 times celebrities have shared photos of their acne

caption Kendall Jenner attends the Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Celebrities often appear to have flawless skin in videos and photographs.

In reality, however, many Hollywood stars struggle with the same acne and skin blemishes as the rest of the world.

Kendall Jenner, for example, once pointed out her acne in a photograph taken of her at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

Chrissy Teigen and Justin Bieber, on the other hand, have previously posted photos of their acne on Instagram.

Though they might have access to top medical professionals and expensive skin-care treatments, celebrities can be prone to the same acne and blemishes as the rest of the world.

Kendall Jenner, for example, is open about her experience with acne, and has even pointed out a breakout she had while walking a red carpet in 2018. Justin Bieber, on the other hand, has used his Instagram Story to share photos of his natural skin.

Here are the acne photos they and other celebrities have shared.

In 2016, Brie Larson pointed out a blemish she had while attending the BAMCinemafest three years earlier.

caption Brie Larson attends the BAMCinemafest in New York City on June 28, 2013.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Larson wrote: “When you’re stressing/obsessing over a zit so you put on too much zit cream before bed and wake up to giant dry spot but you gotta get your photo taken anyway. ????????????”

The following year, Bella Thorne opened up about her struggles with acne on Instagram.

caption Bella Thorne shared this selfie, which shows her acne, on January 6, 2017.

“Real skin alert ????” Thorne wrote in the caption of her post. “It’s no secret I struggle w/ acne. Sometimes it’s clear and sometimes it’s just not. I’m very self conscious and constantly feeling bad about myself. BUT I shouldn’t feel bad. It is normal to have acne. EVERY1 does!”

Model and actress Brooklyn Decker also used the platform to show a pimple above her mouth.

caption Brooklyn Decker posted this selfie to Instagram on May 28, 2017.

Decker found humor in the location of her pimple, and compared it to another model’s signature mole. She wrote: “This is my new zit. She shall be called Cindy Crawford.”

Actress Rachel Bloom cited a “hectic schedule” as the reason behind a previous breakout.

caption Rachel Bloom posed for this photo, which she posted on September 28, 2017.

“The middle of shooting the season (around episode 8) is peak time for my hormones to run amok due to a hectic schedule,” she wrote on Instagram. “Try to spot the bloating, fatigue, and zits and win a prize! (But hopefully you won’t thanks to @srollertaylor)”

Ruby Rose has posted photos of her acne on numerous occasions.

caption The actress shared these Instagram Stories on December 3, 2017.

After posting a black-and-white selfie on her Instagram Story in 2017, in which she pointed out a breakout on her cheek, Rose shared another photo to discuss her acne.

“Yeah it sucks.. for me,” she wrote. “I don’t see how it’s bothering so many others? But I’m a human. It happens.. one side of my face is clear and the other is a mess.”

“Dermatologist says it’s from the bacteria from all the phone interviews I did for PP3 and a reaction to hotel pillow cases (which I already know),” she added.

A few days later, Rose posted another selfie on Instagram, and wrote in the caption: “I have acne .. you’re welcome.”

Kendall Jenner shared an encouraging message about acne on Twitter in 2018.

caption Kendall Jenner attends the Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018.

One day after the Golden Globe Awards, a fan shared a photo of Jenner walking the red carpet, and praised the model for “strutting her acne.” Jenner later re-shared the photo and replied: “never let that s— stop you!”

A few months later, Justin Bieber pointed to a pimple on his face while filming a video.

caption On March 23, 2018, Justin Bieber shared this video, in which he points to a pimple.

He also advocated for skin blemishes by writing “pimples are in” across the now-deleted Instagram clip.

After model Taylor Hill posted a barefaced selfie on Instagram, some fans thanked her for not covering her natural skin.

caption The model shared her natural-skin selfie on December 13, 2018.

Though the Victoria’s Secret Angel didn’t comment on her acne, fans still appreciated that she didn’t seem to make any major edits to her photograph.

“Love the fact you post pictures of your RAW beauty!” one person wrote. “More girls need to empower more girls to go this route. So inspiring Taylor! Love your beautiful energy! ❤️????.”

Chrissy Teigen previously got candid about skin blemishes in an Instagram story.

caption During her video, posted in September 2019, Chrissy Teigen points out her blemishes. source Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

“I fully believe that if you show the good, you’ve got to show the bad” Teigen said on Instagram at the time. “This is the bad – what’s going on with my skin? What’s happening? Vacation?”

That same day, model Adwoa Aboah posted barefaced photos she took as part of a “personal project.”

caption This Instagram post from September 10, 2019, included two photos of her skin. source Adwoa Aboah/Instagram

She said in the caption of her post that the images were only ever meant for her to look at and “obsessively scrutinize” throughout her “up and down battle” with her skin.

“Some days it was acne, some days it wasn’t too bad, then mass breakouts followed by clear-as-day skin,” she wrote on Instagram. “It was exhausting never knowing what your skin was going to look like from one day to another, it was even more exhausting caring so much, about what work thought or if people noticed.”

“Constantly apologizing whilst sat in front of a mirror for something that was out of my control, obsessing over my skin to a point that was very unhealthy at the best of times,” she continued. “This month as much as I can I will be posting those photos, not because my skin is the worst you’ve ever seen but because it feels time to let that s— go, time to join force with a community who bare their pimples for the world to see.”

Social-media star Ethan Dolan showcased his acne while calling out internet bullies.

caption His post, shared on February 27, has been shared more than 27,000 times.

He posted a selfie, as well as a letter addressed to critics, on Twitter.

“I’ve been putting this off because I’m not one to let people behind a keyboard bother me,” he wrote. “But, just seeing what people are saying about my skin (which is completely out of my control, just bad luck) it just makes me think…so many people deal with acne, I can just imagine the comments they get about their appearance daily.”

Later in his letter, the YouTuber wrote: “If you’re struggling with your skin, no matter how severe your conditions may be…I encourage you to embrace it.”