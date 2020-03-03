10 celebrities who have closed their tooth gaps

caption Arnold Schwarzenegger. source Harry Langdon/Getty Images; Don Arnold/Getty Images

While there are some celebrities who have been known to rock a gap in their teeth, other famous people have chosen to change their smiles.

Whether it’s through braces, Invisalign, surgery, veneers, or caps, these 10 celebrities have closed their gaps.

According to Demi Lovato, Disney asked her to close her gap before “Camp Rock.”

Have you ever noticed that something’s different about one of your favorite celebrities, but you can’t quite put your finger on it? Perhaps it’s their smile that’s been subtly altered.

These 10 celebrities have closed the gaps in their teeth, be it by choice or by accident. While tooth gaps are harmless, they can be perceived as an imperfection – though we think they add some individuality and character.

Zac Efron used to have a gap-toothed smile when he was starting out, but it had closed by the time he was in “High School Musical.”

caption Zac Efron. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Check out “Summerland” to see some prime Efron gap teeth. He reportedly used invisible braces to close the gap.

Demi Lovato has said that Disney asked her to close her gap before she began filming “Camp Rock.”

caption Demi Lovato. source Disney; Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Teen Vogue

In 2016, Lovato said the worst beauty advice she ever got was from Disney. “I signed with Disney Channel when I got ‘Camp Rock,’ and I had a gap between my two front teeth. They were like, ‘Would you be willing to fix it?’ I wish today that I hadn’t, because my gap was really cute,” she told Allure.

Dakota Johnson’s gap closed on its own.

caption Dakota Johnson. source Anthony Harvey/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Johnson said in an interview with Jimmy Fallon last year that her gap had closed on its own.

For years, she had a permanent retainer glued to the back of her teeth, and her doctor suggested getting rid of it to ease some neck pain she’d been having. Getting rid of the retainer helped with that, but also inadvertently closed her famous gap.

“I’m sad about my gap tooth too, so I’d really appreciate some privacy in this time,” she added jokingly.

Pete Davidson announced on “SNL” that he’d gotten new teeth.

caption Pete Davidson. source Noam Galai/WireImage/Getty Images; Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In an April 2018 episode of “SNL,” Davidson capped off an appearance on “Weekend Update” by announcing, “I got new teeth!”

Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared on the scene as a jacked bodybuilder with a gap in his smile.

caption Arnold Schwarzenegger. source Harry Langdon/Getty Images; Don Arnold/Getty Images

The former governor of California used to have a space in his smile, but at some point over his decades-long career, he closed it.

50 Cent’s two front teeth were once far apart and two different lengths.

caption 50 Cent. source Piyal Hosain/Fotos International/Getty Images; Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC/Getty Images

The rapper debuted his new smile in 2008, and has spoken openly about how it cost him as much as $63,000 to “fix” his teeth.

Keith Urban had a slight gap in the beginning of his career that has since been closed.

caption Keith Urban. source Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images;Mark Sagliocco/WireImage/Getty Images

The country star appears to have closed his gap and whitened his teeth – a typical Hollywood procedure.

When LeAnn Rimes was still a child star, she had an adorable space in her smile.

caption LeAnn Rimes. source The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images; Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Rimes has been open about her dental struggles. She’s had at least 29 dental surgeries to try and correct what she has claimed was malpractice by another dentist.

The Daily Mail reported Rimes has “had to have nine root canals, bone grafting, a temporary bridge, physical therapy and suffered a ‘permanent cosmetic deficiency'” since 2012.

Matthew Lewis was forced to wear fake teeth in “Harry Potter” to play Neville Longbottom after he corrected his smile in real life.

caption Matthew Lewis. source Eamonn McCormack/WireImage/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

“I had to wear a fat suit and false teeth and stuff to stick my ears out, which was pretty grim for a few years, but it meant I got to keep my job so I can think of worse things,” the actor told the Big Issue in 2013.

Jack Black had an ever-so-subtle gap that appears to have been closed over the years.

caption Jack Black. source Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Did you know that a tooth gap is also called a diastema?