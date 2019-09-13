17 times celebrities got brutally honest about sex

caption Miley Cyrus has spoken about her sexuality in multiple interviews. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Some stars have been quite open about their sex lives, and Insider put together a list of some times celebrities talked about the good, the bad, and the awkward sexual experiences they’ve had.

Couples like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, and Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde have all spoken about their sex lives in interviews.

Other celebs like Miley Cyrus and Joe Jonas have been honest about their preferences when it comes to sex.

Plenty of celebrities have gotten real about the amazing, bad, or downright awkward sexual experiences they’ve had.

And fortunately, talking about sex can help us gain perspective on what isn’t normal or what you may be doing wrong, which can lead to a happier and more healthy sex life.

Keep scrolling for 17 times celebs got honest about what sex is really like for them.

New parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott said parenthood hasn’t impacted their sex life.

caption Kylie Jenner said motherhood and sexuality are able to coexist. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The two, who have a 1-year-old daughter, recently spoke about their sex life in an interview for Playboy.

“A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life, but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience,” Scott told Jenner.

She agreed, saying she thinks the two of them have “definitely proven that rumor to be wrong.”

“You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother,” Jenner told Travis. “You can be sexy and still be a badass mom.”

Julianne Hough has said she can’t do phone sex.

caption Julianne Hough said it makes her laugh. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In a 2016 interview with Cosmopolitan, Julianne Hough confessed phone sex isn’t a skill she has.

“I’m really bad at it … I’ll get halfway through and start laughing,” she said. “It’s an art. I applaud people who are good at it. They need to come and help me keep a straight face!”

John Krasinski has said his and Emily Blunt’s sex life changed for the better after he got more physically toned.

In 2016, “The Office” actor John Krasinski told Elle magazine that his sex life with his wife, actress Emily Blunt, was different after he got more toned.

He said that after he got a more ripped physique to star in the thriller “13 Hours,” his sex life changed for the better – even though his wife is the kind of person who would love him at any fitness level.

“It is so much better for me being jacked because you feel so much more confident and you see yourself as this much more sexual person, which is really fun,” he told the publication.

In 2015, Rihanna said she isn’t a fan of casual sex.

caption Rihanna said she doesn’t want to “wake up feeling empty” the next morning. source Eduardo Parra/Getty Images

In her 2015 Vanity Fair cover story, Rihanna explained why she doesn’t have casual hook-ups.

“I mean I get horny, I’m human, I’m a woman, I want to have sex,” she said. “But what am I going to do – just find the first random cute dude that I think is going to be a great ride for the night and then tomorrow I wake up feeling empty and hollow?”

Chrissy Teigen said she and John Legend are members of the “Mile High Club.”

caption Chrissy Teigen said they were on a flight to Thailand. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2014, Chrissy Teigen said the craziest place she and John Legend have had sex was on a flight to Thailand.

“We were under a blanket,” she shared. “We weren’t even in one of those pod things. I feel like we should get a trophy for that.”

Lady Gaga has said she believes in the importance of safe sex.

caption Lady Gaga said she has always asked a guy to use protection. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Lady Gaga is aware of how important it is to use protection.

She told Grazia Magazine in 2011 that she has never had unsafe sex: “I have always asked a guy to be tested and to use protection, which was always my rule. Otherwise, you’re playing Russian Roulette.”

She also admitted that her first time was anything but enjoyable. “I didn’t lose my virginity until I was 17,” she said. “But I have to say even then I wasn’t ready, and it was an absolutely terrible experience.”

In 2009, Jada Pinkett Smith said she likes to keep the location interesting.

caption Jada Pinkett Smith said she and her husband like to switch things up. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images

After more than 20 years together, it can be hard to keep the spark alive.

But Jada Pinkett Smith shared some advice with Redbook in 2009: “Think of places outside that are comfortable to have sex. Does he have access to his office? Have a fantasy date. Be his secretary! Be sneaky. Your girlfriend’s house at a party. The bathroom! A guest bedroom! Just switch it up.”

Meghan Trainor has said she finally feels sexy, thanks to her now-husband.

caption Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are married. source Jerritt Clark/Getty Images and John Sciulli/Getty Images for WIRED

Having a partner that makes you feel sexy can make all the difference. Meghan Trainor told Cosmopolitan in 2017 how she’s found that with her now-husband Daryl Sabara.

“I never really felt sexy with guys before,” she said. “No one expressed how they liked my body out loud in the bedroom until I met Daryl. He is obsessed with it – every inch.”

Miranda Kerr said she and Evan Spiegel waited to have sex until after they were married.

caption Miranda Kerr said they waited until they were married. source Pascal Le Segretain/ Getty Images

Miranda Kerr is now married to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, but before they exchanged vows, the model told The London Times in 2017 that she and Spiegel were saving themselves for marriage.

The entire exchange started with a bizarre question about the couple’s contraception methods of choice, with Kerr (already a mom of one at the time) explaining that they don’t use any – because they don’t have sex.

“Not until after we get married,” she clarified to The London Times. “[Spiegel] is very traditional. We can’t … I mean we’re just … waiting.”

In 2018, Jennifer Lawrence said she makes all her partners do one thing before having sex.

caption Jennifer Lawrence has said she’s weary of STIs. source Getty Images

While doing a press tour for her movie “Red Sparrow,” Lawrence revealed to The Sun in 2018 that she hasn’t had sex in a “very long time.”

The reason? She’s extra-wary of sexually transmitted infections (STIs). And, apparently, penises.

“I always talk like I want d—, but the truth is when I look back at my sexual past it was always with boyfriends,” the actress told The Sun. “I am mostly also a germaphobe. I have made it this far without an STI. D— is dangerous. If I was at the point where I could get an STI, doctors have already been involved. That is how much of a germaphobe I am.”

In 2017, Kate Upton said there are times when sex is off-limits.

caption Kate Upton said it’s just not always the right time for sex. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty

It’s just not always the right time for sex. On a 2017 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Kate Upton talked about when sex is off-limits for her and her husband Justin Verlander, who is an athlete.

“There’s no sex before a game – absolutely none,” the supermodel told Cohen. “And also what I’ve found out is that if he plays well, there’s no sex after either. He’s exhausted! It’s kind of a buzzkill for me.”

Anna Farris has said masturbation isn’t so easy for her.

caption Anna Faris said she has “trouble being intimate” with herself. source Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

In her book “Unqualified,” Anna Faris opened up about her relationships with men and with herself, admitting that masturbation isn’t so easy for her.

“I love being intimate with my husband, but I have a lot of trouble being intimate with myself,” the actress wrote in her 2017 book. “I feel like getting myself off would force me to confront the things that terrify me about myself, and to face sexual desires I don’t even know I have. Masturbation acknowledges your sexuality in a way that we never did in my household, and while it was easy to get stoned in college and block out those childhood messages, as an adult I find it surprisingly difficult.”

Ashton Kutcher once said his first time wasn’t very romantic.

caption Ashton Kutcher said it was “horrible.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Losing your virginity can be exciting, but it can also be not-so-great. Ashton Kutcher’s first time was the latter, or so he told Details in 2008.

“It was out in the woods and it was horrible. It was a girl I’d just met who my buddy set me up with. The whole thing lasted like two seconds,” he said. “It was really awkward. Two years later I had sex with her again just to show her the first performance was fluke and I’d gotten better.”

Jason Sudeikis has said he uses sex to skip the gym.

caption Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis got married in 2011. source Getty

Jason Sudeikis thinks sex with Olivia Wilde is the best workout, as he told Elle in a 2013 interview.

“The truth is, I’m not getting up an hour early and walking on the treadmill. I have the greatest workout partner in the world, and you don’t need a gym membership for that kind of workout,” the actor and comedian said.

Joe Jonas has said he isn’t opposed to S&M.

caption Joe Jonas said it’s “definitely fun” when you bring whatever you may be into into the bedroom. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Samsung

Talking with PrideSource in 2016 about a song from his album “Be Mean,” Joe Jonas said he’s open to sexual exploration.

“It’s definitely fun when you bring some whips and leather and whatever you may be into – a little bit of S&M – into the bedroom,” the singer said.

Courteney Cox said she didn’t have sex until she was 21.

caption Courteney Cox said her mom sent her a pair of underwear, too. source Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

“I was a virgin until I was 21. I think we can be proud of that,” she told James Corden on “The Late Late Show” in February.

“I dated the guy for a long time [and then my mom] sent me a pair of underwear to try to, you know, womanhood. And they were called Olga, and I swear, the lace was about 3 1/2, 4 inches, and then the cotton part,” she added.

In 2015, Miley Cyrus said she’s open to pretty much anything that’s legal.

caption Miley Cyrus said sex should be consensual. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

According to an interview with Paper Magazine in 2015, Miley Cyrus’s main concerns are that the sex is legal and consensual. Beyond that, she doesn’t have many stipulations.

“I am literally open to every single thing that is consenting and doesn’t involve an animal and everyone is of age,” she said. “Everything that’s legal, I’m down with.”