15 celebrities who rock their gray hair

caption These celebs have rocked their gray hair. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Some people have gray hair naturally, while others dye their hair to get the look.

Celebrities are no different.

These days, silver hair is becoming even more popular among Hollywood stars like Andy Cohen, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Zosia Mamet.

If you need style inspiration, look no further than these 15 celebrities.

Whether they went gray naturally or with the help of a salon, there are so many celebrities who have rocked gray hair.

Jamie Lee Curtis wears bold short cuts with her silver hair.

caption Jaime Lee Curtis. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The actress wears her hair short and has a natural whitish-gray color that she plays up with bright-white outfits and fashion-forward looks.

“The epiphany came when I was sitting in a hair salon thinking, ‘What the eff am I doing putting a chemical on my head that burns?'” she told Everyday Health in 2017.

Curtis has been outspoken about letting her hair go gray instead of doing what she says many Hollywood stars do and dyeing their hair to stay looking young. “What does it say that you walk into a room and not one person’s hair is her natural color,” she said to Everyday Health. “You go, ‘What?'”

Steve Martin went gray by the time he was in his 30s.

caption Steve Martin. source Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

The comedian’s hair and beard were originally a dark brown, but he went prematurely gray by the time he was 32, according to a Rolling Stone profile from 1977.

Today, the icon’s hair looks more white than gray, but it continues to be a staple of his look.

George Clooney has gray hair and a beard to match.

caption George Clooney. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

George Clooney has had gray hair for a while now, rocking gray locks since around 2009. Around that time, he joked that his gray hair was initially a shock to him when he saw it onscreen.

“I was watching ‘Up in the Air’ and I thought, ‘Jesus, who’s the old, gray-haired guy?’ And it was me,” he said, according to GQ.

Now, it appears Clooney has come to embrace the hue.

Idris Elba also has gray in his beard.

caption Idris Elba. source Neil Mockford/GC Images

Elba hasn’t gone completely gray on his head yet, but he’s got some silvery whiskers in his beard.

His beard also became an iconic staple to his look and Elba has said even he has insecurities when he shaves it off.

Kelly Osbourne is a big fan of bottled gray hair.

caption Kelly Osbourne source Steve Granitz / Contributor/Getty Images

Not all the gray is natural. Kelly Osbourne is a big fan of silver and gray locks, often dyeing her hair straight-up gray or infusing it with lavender and purple tones.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do my whole life,” Osbourne said on the show “The Talk” in 2012. “I’ve always wanted to be young and have gray hair.”

Diane Keaton has gone from blonde to gray in recent years.

caption Diane Keaton. source Vera Anderson/WireImage

The actress debuted her fully gray locks during the 2014 Golden Globes – trading her bottle blonde days for a more natural color. She’s been rocking it ever since.

Andy Cohen says he’s never dyed his hair.

caption Andy Cohen. source Theo Wargo/Getty

The Bravo host clarified for fans in 2013 that he’s just going with the flow when it comes to his gray hair and he doesn’t color it.

“I promise you I’m not dyeing my hair,” he told fans on his show “Watch What Happens Live” in 2013. “I’ve never [dyed my hair].”

Helen Mirren is the queen of gray hair.

caption Helen Mirren. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In more recent years, British actress Helen Mirren’s blonde locks have become a silvery white.

In a 2015 interview with The Daily Mail, Mirren said that women should be fearless with their hair and not worry about changing with the times.

“I loved it when I dyed my hair pink. A lot of women get stuck at what they are good at and what they did between the ages of 18 and 28 and they never have the courage to change that,” she told the publication. “Some people have a classic haircut and it works for them and that’s great, but it’s much better to accept how you look now and then be modern.”

Stacy London is known for her signature gray streak.

caption Stacy London. source Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

London told Into The Gloss that she dealt with severe psoriasis that interacted with strep throat when she was a child, which she said is when her gray streak showed up.

She’s rocked the bold streak for her whole career as a fashion guru and now says she’ll never part with it.

“There was a deep sense of insecurity that I traded the grey streak in for as sort of a badge of honor,” she told Into The Gloss. “Now, I even have a gray clause with Pantene, where I said ‘You can do whatever you want to my hair but you can’t dye my grey streak.’ It’s a part of me!”

Zosia Mamet is another young star who’s given gray a chance.

caption Zosia Mamet source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The “Girls” actress is back to blonde these days, but in 2014-2015 she dipped her hair into the silver waters.

She told Us Weekly at the time that she got bored of her hair color and decided to try something new. “My colorist referred to it as ‘antique gray,'” she quipped.

Patrick Dempsey became McDreamy with gray hair.

caption Patrick Dempsey. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

During his 10 years on “Grey’s Anatomy,” fans got to see star Patrick Dempsey’s dark locks turn a little silver. The new look gave a whole new meaning to the title “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Fun Dempsey hair fact: He met his wife, Jillian Fink, at the hair salon she owned in the ’90s. They married in 1999 and she still cuts his hair.

James Pickens Jr. has a fully gray beard now.

caption James Pickens Jr. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Dempsey’s “Grey’s Anatomy” co-star Pickens Jr. has been on the show since 2005, and his beard has gone more gray as well over time. He rocks it on the series and in real life, too.

Since leaving “The Daily Show,” Jon Stewart now has a gray beard to match his hair.

caption Jon Stewart. source Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Peabody

The comedian had a head of gray hair on “The Daily Show.” But, since he left in 2015, he’s also grown a gray beard.

The famously funny Stewart is no stranger to cracking jokes about his changing appearance, either. “This must be so exciting for you to see me here,” he said at the 11th annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit in New York City in 2017, according to The Daily Beast. “‘Oh, I can’t believe it, it’s Jon Stewart’s grandfather!'”

Meryl Streep looks classy in gray.

caption Meryl Streep. source Dan MacMedan/WireImage

In recent years, Streep has let her grey grow into her blonde hair. Fans went wild for the look, especially when they saw Streep with silver hair in her iconic role as Miranda Priestly in “The Devil Wears Prada.”

She rocked the above look at the 2018 Oscars in a stunning red dress.

Steve Carell launched a thousand memes when fans realized he was almost completely gray in 2017.

When Steve Carell stepped out with almost a full head of gray hair in 2017, fans went wild for the look.

Carell joked about the internet’s obsession with his hair with Entertainment Tonight later that year, saying, “I am so sick of people just looking at me for my physical attributes. It’s just genetic. There’s nothing I can do.”

He later added, “I’m bursting with pride. That’s very nice.”