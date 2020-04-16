6 celebrities who have lost family members to the coronavirus

Celebrities are taking to social media to mourn loved ones who have died after contracting the novel coronavirus.

SNL’s Michael Che, actor Nico Santos, and NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns all posted heartfelt captions with pictures of their deceased family members, in the hopes that their stories spread awareness about the pandemic.

“I’m just frustrated, cause there’s so much we still don’t know about it,” Che wrote. “To anybody that’s lost someone to this virus like I have, I don’t have to tell you how much it hurts. But just know what we will make it through this.”

Here are six celebrities who have lost loved ones to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The grandmother of ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Michael Che died from COVID-19.

The “Saturday Night Live” star and writer announced to his Instagram followers on April 6 that his grandmother had died from COVID-19 in a now-deleted post, People reported.

Like many who have lost loved ones to the virus, the comedian wrote about the mixed emotions he was having after losing his grandmother, including pain, anger, and relief.

“Last night my grandmother passed away from the coronavirus,” he wrote. “I’m doing ok, considering. I’m obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone. But I’m also happy that she’s not in pain anymore. And I also feel guilty for feeling happy.”

“I’m just frustrated, cause there’s so much we still don’t know about it,” Che wrote. “To anybody that’s lost someone to this virus like I have, I don’t have to tell you how much it hurts. But just know what we will make it through this.”

TV personality and talk show host Bevy Smith posted a tribute on Instagram after her father died from​ the coronavirus.

Bevy Smith, the former host of Bravo’s “Fashion Queens,” took to social media to mourn the loss of her 95-year-old father, Gus Lee Smith, who died after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Smith posted a photo of her father along with the caption “Weeping May Endure For A Night, But JOY Cometh In The Morning – Psalms 30:5 Gus Lee Smith, Sunrise February 1925 – Sunset April 11, 2020 #MyDaddy” to her 174,000 Instagram followers.

She went on to post another photo of her as a young girl with her father with the caption “I can’t wait until I can hug my daddy like this again & I wouldn’t even care that my hair looked this bad if I could get one more smile & hug!”

While she didn’t mention COVID-19 in her Instagram posts, she replied to a person’s tweet about losing their loved one saying “I’m so sorry for your loss, as a person who has lost an elder (my Dad) to the sheer pandemonium & inadequate healthcare system of the COVID pandemic, I feel your pain!”

Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns shared that his mother died after contracting the novel coronavirus​ in an Instagram video.

The NBA star and Minnesota Timberwolves player shared that his mother contracted the novel coronavirus in mid-March on an Instagram video. Towns detailed his mother’s condition in the hopes that it could be a lesson to others to take the pandemic seriously.

“Sharing my story in the hopes that everyone stays at home! We need more equipment and we need to help those medical personnel on the front lines. Thank you to the medical staff who are helping my mom. You are all the true heroes! Praying for all of us at this difficult time,” the caption read.

Towns’ mother died on April 13 after a month-long battle with COVID-19.

“Jackie, as she was affectionately known among family and friends, had been battling the virus for more than a month when she succumbed on April 13th,” the Towns family said in a statement. “Jackie was many things to many people – a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.”

‘Superstore’ actor Nico Santos shared that his stepfather died after contracting the coronavirus.

“My Tito Sonny passed away yesterday after losing his battle with COVID-19. He was a kind, caring man. Friendly to a fault. He always greeted strangers walking past him with a chipper ‘Good Morning!’ and a big smile. He had a great laugh that filled the room with joy,” Santos wrote in a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

Santos wrote that one of the most tragic aspects of his stepfather’s passing was not being able to be with him in his final days.

“The loss of my stepfather is devastating but what has gutted me is that this pandemic has kept my family apart. We were unable to be with him during his last days. I can’t hold my mother as she mourns her husband. I can’t hug my brother as he contemplates a world without his father. I can’t wipe away the tears from my nephews’ eyes as they wonder why their Lolo Sonny isn’t here anymore.”

Santos’ mother also contracted the coronavirus, but has recovered.

‘Doctor Who’ actress Sophia Myles discussed her father’s battle with COVID-19 on social media.

The British actress shared that her father, Peter Myles, tested positive for the coronavirus and had been battling it since early March. Sophia Myles documented her father’s condition until his death on March 21.

Myles told her Twitter followers her father has passed by posting a picture of the two in the hospital.

Yesterday I went on a journey to see my father. This is the harsh reality of the Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/T609EBfAfJ — Sophia Myles (@SophiaMyles) March 21, 2020

Former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Adrienne Maloof shared that her uncle died from the coronavirus.

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Adrienne Maloof took to social media to share that her uncle, Phil Maloof, died from the novel coronavirus on April 4.

“We lost my uncle, Phil Maloof to COVID-19 this past weekend,” she shared on Twitter and Instagram. “Bless him and the extraordinary life he lived. Rest In Peace ❤️.”

