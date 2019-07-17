22 celebrities who have spoken out about their weight loss

caption Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s weight-loss journey was partially shown on “Jersey Shore.” source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Celebrities like Chris Pratt, Jordan Sparks, and Khloe Kardashian have been very open about their weight-loss journeys.

Missy Elliott said she lost weight by eliminating two things from her diet: bread and any kind of drink aside from water.

Kelly Osbourne has lost over 50 pounds in recent years and credits a high-protein, low-carb diet.

Because celebrities are in the public eye, their weight-loss journeys can be watched by the world. Whether it be in a short amount of time, or over their entire career some celebrities have spoken out about their weight loss – giving tips and inspiration or simply getting real about what their journey was like.

We rounded up some of the most notable celebrities who have shared their weight loss stories and what they had to say about it.

caption Elliot in July 2017 and in May 2018. source Scott Dudelson/WireImage/ Instagram/ missymisdemeanorelliott

In the spring of 2018, the rapper shared her weight loss news in an Instagram post, where she wrote that she had given up bread and any kind of drink aside from water (no juice or soda).

“Proudly to say it’s been 4 months I have only drank water no other juices or soda & I cut out bread & Lord knows that’s been the hardest for me,” Elliot wrote in her Instagram caption.

Elliott had previously lost weight a few years back, which she tweeted about, saying she had been eating healthy and working out to Shaunt Fitness T25 videos.

Jonah Hill said he has been focusing on eating healthier.

caption Hill in September 2009 and December 2018. source Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ

Jonah Hill said that when he wanted to look into eating healthier and losing some weight, he called up a famous pal to get some help.

Hill told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum, and said, ‘Hey, if I eat less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?’ And he said, ‘Yes, you dumb motherf—–, of course you will, it’s the simplest thing in the entire world.'”

Mama June Shannon chronicled her 300-pound weight loss on television.

caption Shannon in March 2013 and July 2018. source Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images, Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Shannon let fans in on her weight loss journey on the reality TV show “Mama June: From Not to Hot.” At 460 pounds, she had gastric sleeve surgery, a tummy tuck, skin removal surgery, and a breast augmentation. She later told People that she was keeping the weight off by eating better, skipping breakfast, and working out.

“It’s all about portion control for me, it’s not easy to eat like you’re ‘supposed to’ and hit the gym all the time, but I’m just trying to maintain it the best I can,” Shannon told People.

Chris Pratt lost 60 pounds in just six months.

caption Chris Pratt in March 2009 and February 2019. source ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images/ Jeff Spicer/WireImage

Pratt underwent a fast and dramatic transformation when training to play an action star in “Guardians of The Galaxy” in 2013. To lose the weight he gave up beer and told Men’s Journal he worked out up to three or four hours a day doing things like P90x, running, swimming, boxing, and kickboxing. He also used a personal trainer and nutritionist, increased his caloric intake to 4,000 calories a day, and drank a lot of water.

On drinking water, Pratt told the publication “I was peeing all day long, every day. That part was a nightmare.”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi lost 50 pounds after giving birth to her first child.

caption Snooki in July 2012 and December 2013. source Margaret Norton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images/ Mike Pont/FilmMagic

Polizzi worked to lose her baby weight after her first child, and people commented that she looked different – so different that she even had to defend herself against people saying she looked “emaciated,” according to E! Online.

Polizzi said she was 96 pounds, adding it was a healthy weight for her height of four-foot-nine-inches. She says she was at her heaviest during “Jersey Shore” at 146 pounds.

The “Jersey Shore” star told Us Weekly that she did it by working out a lot (she praised Zumba and a class called “Buns and Guns”) and working with a trainer.

Polizzi said she also incorporated her son in her workout and told Us Weekly ” if you can’t make it to the gym, you can always work out with your baby. He likes to go up and down. We call him Super Lorenzo so he flies.”

Christina Aguilera took a break from work to lose almost 50 pounds.

caption Agulera in September 2012 and April 2013. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images/ Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images

In 2013, Aguilera said she took a break from “The Voice” to dedicate time to her weight loss journey.

“I got to have, finally, a break and spend some time with my son, being able to breathe and have time away outside of the camera and get to the nitty-gritty of all things real and personal [allowed me to come] back refreshed,” Aguilera said, according to Us Weekly.

Her diet was broken down for Life & Style magazine and consisted of healthy fats, protein, and fruits, and the occasional glass of wine.

Miranda Lambert dropped 20 pounds in 2014.

caption Lambert in December 2012 and May 2014. source Christopher Polk/ACA2012/Getty Images/ David Becker/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP

Lambert told Women’s Health that she stopped relying on trendy diets and started focusing on just eating better. She also found workouts she actually enjoyed and used photos of Britney Spears as inspiration.

“You get tired of any diet. I’ve tried everything. I just literally would make grilled chicken breast, sweet potato salad. There was no miracle” Lambert told Women’s Health.

Kelly Osbourne has lost over 50 pounds in recent years.

caption Osbourne in October 2007 and September 2011. source Jason Kempin/FilmMagic/ Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Osbourne told Shape that she learned some really healthy habits while participating in “Dancing With The Stars,” and said her partner helped her get into a high-protein, low-carb diet.

“He made me eat turkey burgers and salads and explained to me that a high-protein, low-carb diet would keep me energized,” she said. “Then I started losing weight and realized, ‘Oh, it’s true what they say: Diet and exercise really work!'”

Jennifer Hudson went from size 16 to size six and credits WW, formerly Weight Watchers.

caption Hudson in September 2008 and December 2011. source Valerie Macon/Getty Images/ Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Hudson told People that she stopped focusing on trendy diets and learned how to eat in moderation, thanks to WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers. She also said that she had started working out every day.

“I’m in the best shape of my life!” Hudson said to People.

Alec Baldwin lost weight with the help of his wife Hilaria Baldwin.

caption Baldwin in January 2012 and September 2017. source Jemal Countess/FilmMagic/ Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The actor was apparently pre-diabetic before dropping weight thanks to Hilaria Baldwin, who later wrote a book on health and wellness, “The Living Clearly Method.”

“His sugar intake was far too high, not just due to sweet foods and white carbs, but to pasta, sauces with hidden sugars, and snacks. I quietly watched what he ate, only mentally jotting down my secret wishlist of what I’d tell him if he asked,” Baldwin told People about her husband’s concerning habits.

Hilaria said he did it by changing his diet, cutting out sugar and refined carbs, and working out every day.

Melissa Joan Hart said she went down two pant sizes after giving birth.

caption Hart in March 2012 and March 2014. source Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Friends of the Family/ Jim Spellman/WireImage

Hart told People that she lost two dress sizes since giving birth – and the weight loss even got her a deal with Nutrisystem as a paid spokesperson. She also said that her husband, who loves working out, helped her get more into exercise.

“My husband is really into fitness, and I’ve always been big into working out. He’s very supportive and gets me out for runs here and there to keep me active. My boys keep me active as it is,” Hart told People.

Adele has remained focused on being healthy and in shape.

caption Adele in February 2009 and February 2017. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Adele told Rolling Stone that when getting ready to go on tour, she cut back on sugar and carbs and started working out more, “to get in shape for myself, but not to be a size zero or anything like that.”

Khloe Kardashian has been open about her weight loss.

caption Kardashian in December 2011 and May 2017. source JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/ Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian documented her weight loss journey on social media and told Women’s Health she was motivated by her breakup with Lamar Odom. Kardashian works out regularly with a trainer and has learned how to eat better.

“It started around 2012, I was having a hard time with Lamar. It was toward the end of our union, and there was so much drama. I needed a release. At first it was so hard. It was baby steps, but I started feeling so much better,” Kardashian told Women’s Health.

Today, Kardashian hosts a show called “Revenge Body,” which aims to help others lose weight and find emotional release through exercise.

Melissa McCarthy has reportedly lost about 50 pounds over the years of her career.

caption McCarthy in February 2005 and February 2019. source Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/ Steve Granitz/WireImage

The actress has reportedly lost 50 pounds and told Extra that there is really no interesting secret to it.

“No trick, nothing to tell, just super boring life,” she said.

Jordin Sparks lost 50 pounds in 2012.

caption Sparks in September 2010 and August 2013. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG/ Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The singer told Shape that she lost the weight after deciding she wanted to be healthy. She started by walking every day, then began hiking, going to the gym, and doing Zumba. She also changed up her diet and focused more on portion control.

On the decision to change, ” I remember thinking, ‘I’m in my prime. I should be happy and fit.’ That was the moment I decided that changes needed to be made,” Sparks told Shape.

Jimmy Kimmel has lost over 20 pounds since his weight loss journey began.

caption Kimmel in October 2014 and November 2018. source Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images/ Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Kimmel told Men’s Journal that he began by being “all in” and having two protein shakes and a small dinner each day for eight weeks, then switching to a 2,000-calorie-a-day diet. He also said he was “starving himself” two days a week, basically doing the 5:2 intermittent fasting diet.

Kimmel still feels the pressure of weight loss, saying to Men’s Journal: “I definitely feel pressure to keep slim. I don’t want to be the guy who lost weight and gained it all back. But it’s hard. Sometimes I’ll gorge and gain nine pounds in a weekend somehow, and I get bummed about it.”

John Goodman has put a recent emphasis on being healthier.

caption Goodman in February 1998 and January 2019. source KMazur/WireImage/ Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Goodman had a long weight-loss journey – in 2016, after losing weight, he told “The Today Show” that he probably would gain back the pounds he had dropped. In 2011, he told David Letterman that he had been 400 pounds at his heaviest, and he started losing weight by cutting out sugar and alcohol and working out six days a week. He recently told AARP that he lost weight by limiting portion sizes.

“It was basically just portion control, and ‘I don’t need it,’ I was just shoving everything into my mouth,” Goodman said to AARP.

Sam Smith said he has lost about 50 pounds since 2015.

caption Smith in October 2014 and August 2018. source Suzanne Cordeiro/Corbis via Getty Images/ Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Smith has been open about his relationship with his body and said he has struggled with emotional eating.

“When I was at school and wasn’t having a great time or when music wasn’t going very well, I would eat. When I felt lonely, I would eat” Smith told “60 Minutes Australia.”

He said that he changed his life when he met UK-based nutritional therapist Amelia Freer, who helped him lose weight and change his relationship towards food.

Drew Carey lost over 100 pounds.

caption Carey in May 1998 and October 2016. source Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images/ Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

In 2015, Carey told Parade that he had lost over 100 pounds. He said that when doing “The Drew Carey Show,” he was drinking too much, eating an unhealthy diet, and had diabetes. He explained, “I had to change my whole belief system [around dieting].”

He said that his attitude shifted from a period of dieting to eating healthy for life.

“It wasn’t like, ‘Eat this for 90 days and lose 20 pounds.’ It was: ‘Eat like this for the rest of your life.’ I’m not a maniac about it… I mean, I was at a wedding on Saturday, and I ate cake. But 95 percent of the time, I’m right on the money,” he told the publication.

Shonda Rhimes lost almost 100 pounds in one year.

caption Rhimes in April 2013 and November 2015. source Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images/ Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Max Mara

In 2015, the TV creator told Women’s Health that she had lost 98 pounds in one year. In 2017, she sent out a newsletter to fans about her weight loss, saying, “Losing weight is not a topic I like discussing. Why? Because there is nothing fun or interesting or great about it. I hated losing weight. I hated every single second of it. And I hate every single second of maintaining my weight, too.”

Kirstie Alley underwent a dramatic transformation when she lost 75 pounds on Jenny Craig.

caption Alley in September 2004 and May 2006. source J. Shearer/WireImage/ L. Cohen/WireImage

In 2004, Ally signed on to work with Jenny Craig and said she proceeded to lose 75 pounds.

“It’s so important for women to look the way they want to look and feel the way they want to feel for their own reasons, not because someone’s telling them to or because it’s fashionable or trendy,” Ally told Women’s Health.

Raven-Symoné looks different from her Disney Channel days.

caption Raven-Symoné in October 2009 and August 2011. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/ Mark Sullivan/ Getty Images

Back in 2011, Raven-Symoné told People that she had struggled with her weight for a very long time, saying she worked out and worked with a nutritionist to lose weight. She also did 30-minute elliptical workouts each day.

But she also emphasized the need for self-love above all else, and told People: “Whether or not I’m this size, I always preached, ‘Be comfortable with yourself,’ and I will preach that forever.”