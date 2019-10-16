14 celebrities you didn’t know hold world records

Guinness World Records is famous for cataloging the most interesting, extreme, and sometimes weird facts out there. From the fastest runner to the person with the world’s longest fingernails, pretty much everything is included, so it’s no surprise that multiple celebrities hold records.

Read on to learn who holds a world record for clapping, as well as which star mixed up the largest paradise cocktail in the world.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson holds the record for the largest layered dip.

caption The Rock created the largest layered dip. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his team created the largest layered dip in January 2017. Crafted in a 100-gallon fish tank, it took over five hours to craft this mega-sized tailgating classic. The dip, which weighed 540 pounds, was later donated to an organization for people who are facing homelessness.

This isn’t his only record. The Rock also holds the record for most selfies taken in three minutes, at an impressive 105.

Justin Bieber previously held the record for most “disliked” video online.

caption Justin Bieber also holds a number of impressive records. source Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times via Getty

Justin Bieber has held records for the most-viewed music channel on YouTube, the first music channel viewed three billion times (JustinBieberVEVO), and the youngest solo artist to get five number one US albums. Yes, he had five chart-topping albums before turning 19.

Bieber was also the first act ever to simultaneously hold the top three positions on the UK singles chart with “Love Yourself” (No.1), “Sorry” (No.2), and “What Do You Mean?” (No.3) on January 14, 2016. Not even The Beatles or Elvis Presley managed this feat.

The singer previously held the world record for most “disliked” video online thanks to his song “Baby,” but that title has since been taken over by the “YouTube Rewind 2018.”

Vanna White is the world’s most frequent clapper.

The longtime co-host for “Wheel of Fortune” has earned a unique place in the record books. Vanna White holds the record for most frequent clapper, after clapping an estimated 3,721,446 times over the course of the show’s 32 seasons.

According to the Guinness World Records, White claps an estimated 606 times per show.

Beyoncé holds a number of world records.

caption Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has racked up a record number of Grammy nominations. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

For starters, Beyoncé is the first act to debut at No. 1 with her first six studio albums: Her first solo albums, from “Dangerously in Love” to “Lemonade,” all debuted at the top spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

It’s not just Guinness World Records either. She also holds two Billboard records for the most wins at the MTV Video Music Awards (24), as well as the most nominations for video of the year (7).

Beyoncé also holds a record-breaking 66 Grammy nominations, which is the most for a female artist (and she won 23 of those). Since the year 2000, Beyoncé has been nominated for at least one Grammy every year, except 2003 and 2016. In addition, both Beyoncé and Adele are tied at six for the most Grammys won in a single year by a female artist.

Betty White’s long-lasting career earned her a Guinness World Record.

caption Betty White’s career started in 1939. source Brian To/Getty Images for The Lifeline Program

The record for the female entertainer with the longest TV career goes to Betty White. With a career that began in 1939, White has acted for over 74 years, with roles in shows such as “The Golden Girls,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and “The Carol Burnett Show.”

Read more: 15 things you didn’t know about Betty White

BTS broke records with its music video for “Boy With Luv.”

caption BTS racked up an impressive amount of views on YouTube. source Yoan Valat/AFP/Getty Images

The super-popular band BTS holds records as the first K-pop act to reach number one on the US albums chart. BTS also holds the record for the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours thanks to the song “Boy With Luv” feat. Halsey, which racked up an amazing 74,600,000 views between April 12 to April 13, 2019.

Snoop Dogg mixed up the world’s largest paradise cocktail.

Containing 180 1.75-liter bottles of gin, 156 1-liter bottles of apricot brandy, and 28 3.78-liter jugs of orange juice, the world’s largest paradise cocktail was mixed up by Snoop Dogg in 2018. The drink was later distributed to VIPs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival in California.

Eminem holds the record for the most words in a hit song.

In 2013, Eminem set the world record for the most words in a hit song thanks to “Rap God,” which clocks in at 1,560 words in six minutes and four seconds. In just one 15-second segment, the rapper says 97 words.

The hit song also helped him set the record for the most simultaneous Top 20 hits on the US Hot 100 as a lead solo artist.

Pharrell Williams released the longest music video ever.

caption Pharrell released the video for “Happy” in 2013. source Alexander Tamago/Getty

At 24 hours long, Pharrell’s video for “Happy” has broken the record for the longest music video ever. As the track plays on a loop over 300 times, dancers and celebrities perform and lip-sync.

Ariana Grande is the most followed woman on Instagram.

In April 2019, Ariana Grande dethroned Selena Gomez as the most followed woman on Instagram, with more than 165 million followers.

But that’s not the only record the singer holds. Grande was also the first solo act to simultaneously hold the top three positions on the US singles chart. On February 23, 2019, Grande’s songs held the first (“7 Rings”), second (“Break up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored”), and third (“thank u, next”) positions on the Billboard Hot 100. Only one other act, The Beatles, pulled off a similar sweep in 1964.

The “7 Rings” singer, whose music was streamed on Spotify over 3,000,000,000 times in 2018, also holds the record for most streams on Spotify in one year for a female musician.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo has the most Instagram followers overall.

In April 2019, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo was declared the most followed person on Instagram, with more than 186 million followers. Prior to his reign, Selena Gomez held the title for multiple years.

Vin Diesel’s touching tribute to the late Paul Walker has garnered the most “likes” of any Facebook post.

caption Vin Diesel starred alongside Paul Walker in the “Fast and Furious” franchise. source Universal Pictures

“Fast and Furious” star Vin Diesel shared a tribute on Facebook following the death of Paul Walker in November 2013. The touching post went on to become the most “liked” item on Facebook, with nearly 8 million reactions.

Jennifer Lawrence is the highest-grossing action movie heroine.

caption Jennifer Lawrence starred as Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games.” source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence earned a spot in the Guinness World Records book for being the highest-grossing action movie heroine. The “Red Sparrow” star earned her title after the massive success of the “Hunger Games” franchise, as well as the “X-Men” franchise.

Jackie Chan holds the record for most stunts by a living actor.

caption Jackie Chan also holds the record for most credits in one movie. source Kiyoshi Ota / Getty Images

The actor, producer, and stunt coordinator has held the record for most stunts by a living actor since 2012. He has appeared in more than 100 films since 172 and has sustained a number of injuries in the process, including a broken nose, broken cheekbones, and a broken skull.