9 celebrities who lived with their parents after getting super famous

caption Michael B. Jordan with his parents. source Jamie McCarthy / Staff

Living on your own can be overrated – just ask these 9 celebrities.

Jennifer Lawrence earned a $10 million paycheck for “Catching Fire” but still lived with her parents in their condo.

Kim Kardashian moved her entire family into mother Kris Jenner’s home while her house was getting built.

Moving out of your parents’ home can be a scary thing – it’s your first real shot at independence. There are plenty of perks to sticking around your family home, from getting meals cooked for you to saving money to just having your parents around to hang out with.

These 9 celebrities lived with their parents for various reasons, including nasty break-ups, sickness, and just generally wanting to spend time with family.

Bradley Cooper’s mom moved in with him after his father passed away in 2011.

At first, Cooper moved in with his parents in Philadelphia five months before his dad died in January 2011, he revealed to Esquire. Then, after his father’s death, he moved his mom out to be with him in Los Angeles. Two years later, in 2013, he was still living with his mom.

“It’s not without complications. It’s not like I live in a compound and she’s in the guesthouse. No. She’s in the next room. But here’s the thing: She’s a cool chick. We can hang, and she can roll with the punches. If that wasn’t the case, there’s no way,” he told Details magazine.

In 2012, Jennifer Lawrence shared that while she had “$10 million,” she was still living in her parents’ condo.

caption Jennifer Lawrence. source Cindy Ord/Getty

Lawrence, who was 22 at the time and at the height of her “Hunger Games” fame, was still living with her parents, she told Elle.

“$10 million and I’m still living in my parents’ condo … I’ve always lived in a tiny rat-infested apartment in New York, or a little condo in LA, or a normal house in Kentucky. I think it would be very bizarre to live in a big mansion by myself,” she said.

Michelle Obama’s mom moved into the White House to help raise Sasha and Malia.

Her mother, Marian Robinson, told CBS that she originally moved to DC because she was nervous about her daughter’s and granddaughters’ safety. She became a beloved figure in the White House over her son-in-law’s two terms.

“I talked them into allowing me to do my own laundry,” she said – and she taught Sasha and Malia how to do their own laundry, too.

Pete Davidson moved back in with his mom after his public break-up with Ariana Grande last summer.

caption Pete Davidson. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The 24-year-old comedian had previously lived with his mother on Staten Island before moving in with his then-fiancée Grande in Manhattan. After their break-up in October, Davidson was openly joking about how he needed a couch to crash on.

A few months later, in April, he acknowledged his roommate situation on “SNL,” clarifying that he bought his mom a house and lives in a “man-cave” in the basement.

Maria Menounos lived with her parents and her then-boyfriend, in keeping with Greek tradition.

Back in 2014, Menounos revealed on “Ellen” that she lived with her then-boyfriend of 15 years and her parents, as is Greek tradition, the Daily Mail reported.

Their roommate situation was documented on the reality TV show “Chasing Maria Menounos.”

“‘I just love the idea that I am able to take these two villagers from Greece who had no running water, they didn’t have shoes to go to school with and now they’re going to be famous on TV,” she said.

Kim Kardashian moved her entire family into mother Kris Jenner’s home while her house was getting built, and it was all documented on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

caption Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

In fact, Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, have moved in with Jenner twice. The first time was in 2013, right after their first daughter North was born. They were there for about a year before the couple bought a new house in Calabasas.

“I am so ready to be out of my mom’s house, you have no idea. But it will be nice to still be close,” she told People.

But just a year later, the Kardashian-Wests were back in Jenner’s home because they were doing some work on their house, according to the momager.

Michael B. Jordan bought his parents a mansion in Sherman Oaks, California.

caption Jordan with his mom and dad. source Jamie McCarthy / Staff

The “Black Panther” star revealed on “Ellen” in February 2018 that he and his parents “have a roommate relationship,” and that he enjoys it, for the most part. He gets “home-cooked meals, but then you also have random trips to the kitchen in the middle of the night.”

When he got shamed about it by a troll on Twitter, Jordan made it very clear that he doesn’t live with his parents, they live with him.

Kristen Stewart moved in with her parents after a breakup with Robert Pattinson.

caption Kristen Stewart. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Stewart was caught kissing another man, director Rupert Sanders, in 2012, while she was still dating her “Twilight” co-star Robert Pattinson, according to the Daily Mail.

According to the New York Daily News, in the aftermath, Pattinson asked her to pack her bags and move out – which she did. She then moved back home with her parents.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi didn’t live with her parents, but she did live in her fiancé’s parents’ basement for a few months.

caption Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi attends the MTV VMAs. source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Polizzi and Jionni LaValle lived in his parents’ basement while she was pregnant with their first child and waiting for their house to be finished. This period of time was documented in the reality series “Snooki & Jwoww.”

“I love living at Jionni’s parents’ house,” she told MTV. “We live in the basement, so it’s like a nice apartment, like a studio apartment where we have our alone time, but once we need help with the baby or we just want to take a nap, Janice, his mother, can watch the baby, so we have a lot of help, and I love that.”