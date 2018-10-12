33 pairs of celebrities who look nearly identical

caption Amy Adams and Isla Fisher get mistaken for one another. source NBC/Getty Images

We all likely have a doppelgänger in the world somewhere. And that’s not limited to just everyday people who are running into their look-alikes. Celebrities do, too.

Amy Adams and Isla Fisher get mistaken for each other all the time. Fans are convinced others share such a resemblance that they must have been separated at birth.

If you’ve ever felt like you’re experiencing déjà vu, these pairs of celebrities may be the reason you’re seeing double.

1. Sarah Hyland and Mila Kunis

caption Sarah Hyland is on the left while Mila Kunis is on the right. source FeatureFlash / Shutterstock

The “Modern Family” and “Ted” actresses say they get mistaken for the other all the time. Upon meeting each other in December 2010 at a Nylon party, the two decided they’d pretend to be each other in public.

“She came up to me and said she gets called me all the time too,” Hyland told InStyle. “She said that sometimes she pretends she’s me because it makes her feel young. I asked if I could pretend to be her next time somebody asks me if I’m her, and she said OK.”

2. Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley

caption Keira Knightley was Natalie Portman’s double in “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.” source Getty Images / Simon James, Shutterstock

Short, long, curly, or straight hair, Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman look strikingly similar no matter how you pair them.

The two look so similar, Knightley played Portman’s double, Sabé, in “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.”

3. Liam Neeson and Ralph Fiennes

caption Ralph Fiennes and Liam Neeson are good friends who get mistaken for one another. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Neeson has said people often confuse the “Harry Potter” and “Taken” stars. That shouldn’t be too much of a surprise since the two have starred in multiple films alongside each other (“Schindler’s List,” “Wrath of the Titans”). The only difference is that Fiennes usually plays the bad guy while Neeson’s the hero.

“He is one of my best, best, dearest friends. I keep getting fans and stuff mixing me up with Ralph because we have very similar profiles,” Neeson said on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2014. “So I’ve been complimented on winning a Tony Award for my Hamlet, he’s been complimented on the ‘Taken’ movies.”

You can watch Neeson discuss their similarity more here.

4. Amy Adams and Isla Fisher

caption Amy Adams and Isla Fisher. source Getty Images / Shutterstock, s_bukley

Despite the eye color difference, the “Arrival” and “Bachelorette” actresses get confused often. Fisher joked about the duo’s striking resemblance in her cover story with Allure in January 2009.

“If ‘Shopaholic’ is a hit, then it was Isla Fisher in the movie,” said Fisher. ” … and if it doesn’t work out, it was Amy Adams.”

Fisher used Adams’ photo in her Christmas card one year and fooled both family and friends.

5. Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel

The “New Girl” actress was initially kind of frustrated when fans confused the two.

“It’s a little bit annoying, to be totally blunt,” Deschanel told MTV back in 2009. “The only similarity that we have is that we look a little bit alike.”

The actress has since appeared to warm up to the similarity.

“I was relieved because everyone kept saying ‘this girl looks so much like you,'” she told Letterman in November 2012. “And then I met her and I was like, ‘Thank God she’s attractive!’ I was worried she was gonna be an unattractive person.”

6. Gerard Butler and Clive Owen

We’re not the first to confuse the “300” and “Children of Men” actors.

When it comes down to it, we remember Butler is more likely to star in romantic comedies (“Bounty Hunter,” “P.S. I Love You”).

7. Susan Sarandon and Sigourney Weaver

Susan Sarandon said at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in 2016 that she and Weaver get mistaken for one another.

“I wanna just clarify a few things. Sigourney may have left the stage but we are two different people. I have taken credit for ‘Alien’ many times and she’s signed autographs for me,” she said at the ceremony, according to Page Six.

In 2014, Sarandon wrote an op-ed suggesting Weaver is her “bad-ass alter ego.“

8. Heath Ledger and Joseph Gordon-Levitt

caption We could definitely see Joseph Gordon-Levitt in a biopic for Ledger. source Getty Images / Shutterstock

Ever since the two co-starred in “10 Things I Hate About You,” we always thought Gordon-Levitt could play the late Ledger’s twin.

9. Chelsea Handler and Elizabeth Banks

caption Elizabeth Banks (right) has been told she looks like Chelsea Handler. source Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks admitted she pretends to be Handler when people confuse her with the comedienne.

“I was sitting in Toronto and a guy walked up to me and said, ‘Oh my god, my girlfriend loves you. She would die if I didn’t get your autograph. This is so exciting!’,” she said during an appearance on Lately’s former show “Chelsea Lately” in 2011. “He’s like, ‘I just love your books. I mean, My Horizontal Life…’ I was like, ‘Oh, he thinks he’s meeting Chelsea Handler.’ I couldn’t ruin it for him!”

10. Selena Gomez and Lucy Hale

caption Lucy Hale (left) has thought it was fun to get mistaken for the famous singer in the past. source Sasha Haagensen/Getty Images for Pizza Hut, Jesse Grant/Getty Images for WE

The “Pretty Little Liars” actress has previously said she would always get mistaken for the singer when younger and she would play along.

“When I was younger, it was a lot of Selena Gomez, during her ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ days,” Hale told INSIDER. “Usually, I would correct them, but I remember there was this one time, it was this older lady in an airport, and she was like, ‘Can I get a picture with you?’ I thought that she thought I was Lucy.”

“Afterward she started listing off the projects that she liked of mine and I quickly realized that she thought I was Selena. And I kind of just went with it because I didn’t want to crush her dreams,” she continued.

Hale added that she believes there’s a group of women in Hollywood who all have a similar vibe including herself, Sarah Hyland, and Maisie Williams.

11. Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Javier Bardem.

caption Back in the day, the “Walking Dead” star, Jeffrey Dean Morgan (left), and Javier Bardem looked very similar. source Getty Images / Shutterstock

When Jeffrey Dean Morgan entered Seattle Grace Hospital on ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” we had to do a double take to make sure he wasn’t the Academy Award winner.

Morgan is now breaking hearts (and bodies) on “The Walking Dead.”

12. Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard

caption Can you tell these two radiant red heads apart? source Jason Merritt/Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The actresses are well aware that fans get them mixed up.

“We did ‘Help’ together and that was the first time we like grabbed each other and said, ‘Let’s look in the mirror,'” Chastain told Jimmy Fallon in 2015. “And we looked at our faces side by side and we were like, ‘Okay, we look alike.'”

Chastain recalled how she was mistakened for the “Jurassic World” star later and how she sometimes just goes with it. The two are good sports about it though and have tried to clear up all the confusion.

Howard made a short dubsmash clip where she let’s people know who’s who. It caught the attention of Chastain who shared it on Instagram. In May 2015, Chastain shared a funny image on Twitter poking fun at how people can’t tell them apart.

13. Ryan Seacrest and Joel McHale

caption Joel McHale (right) knows the two share a resemblance. source Getty Images

This is a running joke between the two that has been referenced numerous times on NBC’s “Community.”

McHale even took over Seacrest’s Twitter handle and website one day.

14. Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek

The official Oscars Instagram even confused the two back in 2014.

In real life, the two are really good friends and take selfies with each other. They have a nickname for one another, too – huevos – which is Spanish for eggs.

15. Will Ferrell and Chad Smith

caption Will Ferrell (left) and Chad Smith welcomed the fact they look alike on source NBC

The comedian and Red Hot Chili Pepper drummer know they look so similar that they took their rivalry to “Jimmy Fallon” in 2014 in a drum-off. The pair even dressed alike.

You can watch their competition here and see their equally humorous interview here.

16. Leelee Sobieski and Jennifer Lawrence

caption Jennifer Lawrence looks like another actress you may remember from the early 2000s. source Getty Images

Before Jennifer Lawrence became one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, there was Leelee Sobieski, who you may remember from “The Glass House.” The two look strikingly similar whether they don short or long hairdos.

Sobieski – who some say also resembles a young Helen Hunt – left Hollywood to focus on being a mother to her two children.

17. Jesse Eisenberg and Michael Cera

People mix these actors up all the time, according to “Arrested Development” actor Cera.

“I bumped into Jesse on the street once and he told me he gets it once a day,” Cera told the New York Post in 2014. “People think he’s Michael Cera.”

Cera said he gets mistaken for other people too, including Jon Heder (“Napoleon Dynamite”).

18. Jennifer Connelly and Demi Moore

caption In the ’90s, Jennifer Connelly (left) and Demi Moore were in a lot of big movies around the same time. source Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images, Jason Merritt/Getty Images

If it weren’t for Connelly’s fuller brows, we would think these two were interchangeable.

19. Nina Dobrev and Victoria Justice

Even Victoria Justice believes she’s the “Vampire Diaries” star’s real life doppelgänger. That’s how she introduced the actress when she presented Dobrev with an award at the Teen Choice Awards back in summer 2015.

Fans later freaked out when the two took a photo together at polo event that same year.

20. Nathan Fillion and Jeremy Renner

caption Nathan Fillion (left) has said he gets mistaken for a few actors. source Getty Images / Shutterstock, FeatureFlash

Whenever we flip past ABC’s “Castle” we think we’re catching sight of “The Avengers” star on screen. In 2014, Fillion took to Twitter to discuss various celebs that fans think he looks like. How did he grade Renner? “Brothers.“

Fillion said he has also spoken with Jason Bateman about their resemblance to one another.

21. Jordin Sparks and America Ferrera

caption Jordin Sparks is on the left while America Ferrera is on the right. source Valerie Macon/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE

A lot of people think the “Ugly Betty” star and season six winner of “American Idol” look similar, whether their hair is up or down.

22. Paul Reubens and Alan Cumming

Only one of these actors is Pee Wee Herman. The other you probably know from his role on “The Good Wife.”

23. Mark Wahlberg and Matt Damon

caption I think the resemblance was more pronounced when the two were younger. They both do have a similar facial expression with an arched eyebrow. source Kevin Winter/Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

Even Matt Damon says he suffers from a case of mistaken identity every now and then with the “Transformers” actor. In 2013, “The Martian” actor told Absolute Radio that he discussed the fan confusion with Wahlberg.

“I’ve talked to Mark about this because he gets people [that] come up and say, ‘I love you in ‘The Bourne Identity,'” he said. “So Mark and I have a deal. If we’re mistaken for one another, we have to be as polite as possible.”

Damon said he has even signed his name as Mark’s.

24. Millie Bobby Brown and Natalie Portman

caption Is Millie Bobby Brown the next Natalie Portman? source Netflix/Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Natalie Portman makes this list twice! In January, fans took to Twitter to note the resemblance between “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown and a young Portman.

Can we get these two to play sisters in a movie?

25. Rupert Grint and Ed Sheeran

caption Rupert Grint wore matching shirts with Ed Sheeran during the shoot of a music video in 2011. source Ed Sheeran/YouTube

The “Harry Potter” star told James Corden he has had people mistake him for the singer and he just plays along.

Grint appeared in Sheeran’s 2011 music video for “Lego House” where the two wore similar outfits.

26. John Mulaney and Grant Gustin

caption Only one of these men plays a superhero on TV. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Can we get Mulaney to play an alternate version of Barry Allen on the CW series? The stand-up comedian said he’s been mistaken for the “Flash” actor at the airport before.

“Dubai customs asked if I was you,” Mulaney tweeted at Gustin. “They were super disappointed when I wasn’t.”

27. Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly

caption Pressly posed with the “I, Tonya” stars at the movie’s Los Angeles premiere December 2017. source Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for NEON

Robbie and Pressly haven’t spoken out about getting mistaken for one another, but fans think the two are dead ringers despite a 13-year age difference.

In case you think they’re the same person, they have been photographed together and their resemblance is uncanny.

28. Zach Braff and Dax Shepard

caption Even an app has proven the two look pretty similar, according to Braff. source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Even Braff knows the two look alike. He recently said Shepard’s wife Kristen Bell took a faceswap photo of the two and it’s difficult to tell who’s who.

29. Zoe Saldana and Thandie Newton

caption Zoe Saldana has been told the two actresses share a similar look. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Zoe Saldana said on “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” she doesn’t only get mistaken for the “Westworld” actress, but also Kerry Washington.

“Sometimes I’ll just be walking down the street and I’ll have people go, ‘Hey, Thandie Newton,'” Saldana said in 2013. “It’s like, ‘Oh my god, your show on TV is amazing, Ms. Washington.’ So it’s sort of like … it humbles you.”

And it’s not just fans. Saldana told The Hollywood Reporter her mom saw Newton on a poster for “Crash” and thought it was her daughter.

30. Evan Rachel Wood and Rachel Brosnahan

Newton isn’t the only “Westwood” star with a Hollywood doppelganger. Evan Rachel Wood and the “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” actress recently snapped a few photos together for The Wrap to prove they’re not one and the same.

31. Hilary Swank and Jennifer Garner

caption Hilary Swank said fans don’t believe her when she says she’s not Garner. source Earl Gibson III/Getty Images, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The two-time Oscar winner told Conan O’Brien she has been mistaken for the “Alias” actress.

“I do. In fact, people get angry at me because they think that I’m just trying not to sign an autograph for them or take a picture,” Swank told O’Brien of when fans incorrectly identify her in public.

Swank said it gets to the point where fans won’t believe her when she tells them she’s not Garner, so she’ll relent.

“They actually said, ‘Don’t be a b—h,'” she added. “I didn’t want to give her a bad name, so I took a photo with them. Maybe someone will say some day, ‘That’s not Jennifer Garner.'”

Swank said she told Garner about it and was surprised to hear she gets the same.

32. Glenn Close and Cloris Leachman

caption Glenn Close, 71, was mistaken for 92-year-old Cloris Leachman. source David Livingston/Getty Images, Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Variety

Glenn Close told Jimmy Fallon she was mistaken for actress Cloris Leachman by an excited fan while at the premiere for her new movie, “The Wife.”

“I was in the hotel and I was in the elevator and the doors opened and this woman – she had dark glasses on. She said, ‘Cloris Leachman!'” said Close.

Though Close tried to correct her, the fan wasn’t having it.

“And I said, ‘No, I’m Glenn Close,’ She said, ‘No, you’re not!'” Close recalled. “And I said, ‘Yes, I am.’ And then she said, ‘I meant that!'”

Close said she went to her hotel room, and while she believes Leachman is a wonderful actress, she found Leachman was born in 1926 and is 92. Close is 71.

You can watch the interview with Jimmy Fallon here.

33. Jeff Bridges and Kurt Russell

caption It’s easier to see the resemblance when the two have beards. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CDG

Bridges said he has been mistaken for Kurt Russell during a Wired Autocomplete interview.

“I’ve signed a Kurt Russell photograph,” Russell told Dakota Johnson. “People say, ‘Kurt, you’re my favorite.”

Bridges also said he’s been mistaken for Nick Nolte.