caption Jason Momoa recently shaved off his beard in a YouTube video. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Sometimes a beard can truly make a man.

Though all the men on this look great without facial hair, the beard seems to take their look up a level.

Stars like Chris Hemsworth and Jason Momoa have now made their beard part of their signature look.

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

John Krasinski may have first become a father back in February 2014, but it wasn’t until we spotted his beard in “A Quiet Place” that we thought, “wow, what a daddy.”

Like all of the guys on this list, Kransinski still looks great without facial hair, but his beard adds a certain something that bumps his looks up a level. Other actors like him also experienced a similar upgrade after growing their facial hair, such as Drake and Chris Hemsworth.

Let’s celebrate the wonders of facial hair by looking at 25 celebrities who look even better with a beard.

Chris Evans’ beard is currently heating up the big screen in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

caption A beard worthy of a superhero. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The “Captain America” actor typically opts for a clean-shaven look, but his current beard gives Thanos some serious competition in the “thicc” department.

Chris Hemsworth gives his co-star Chris Evans a run for his money with his beard that is fit for a mythical god.

caption Chris Hemsworth’s beard is a highlight of “Avengers: Infinity War.” source Eduardo Parra/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

He sports the beard in the “Thor” and “Avengers” movies, though he sometimes hits the red carpet without any facial hair.

Much like his relationship with Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth has an on-again-off-again status with his beard.

caption Great beards run in the Hemsworth family. source Charley Gallay/Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The “Hunger Games” star has a slightly more distinguished look with his facial hair grown out.

Drake’s beard makes him look different from his days in Degrassi.

caption Drake definitely isn’t in Degrassi anymore. source Jason Merritt/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The “God’s Plan” rapper started his early career with a fresh face, but grew out his facial hair as the hits kept rolling in.

Henry Cavill’s facial hair caused some problems for his role as Superman in “Justice League.”

caption Henry Cavill’s super beard. source Carlos Alvarez/Ian Gavan/Getty Images

His CGI-removed mustache may have caused some controversy, but it looks great when paired with his impressively super beard.

Prince Harry has a beard fit for royalty.

caption Prince Harry’s royal beard. source Chris Jackson/Harry How/Getty Images

His beard took center stage when he walked down the aisle with Meghan Markle on May 19.

The recent “Jersey Shore” reunion made us realize that Vinny Guadagnino has gone through a major transformation.

caption Vinny Guadagnino stole the show in the recent “Jersey Shore” reunion. source Andrew H. Walker/Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

He’s clearly been too busy with his gym, tan, and laundry sessions to shave, and we’re not complaining.

A few years after his breakout role in “Slumdog Millionaire,” Dev Patel grew out his facial hair to update his look.

caption This beard is worthy of an Academy Award. source Jason Kempin/Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

The beard goes perfectly with the longer hair he’s been rocking lately.

Jason Momoa’s beard was one of the highlights of “Justice League.”

caption Jason Momoa’s beard goes great with his long hair. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The “Game of Thrones” actor really pulls the look together with his long hair.

In April, Momoa shaved his beard off for the first time in seven years in a YouTube video titled “Goodbye Drogo…I SHAVED!”

Read more: Jason Momoa shaved off his beard for the first time in 7 years, and fans can’t handle it

Idris Elba’s beard does the impossible: It makes him look even more suave and swoon-worthy.

caption Idris Elba looks great with or without a beard. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The “Thor: Ragnarok” actor tends to experiment with different beard lengths, while other times he shaves it completely.

Joe Manganiello starred in the thrilling series “True Blood,” and his beard is equally heart-pounding.

caption Joe Manganiello’s salt-and-pepper beard. source Tim Boyles/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

The actor recently married Sofia Vergara and has been confidently rocking his salt-and-pepper beard ever since.

Jon Hamm looks even more dapper with a little scruff.

caption Jon Hamm’s Emmy-worthy beard. source Stephen Shugerman/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

He kept his face shaved throughout most of “Mad Men,” but has been growing his beard out ever since.

Jamie Dornan’s beard adds on 50 more shades of handsome.

caption Jamie Dornan looks even better when he ditches the razor. source Matej Divizna/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

We think Anastasia Steele would approve of this exquisite beard.

Will Smith’s beard gives the fresh prince some edge.

caption Will Smith’s is a legend with or without a beard. source Pascal Le Segretain/Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Smith typically opts for the clean-shaven look, but he also effortlessly pulls off a well-groomed beard.

Steve Carell started embracing his beard after leaving his hit show “The Office.”

caption Steve Carell has come a long way from his Michael Scott days. source Jonathan Leibson/Rich Polk/Getty Images

The internet freaked out when Steve Carrell transformed into a silver fox, and the scruffy look he’s been sporting lately is equally swoon-worthy.

Zayn Malik grew out of his One Direction days, and also grew out his beard in the process.

Whether he’s experimenting with a new hair color or back on again with Gigi Hadid, the beard is always a solid choice.

Tom Hardy tends to always have a little bit of scruff, but a full beard works even better for the “Taboo” actor.

caption Tom Hardy’s mustache is also impressive. source Stuart C. Wilson/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hardy’s scruff will soon be all over the big screen as he takes on the title role in “Venom.”

Donald Glover fully embraces his facial hair in his hit show “Atlanta.”

caption Donald Glover always hits the red carpet with style. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

It’s a nice change from the clean-shaven appearance of his “Community” days.

When Ryan Reynolds isn’t filming “Deadpool” movies, he’s growing out his impressive beard.

caption Deadpool would approve of this beard. source Carlos Alvarez/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

He seems to be too busy trolling his wife Blake Lively to get a good shave.

Jake Gyllenhaal is known for his boyish good looks, but a beard helps mature his look a bit.

The status of Gyllenhaal’s facial hair is always a surprise, but he always looks good with or without a shave.

Ben Affleck is another superhero movie star who grows out his beard when he’s not in his bat suit.

caption Ben Affleck sends out the beard signal. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The actor’s colorful back tattoo has drawn some mixed reactions, but his beard is getting much more positive reviews.

Taye Diggs is basically the epitome of handsome with his facial hair grown out.

caption Taye Diggs looking more handsome than ever. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The multi-talented actor has proved he can rock almost any look.

Chris Pine has always had heartthrob status, but his beard takes it to the next level.

caption Wonder Woman would definitely approve. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Jason Merritt/Getty Images

He shot to superstardom as the beard-less Captain Kirk in the “Star Trek” franchise, but Pine looks even more like a superstar with the added facial hair.

Josh Groban is typically known for his clean-cut image, but his beard adds a nice edge to his look.

caption Josh Groban looks great with a beard. source Jason Merritt/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The “You Raise Me Up” singer tends to stick with some closely-shaved scruff, but his full beard looks just as great.

He stole our hearts as the adorably baby-faced Jim Halpert in “The Office,” but his new bearded look makes John Krasinski more dreamy than ever.

caption Pam Beasley would probably dig his new look. source Michael Loccisano/John Phillips/Getty Images

Seriously, that beard refuses to quit.