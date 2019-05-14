16 bars and restaurants you didn’t realize were owned by celebrities

caption Wahlburgers is one of the most well-known examples. source Hollis Johnson

Many celebrities own bars and restaurants around the world.

Many celebrities have made names for themselves working in several fields, including the food industry.

While some celebrities opt to model, promote their favorite products, or even start their own fashion lines, others follow their hearts (stomachs) and invest in their own restaurants.

From sports bars to meaderies here are some celebrity-owned bars and restaurants you may not have known about.

Jay Z is a co-owner at 40/40 Club.

caption The restaurant also acts as a sports club. source @the4040club/Instagram

Perhaps most well known for being Beyoncé’s husband, rapper Jay Z has also made a living as co-owner of this upscale sports bar and lounge. It first opened in 2003 and recently underwent $10 million in renovations. Jay Z is also reportedly a co-owner of popular brunch spot The Spotted Pig if sports aren’t really your thing.

Olivia Culpo’s opened Back40 in Rhode Island.

caption The restaurant offers comfort food. source Back 40

Former Miss Universe winner Olivia Culpo opened a restaurant with her family in 2017. The Back40 serves up American comfort food in a cozy Rhode Island barn.

Robert De Niro is co-owner of the famous sushi restaurant, Nobu.

caption Robert De Niro and chef Nobu Matsuhisa source Ethan Miller/ Getty Images

Co-owned by Robert De Niro and Japanese chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa, Nobu is one of those can’t-miss sushi spots. If you have to pick just one location to visit, opt for Nobu Downtown, which is as upscale as dining in FiDi can get. De Niro also owns Tribeca Grill, where sushi isn’t even an option.

Piper Perabo is part owner of New York’s Jack’s Wife Freda.

caption Piper Perabo attended the opening of their West Village location. source Craig Barritt/Getty

Actress Piper Perabo might not own the “Coyote Ugly” bar in NYC, but she is part owner of famed brunch spot Jack’s Wife Freda and is an investor in Employee’s Only, a “speakeasy” in the West Village.

Justin Timberlake’s is co-owner of Southern Hospitality in New York City.

caption The restaurant serves southern food. source Bennett Raglin/Getty

Southern Hospitality is a restaurant offering good eats and good music, courtesy of co-owner Justin Timberlake. Touted as warm, southern food your “Granny” would make, there are two locations in NYC, one on the Upper East Side and one in Hell’s Kitchen near Times Square.

Lady Gaga is part-owner of her parent’s Joanne Trattoria in New York City.

caption Her parents own it with her. source @ryanscolong/Instagram

Mother Monster found her way back home and became a part-owner of her parent’s trattoria in 2010. Order a bottle of red and enjoy the Italian-inspired cuisine while secretly hoping Lady Gaga walks through the front door.

Richard Gere’s co-owns Bedford Post Inn in Bedford, New York.

caption The inn is cozy. source Bedford Post Inn

This cozy inn located in upstate New York is co-owned by none other than Richard Gere. Together with his wife and longtime friends, Gere opened the inn in 2007, and have since opened two restaurants on the property for guests to enjoy.

Drake opened Pick 6ix in Toronto.

caption Pick 6ix has a flashy vibe. source Pick 6ix

Rapper Drake has also left his mark on the restaurant scene. He recently opened a Toronto eatery that also acts as a lounge and sports bar.

Donnie and Mark Wahlberg opened Wahlburgers.

caption Wahlburgers has multiple locations. source Hollis Johnson

As the name suggests, famous siblings Donnie and Mark Wahlberg own this chain of namesake burger joints along with their chef brother, Paul. You never know when one of them might pop in and say hello.

Quentin Tarantino owns Dō Hwa in New York City.

caption Dō Hwa serves Korean food. source Do Hwa

You might spot owner Quentin Tarantino writing his next blockbuster film at this Korean food joint in NYC.

Susan Sarandon’s SPiN offers food and ping-ping.

caption SPiN is always a fun time. source SPiN New York/Facebook

Part restaurant, part ping-pong arena, Susan Sarandon took her love of the sport to a whole new level when she became a part-owner in SPiN, which has since opened several locations worldwide.

Dylan Sprouse co-owns All-Wise Meadery in New York City.

caption Dylan Sprouse has gone far since Disney Channel. source All-Wise PR

The former Disney Channel star has spread his wings and become co-owner of All-Wise Meadery, which opened in mid-2018.

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ opened Magnolia Table in Waco, Texas.

caption Is there anything they can’t do? source Magnolia Table

This HGTV power couple already owns a bakery in Waco, Texas, so opening their restaurant Magnolia Table was the next logical step. Boasting both breakfast and lunch foods, this eatery is a must-do for fans of the couple.

Sandra Bullock opened Walton’s Fancy and Staple in Austin, Texas.

caption The menu looks delicious. source Walton’s Fancy and Staple/Facebook

If you’re in Austin and craving some Southern comfort food, look no further than actress Sandra Bullock’s Walton’s Fancy and Staple. Featuring both bakery eats and plenty of deli options, this petite restaurant also has a florist inside – in case you want to treat yourself to some bulbs post-meal.

Hugh Jackman owns Laughing Man Coffee in New York City.

caption He often frequents the shop. source Laughing Man/Facebook

Owned by Hugh Jackman, this NYC coffee shop is a popular spot. Some of the cafe proceeds go to Laughing Man Foundation that aims to support coffee farming communities around the world.

Tiger Woods owns a sports bar called The Woods in Jupiter, Florida.

source The Woods

Golf pro Tiger Woods owns the “elevated sports bar” aptly called The Woods, located in Jupiter, Florida.

The restaurant made headlines in May when Woods and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, who is general manager at The Woods, were named in a wrongful death lawsuit brought about by the family of Nicholas Immesberger, a bartender at the restaurant.

Immesberger died the previous December, and the lawsuit alleges that he was served alcohol at The Woods until he was intoxicated and then allowed to drive home. The lawsuit also alleges that employees at the Woods knew about his alleged drinking problem, but allowed him to drink during and after work anyway.

At the time of this post, representatives of Woods have yet to give a statement on the lawsuit.