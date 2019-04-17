17 celebrities who have quit social media

caption Taylor Swift quit social media before dropping her album “Reputation.” source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A lot of people give up social media or even delete their accounts, including celebrities.

Politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently said she gave up Facebook.

Meghan Markle deleted her social media before joining the royal family.

If you’ve ever thought about deleting your social media accounts, you are not alone. There are hundreds of first-person accounts and online advice that prove how beneficial it is for your mental health to go off social media.

If you think your pedestrian Instagram habits are bad, imagining having millions of people hanging onto your every move. For this reason, celebrities are very likely to need a social media detox. Whether they took a break from posting, wiped their social media clean before announcing a new project, or have ditched it forever, these stars have made headlines for bucking social media.

Here are 17 stars who hit the “delete” button on their social media profiles, and why they did it.

During Monday’s episode of the Yahoo News podcast “Skullduggery,” the US representative and native New Yorker said she gave up Facebook and limits her time on Instagram and Twitter.

“I personally gave up Facebook, which was kind of a big deal because I started my campaign on Facebook and Facebook was my primary digital organizing tool for a very long time,” Ocasio-Cortez said on the podcast. “I gave up on it. We still sort of have accounts on it.”

She went on to explain that she feels “social media poses a public health risk to everybody,” and it can increase things such as depression, anxiety, and addiction.

Miley Cyrus removed all of her Instagram photos in 2018.

caption She may or may not return. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In July 2018, Miley Cyrus unexpectedly cleared out all her social media channels. Many thought it was in preparation for a new surprise album, or worse – that she and Liam Hemsworth were on the outs – but a source close to the singer told Entertainment Tonight that there was nothing nefarious or exciting behind the social media purge, she just wanted a break.

“When Miley removed all the photos from her Instagram, she knew everyone would wonder why,” a source told ET. “But her decision to do it wasn’t earth-shattering. Miley says she simply likes to change things up! She is taking a long needed break and she feels it’s healthy.”

She has since been actively posting on the platform.

Pete Davidson deleted his Instagram after people voiced negative opinions about his whirlwind romance and engagement to Ariana Grande.

caption He was very open about his reasons for doing so. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

After a whirlwind romance and engagement to Ariana Grande, “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson deleted his Instagram account. Many wondered if there was trouble in paradise, but Davidson clarified that he ditched Instagram because he couldn’t handle the negative comments he received from angry fans.

“No there’s nothing wrong,” he wrote on Instagram before deleting it. “No nothing happened. No there’s nothing cryptic about anything. I just don’t wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform. The internet is an evil place and it doesn’t make me feel good.”

Since then, the comedian has returned to Instagram.

Millie Bobby Brown left Twitter after becoming a homophobic meme.

caption The meme was bizarre and homophobic. source Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for InStyle

The 14-year-old “Stranger Things” actress deleted her Twitter account after she became the subject of a bizarre and homophobic Twitter trend that paired innocuous photos of Brown with homophobic captions.

Though some people who have used the meme claim it was meant to be satirical and that the meme creators were all themselves LGBT+, Brown deleted her Twitter in June 2018. She has not been very active on the site since.

Kelly Marie Tran left Instagram after dealing with online harassment.

caption She’s yet to return. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kelly Marie Tran, who played Rose Tico in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” deleted all her Instagram photos in June 2018 after months of harassment from racist “Star Wars” fans. Though she never stated why she abandoned the site, the link between the harassment and the deleted Instagram felt obvious to many.

As of April 2019, she has still not returned.

Cardi B deleted Instagram shortly after a feud.

caption It’s one way to end a fight. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Cardi B deleted her Instagram for one week in May 2018 after getting into a public feud with fellow rapper Azealia Banks. Azealia accused Cardi of being a “caricature of a black woman,” but Cardi defended her authenticity and the two went back and forth online for a bit until Cardi ended it all by deleting her account.

Blake Lively briefly deleted her social media to promote a film.

caption It was a way to tease her new film. source Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Earlier this year, Blake Lively suspiciously wiped all her Instagram photos from the social media site and unfollowed everyone, including her husband Ryan Reynolds. Some feared for the worst, but it turned out that it was just a clever promotional tool. She returned to the app with a cryptic message about a woman named “Emily” – tease for her new film “A Simple Favor,” which is about the disappearance of a woman named Emily.

Kanye West has a history of deactivating and reactivating his social media accounts.

caption It only took a few months. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kanye West famously quit social media years ago, then in February 2018 he reactivated his Instagram for Valentine’s Day, posted several photos of iconic celebrity couples, and then deleted his account again. A few months later Kanye started tweeting again, thus giving us a laundry list of now-infamous tweets.

Meghan Markle deleted her social media before joining the royal family.

Before she was the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was a big Instagram fan and even had a lifestyle blog – The Tig. But after announcing her engagement to Prince Harry she deleted her entire social presence.

Armie Hammer has since returned to Twitter, but originally appeared to quit over negative press.

caption He returned less than a year later. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The actor quit Twitter in November 2017 after BuzzFeed wrote a cheeky article about his slow rise in Hollywood. The “Call Me By Your Name” star did not appreciate the piece and retweeted the article with his own caption, “Bitter af.”

He was attacked for his criticism of the article, so he deleted his Twitter account. He later told The Wrap, “I just have no impulse control. So if somebody says something stupid, I couldn’t help but say something back, and then it just exploded. This is a toxic environment, and my life is way better off.” He returned to Twitter in January 2018.

Taylor Swift used her disappearance to promote a new album.

caption It fit the album’s theme. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Taylor Swift famously wiped all her social media channels in the summer of 2017, but it was all just a big marketing ploy to promote her then-forthcoming “Reputation” album. She deleted all her posts but kept her social handles and then repopulated her account with her now-infamous snake iconography.

Selena Gomez deleted her Instagram after she was targeted by hackers.

caption She deletes the app at least once a week. source Sean Zanni/Getty Images

Selena Gomez deleted her Instagram in 2017 after hackers got into her account and shared nude photos of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. After her account was restored she reactivated her social media account, but since then the performer has said she made it a habit to delete the Instagram app from her phone once a week for mental health reasons.

“I delete the app from my phone at least once a week,” she told The New York Times. “You can’t avoid it sometimes [reading hurtful remarks]. You fixate on the [negative] ones. They’re not like, ‘You’re ugly.’ It’s like they want to cut to your soul. Imagine all the insecurities that you already feel about yourself and having someone write a paragraph pointing out every little thing – even if it’s just physical.”

She is currently active on the app as of April 2019.

Kendall Jenner did an Instagram detox for a week.

caption She felt too dependent on the app. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner did a one week Instagram detox at the end of 2017 and told Ellen DeGeneres, “I just wanted a little bit of a break. I would wake up in the morning and look at it first thing, I would go to bed and it would be the last thing I looked at. I felt a little too dependent on it so I wanted to take a minute.”

Justin Bieber left Instagram because some fans were leaving negative messages about his then-girlfriend.

caption He came back. source Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Justin Bieber deactivated his Instagram account over the summer of 2016 because fans were leaving hateful comments directed at his then-girlfriend Sofia Richie. Bieber didn’t resurface on Instagram again until February 2017.

Daisy Ridley deleted Instagram after posting a photo in support of gun control.

caption She has no plans to return. source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The “Star Wars” actress deleted her Instagram in 2016 after receiving backlash for posting a photo in support of gun control. She has never returned to the photo-sharing site and probably never will.

“It’s not good for me, personally. I’m just not equipped for it. I’m super sensitive- not too sensitive- but I really feel things,” she told Glamour in December 2017.

Iggy Azalea left for a few months because she was being body shamed.

caption It was after she returned from vacation. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The rapper ditched Twitter for a few months in early 2015 after body shamers flooded her mentions with comments about her bikini body.

“Just got back from a great vacation, came online and saw apparently it’s shocking and unheard of to be a woman and have cellulite,” she tweeted before going off the social media site.

Ed Sheeran took a break from work and social media to travel.

caption He took time to travel. source Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Billboard

In December of 2015, Ed Sheeran took a break from both social media and work. He announced her sabbatical on Instagram writing: “I’ve had such an amazing ride over the last five years but I find myself seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes so I’m taking this opportunity of me not having to be anywhere or do anything to travel the world and see everything I missed.”

He has since returned and is back to Instagramming – his cats even have an Instagram account now.