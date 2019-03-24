7 celebrities who love to shop at Target

caption Jessica Alba doesn’t just shop at Target — the chain also carries her Honest Company products. source Chris Weeks / Contributor / Getty Images

Target occasionally attracts celebrities to its stores.

Some of these famous individuals have a longstanding relationship with the brand, while others were likely just picking up odds and ends when they were spotted there.

From Beyoncé Knowles to Ariana Grande, check out the stars who have been snapped shopping at Target.

Running to Target is a mundane chore for most of us. But when you’re Beyoncé Knowles, a trip to the national retailer can cause a stir on Twitter.

Cosmopolitan reported that the star appeared to be perusing the Los Angeles area store’s baby aisle early in January.

But Knowles isn’t the only celebrity to flock to the famous red bullseye. A number of celebrities have been photographed frequenting Target stores and events.

Here are some celebrities who seem to love shopping at Target:

Knowles’ January Target run wasn’t her first. She was previously spotted at the store in 2017, browsing with her mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, and her daughter, Blue Ivy. And back in 2011, the singer celebrated the anniversary of an East Harlem Target store.

source Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

It’s not surprising that Jessica Alba has been seen frequenting Target. Her Honest Company sells a wide range of products through the retailer, after all.

source Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images

Liam Hemsworth has been spotted in Target at least twice. He visited an Alabama store solo in 2018 and visited a Target in California with his now-wife Miley Cyrus in 2017.

source Target Presse Agentur Gmbh / Contributor / Getty Images

Britney Spears has been snapped shopping at the national retailer so many times that Buzzfeed has dubbed her “the Queen of Target.”

source Philip Ramey Photography, LLC / Contributor

Jennifer Garner is no stranger to Target. She’s been photographed shopping at the chain with her kids, and she’s also partnered with the brand to launch a healthy baby snack. In one ad, Garner herself dressed up as a Target employee.

source Jason LaVeris / Contributor / Getty Images

There have been multiple Nicolas Cage sightings at various Targets over the years. The actor interacted with fans at a Louisville store in 2016, while shoppers snapped photos of him at a different Target store in 2015 and 2014.

source Target Presse Agentur Gmbh / Contributor / Getty Images

Ariana Grande embraced fans while shopping in a Pennsylvania Target in March 2019. The singer was also spotted the previous year leaving a New York City Target with her then-fiancé Pete Davidson.

source Pacific Press / Contributor / Getty Images

