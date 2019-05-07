16 notable celebrities who skipped this year’s Met Gala and why

source Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine

The 2019 Met Gala had some of the biggest stars dressing in ornate costumes.

Celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles were in attendance.

Absent from the festivities were stars like Ariana Grande, Rihanna, and more.

The 2019 Met Gala was filled with the world’s biggest celebrities dressed in extravagant head-to-toe costumes. This year’s theme was “camp,” which saw stars like the Kardashians, Jenners, Hadids, and more donning their pink carpet best.

Harry Styles, the co-chair of the event, was spotted wearing a sheer black jumpsuit, while the famed Anna Wintour rocked a chic pink dress covered with pale pink feathers and plenty of sequins. Other top looks of the night included Ezra Miller‘s multi-eyed beauty creation and Katy Perry’s chandelier dress, among many others.

But, noticeably absent from the sea of high-fashion designers and A-list stars were fan favorites like Rihanna and Ariana Grande. Keep reading for 16 famed Met Gala attendees that decided to skip out on the 2019 Met Gala.

Ariana Grande was on tour.

caption Grande at the 2018 gala. source Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine

While the “God is a Woman” singer nailed last year’s Catholic-inspired Met Gala theme with a heavenly costume, Ariana Grande was not in attendance at this year’s ball due to a scheduling conflict. The pop star is currently on tour.

Selena Gomez couldn’t make the party.

caption Gomez at the 2015 gala. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Although there’s no word on why Gomez chose to skip the Met Gala this year, instead of attending the soirée, the star posted pics of her with friends at Disneyland’s California Adventure on her Instagram stories. Her longtime makeup artist Hung Vanngo confirmed she wasn’t attending the event in a comment on Instagram.

Hailey Bieber walked the pink carpet solo.

caption Bieber at the 2015 event. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Since attending the Met Gala last year with Shawn Mendes, Hailey Bieber née Baldwin has married world-famous singer Justin Bieber. But, the duo didn’t make their Met Gala debut this year, with Hailey walking the pink carpet alone.

Bieber has been open in the past about disliking fancy events and was, presumably, eating the fast food he posted on Instagram instead of making a Met appearance.

Chadwick Boseman had to work.

Yet another scheduling conflict kept an A-list star from walking the famed pink carpet this year. The “Black Panther” actor confirmed in a message on Twitter that he had to miss Monday’s event due to his prior commitments as an actor.

Rihanna was a no-show.

caption Rihanna at Met Gala 2018 source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Consistently one of the best-dressed celebrities at the Met Gala year over year, the multi-hyphenate Rihanna did not make an appearance at the ball this year. So far, the star hasn’t commented on why she missed the famed event, but she did share a bible verse on Instagram the day of the event. She did, however, troll her fans saying she was at home playing with makeup instead of on the pink carpet.

Sarah Jessica Parker was traveling.

caption SJP at the 2015 Met Gala. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

After posting a photo of pizza on Instagram, fans wondered why SJP wasn’t prepping her latest Met Gala look. The star confirmed in a comment on the same post saying she was “traveling out of the country” later that evening and had no time for a Met Gala pit stop.

Taraji P. Henson was honoring her friend.

After the unexpected death of “Boyz n the Hood” director John Singleton, “Empire” star Taraji P. Henson opted to miss the Met Gala in order to attend her friend’s funeral. In a statement on Instagram, Henson revealed she was planning to wear Vera Wang had she attended.

Andy Cohen wasn’t in attendance.

Despite frequently attending the Met Gala alongside SJP, the talk show host revealed that he was skipping this year’s event because he had to work. His longtime date, SJP, also skipped out on this year’s gala.

Bradley Cooper was on the short list.

Despite being approved to attend, Bradley Cooper was not in attendance at this year’s Met Gala. Instead, the “A Star is Born” actor was presumably in Los Angeles working on his next producing project “Joker.” Meanwhile, Cooper’s partner Irina Shayk walked the pink carpet alone.

Beyoncé was nowhere to be seen.

Despite fans expecting Queen Bey to make a Met Gala appearance, Beyoncé and Jay Z were reported to be on vacation instead of making an appearance at the Manhattan event.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds skipped the event.

caption The couple at the 2014 Met Gala. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds seemed to have skipped this year’s Met Gala.

Lively, who has only missed two of the past 11 galas, has yet to reveal why she missed the 2019 event, but people suspect it might have something to do with her being pregnant. Others suppose she’s with Reynolds as he wraps up promotion on his newest film, “Detective Pikachu,” which premieres Friday.

Taylor Swift might have been abroad.

caption Swift at the 2014 gala. source Getty Images

On the heels of her song “ME!”‘s release, the world seemingly expected Taylor Swift to appear on the pink carpet last night. Alas, it seems the superstar was abroad and unable to attend.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend missed the gala.

It’s been two long years since the world’s seen a Teigen-Legend appearance at the Met Gala. The couple skipped last year’s event due to Teigen’s pregnancy. They may have missed this year because Legend is filming “The Voice” in Los Angeles.

Although the couple hasn’t specified why they missed the gala this year, Teigen did share a camp-forward meme in honor of the fashion-forward day.

Brie Larson wore sweats.

“Captain Marvel” star and Oscar winner Brie Larson was noticeably absent from the 2019 Met Gala. Instead of attending the star-studded event, the actor Instagrammed herself wearing sweats with a cute camp-inspired filter on her face.

