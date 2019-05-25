These are the 25 celebrities most addicted to social media, from the Kardashians to Snoop Dogg

caption Kim Kardashian is among the celebrities who posts the most on social media. source Getty Images

Instagram and Twitter are two of the easiest ways for people to stay up-to-date on what’s going on with celebrities and hear from them directly.

A February study from online clothing retailer I Saw It First has found which celebrities are the most addicted to social media.

These are the 25 most socially obsessed celebrities – see where your favorite personalities and musical artists rank.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Many of us are guilty of wasting hours out of our weeks mindlessly scrolling through our social media feeds, but we’re not the only ones – celebrities do it, too. Stars, they’re just like us!

Celebrities often have huge followings they need to keep updated on their daily lives, and use social media to share news about their latest projects and merchandise. For many, social media is the best and easiest way for celebrities to interact with their fans.

Online clothing retailer I Saw It First recently conducted a study on the most social-media-addicted celebrities. The study, using data compiled at the beginning of February, is based on each celebrity’s use of two of the biggest platforms for celebrities: Instagram and Twitter.

The rankings were compiled using celebrities’ average number of social posts per month on Instagram and Twitter.

You might think you know who the most social-media-obsessed celebrity is, but the person who secured the No. 1 spot – by a landslide – may surprise you.

Here are the 25 most socially addicted celebrities:

25. Conor McGregor

source Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Average number of total social posts per month: 102

Instagram followers: 31 million

Average number of Instagram posts per month: 25

Twitter followers: 8 million

Average number of Twitter posts per month: 77

24. Chris Brown

source Michael Buckner/Getty Images for LG

Average number of total social posts per month: 105

Instagram followers: 54 million

Average number of Instagram posts per month: 67

Twitter followers: 30 million

Average number of Twitter posts per month: 37

23. Cara Delevingne

Average number of total social posts per month: 113

Instagram followers: 42 million

Average number of Instagram posts per month: 38

Twitter followers: 10 million

Average number of Twitter posts per month: 75

22. Kendall Jenner

source Christian Vierig/GC Images

Average number of total social posts per month: 114

Instagram followers: 110 million

Average number of Instagram posts per month: 31

Twitter followers: 28 million

Average number of Twitter posts per month: 83

21. Rihanna

Average number of total social posts per month: 134

Instagram followers: 71 million

Average number of Instagram posts per month: 50

Twitter followers: 91 million

Average number of Twitter posts per month: 84

20. Miley Cyrus

Average number of total social posts per month: 136

Instagram followers: 94 million

Average number of Instagram posts per month: 42

Twitter followers: 43 million

Average number of Twitter posts per month: 94

19. Kourtney Kardashian

source Eugene Gologursky/WireImage

Average number of total social posts per month: 142

Instagram followers: 79 million

Average number of Instagram posts per month: 42

Twitter followers: 24 million

Average number of Twitter posts per month: 100

18. Jennifer Lopez

Average number of total social posts per month: 152

Instagram followers: 94 million

Average number of Instagram posts per month: 36

Twitter followers: 44 million

Average number of Twitter posts per month: 117

17. Camila Cabello

source Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Average number of total social posts per month: 172

Instagram followers: 33 million

Average number of Instagram posts per month: 23

Twitter followers: 8 million

Average number of Twitter posts per month: 149

16. Gigi Hadid

Average number of total social posts per month: 174

Instagram followers: 48 million

Average number of Instagram posts per month: 30

Twitter followers: 9 million

Average number of Twitter posts per month: 144

15. Shawn Mendes

source Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Average number of total social posts per month: 176

Instagram followers: 44 million

Average number of Instagram posts per month: 24

Twitter followers: 22 million

Average number of Twitter posts per month: 152

14. Lele Pons

source Instagram/Lele Pons

Average number of total social posts per month: 185

Instagram followers: 35 million

Average number of Instagram posts per month: 27

Twitter followers: 2 million

Average number of Twitter posts per month: 158

13. Kylie Jenner

source Bob Levey/Getty Images

Average number of total social posts per month: 190

Instagram followers: 135 million

Average number of Instagram posts per month: 66

Twitter followers: 27 million

Average number of Twitter posts per month: 124

12. Priyanka Chopra

Average number of total social posts per month: 191

Instagram followers: 40 million

Average number of Instagram posts per month: 31

Twitter followers: 25 million

Average number of Twitter posts per month: 160

11. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Average number of total social posts per month: 270

Instagram followers: 143 million

Average number of Instagram posts per month: 13 million

Twitter followers: 13 million

Average number of Twitter posts per month: 218

10. Kim Kardashian

Average number of total social posts per month: 275

Instagram followers: 139 million

Average number of Instagram posts per month: 52

Twitter followers: 61 million

Average number of Twitter posts per month: 223

9. Justin Bieber

source Hubert Boesl/picture alliance via Getty Images

Average number of total social posts per month: 281

Instagram followers: 113 million

Average number of Instagram posts per month: 45

Twitter followers: 106 million

Average number of Twitter posts per month: 237

8. Cardi B

source Michael Tullberg/WireImage

Average number of total social posts per month: 293

Instagram followers: 45 million

Average number of Instagram posts per month: 60

Twitter followers: 6 million

Average number of Twitter posts per month: 233

7. Kevin Hart

Average number of total social posts per month: 358

Instagram followers: 75 million

Average number of Instagram posts per month: 62

Twitter followers: 35 million

Average number of Twitter posts per month: 296

6. Ariana Grande

source Jeff Kravitz/AMA2016/FilmMagic

Average number of total social posts per month: 383

Instagram followers: 155 million

Average number of Instagram posts per month: 42

Twitter followers: 63 million

Average number of Twitter posts per month: 342

5. Nicki Minaj

Average number of total social posts per month: 408

Instagram followers: 102 million

Average number of Instagram posts per month: 80

Twitter followers: 21 million

Average number of Twitter posts per month: 327

4. Neymar Jr.

source Patrick Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

Average number of total social posts per month: 416

Instagram followers: 117 million

Average number of Instagram posts per month: 49

Twitter followers: 43 million

Average number of Twitter posts per month: 368

3. Khloé Kardashian

source SAV/FilmMagic

Average number of total social posts per month: 510

Instagram followers: 94 million

Average number of Instagram posts per month: 41

Twitter followers: 27 million

Average number of Twitter posts per month: 468

2. Zendaya

Average number of total social posts per month: 566

Instagram followers: 56 million

Average number of Instagram posts per month: 35

Twitter followers: 15 million

Average number of Twitter posts per month: 531

1. Snoop Dogg

source Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Average number of total social posts per month: 647

Instagram followers: 32 million

Average number of Instagram posts per month: 382

Twitter followers: 18 million

Average number of Twitter posts per month: 265