These are the 25 celebrities most addicted to social media, from the Kardashians to Snoop Dogg

- Instagram and Twitter are two of the easiest ways for people to stay up-to-date on what’s going on with celebrities and hear from them directly.
- A February study from online clothing retailer I Saw It First has found which celebrities are the most addicted to social media.
- These are the 25 most socially obsessed celebrities – see where your favorite personalities and musical artists rank.
Many of us are guilty of wasting hours out of our weeks mindlessly scrolling through our social media feeds, but we’re not the only ones – celebrities do it, too. Stars, they’re just like us!
Celebrities often have huge followings they need to keep updated on their daily lives, and use social media to share news about their latest projects and merchandise. For many, social media is the best and easiest way for celebrities to interact with their fans.
Online clothing retailer I Saw It First recently conducted a study on the most social-media-addicted celebrities. The study, using data compiled at the beginning of February, is based on each celebrity’s use of two of the biggest platforms for celebrities: Instagram and Twitter.
The rankings were compiled using celebrities’ average number of social posts per month on Instagram and Twitter.
You might think you know who the most social-media-obsessed celebrity is, but the person who secured the No. 1 spot – by a landslide – may surprise you.
Here are the 25 most socially addicted celebrities:
25. Conor McGregor
Average number of total social posts per month: 102
Instagram followers: 31 million
Average number of Instagram posts per month: 25
Twitter followers: 8 million
Average number of Twitter posts per month: 77
24. Chris Brown
Average number of total social posts per month: 105
Instagram followers: 54 million
Average number of Instagram posts per month: 67
Twitter followers: 30 million
Average number of Twitter posts per month: 37
23. Cara Delevingne
Average number of total social posts per month: 113
Instagram followers: 42 million
Average number of Instagram posts per month: 38
Twitter followers: 10 million
Average number of Twitter posts per month: 75
22. Kendall Jenner
Average number of total social posts per month: 114
Instagram followers: 110 million
Average number of Instagram posts per month: 31
Twitter followers: 28 million
Average number of Twitter posts per month: 83
21. Rihanna
Average number of total social posts per month: 134
Instagram followers: 71 million
Average number of Instagram posts per month: 50
Twitter followers: 91 million
Average number of Twitter posts per month: 84
20. Miley Cyrus
Average number of total social posts per month: 136
Instagram followers: 94 million
Average number of Instagram posts per month: 42
Twitter followers: 43 million
Average number of Twitter posts per month: 94
19. Kourtney Kardashian
Average number of total social posts per month: 142
Instagram followers: 79 million
Average number of Instagram posts per month: 42
Twitter followers: 24 million
Average number of Twitter posts per month: 100
18. Jennifer Lopez
Average number of total social posts per month: 152
Instagram followers: 94 million
Average number of Instagram posts per month: 36
Twitter followers: 44 million
Average number of Twitter posts per month: 117
17. Camila Cabello
Average number of total social posts per month: 172
Instagram followers: 33 million
Average number of Instagram posts per month: 23
Twitter followers: 8 million
Average number of Twitter posts per month: 149
16. Gigi Hadid
Average number of total social posts per month: 174
Instagram followers: 48 million
Average number of Instagram posts per month: 30
Twitter followers: 9 million
Average number of Twitter posts per month: 144
15. Shawn Mendes
Average number of total social posts per month: 176
Instagram followers: 44 million
Average number of Instagram posts per month: 24
Twitter followers: 22 million
Average number of Twitter posts per month: 152
14. Lele Pons
Average number of total social posts per month: 185
Instagram followers: 35 million
Average number of Instagram posts per month: 27
Twitter followers: 2 million
Average number of Twitter posts per month: 158
13. Kylie Jenner
Average number of total social posts per month: 190
Instagram followers: 135 million
Average number of Instagram posts per month: 66
Twitter followers: 27 million
Average number of Twitter posts per month: 124
12. Priyanka Chopra
Average number of total social posts per month: 191
Instagram followers: 40 million
Average number of Instagram posts per month: 31
Twitter followers: 25 million
Average number of Twitter posts per month: 160
11. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Average number of total social posts per month: 270
Instagram followers: 143 million
Average number of Instagram posts per month: 13 million
Twitter followers: 13 million
Average number of Twitter posts per month: 218
10. Kim Kardashian
Average number of total social posts per month: 275
Instagram followers: 139 million
Average number of Instagram posts per month: 52
Twitter followers: 61 million
Average number of Twitter posts per month: 223
9. Justin Bieber
Average number of total social posts per month: 281
Instagram followers: 113 million
Average number of Instagram posts per month: 45
Twitter followers: 106 million
Average number of Twitter posts per month: 237
8. Cardi B
Average number of total social posts per month: 293
Instagram followers: 45 million
Average number of Instagram posts per month: 60
Twitter followers: 6 million
Average number of Twitter posts per month: 233
7. Kevin Hart
Average number of total social posts per month: 358
Instagram followers: 75 million
Average number of Instagram posts per month: 62
Twitter followers: 35 million
Average number of Twitter posts per month: 296
6. Ariana Grande
Average number of total social posts per month: 383
Instagram followers: 155 million
Average number of Instagram posts per month: 42
Twitter followers: 63 million
Average number of Twitter posts per month: 342
5. Nicki Minaj
Average number of total social posts per month: 408
Instagram followers: 102 million
Average number of Instagram posts per month: 80
Twitter followers: 21 million
Average number of Twitter posts per month: 327
4. Neymar Jr.
Average number of total social posts per month: 416
Instagram followers: 117 million
Average number of Instagram posts per month: 49
Twitter followers: 43 million
Average number of Twitter posts per month: 368
3. Khloé Kardashian
Average number of total social posts per month: 510
Instagram followers: 94 million
Average number of Instagram posts per month: 41
Twitter followers: 27 million
Average number of Twitter posts per month: 468
2. Zendaya
Average number of total social posts per month: 566
Instagram followers: 56 million
Average number of Instagram posts per month: 35
Twitter followers: 15 million
Average number of Twitter posts per month: 531
1. Snoop Dogg
Average number of total social posts per month: 647
Instagram followers: 32 million
Average number of Instagram posts per month: 382
Twitter followers: 18 million
Average number of Twitter posts per month: 265