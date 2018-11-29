10 celebrities who have opened up about using marijuana for medicinal purposes

caption Some celebrities are big advocates for medical marijuana use. source REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Marijuana is sometimes used by celebrities to help with Parkinson’s, cancer’s side effects, and pain.

Celebrities from Lady Gaga to Morgan Freeman have spoken about using the drug.

Some celebrities, like Whoopi Goldberg, even have their own marijuana company.

Along with its use in pop culture, cannabis has a rich history in the field of medicine. With the recent legalization of marijuana in Canada, a positive conversation surrounding the drug is on the rise in America, and especially its healing properties.

Many cite marijuana’s healing properties related to alleviating the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and a whole range of other pains.

Although the following celebrities swear by the benefits they experience from medical marijuana, INSIDER can’t verify the science behind the following 10 claims. Additionally, the limited research done on marijuana means we still have big questions about its medicinal properties. If you suffer from any ailments, always discuss potential treatments with your doctor.

It’s also unclear whether the following celebrities have medical cannabis cards, with some even speaking out about using marijuana medicinally before it was legalized.

Here is a list of famous people who talked about using marijuana for medical purposes.

Whoopi Goldberg said she uses her vape pen for glaucoma and has her own line of products for reducing menstrual pain.

caption Goldberg has his own line of medical marijuana edibles. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

In 2016, marijuana advocate Whoopi Goldberg partnered with the founder of Om edibles, Maya Elisabeth to create Whoopi & Maya, a line of medical cannabis products designed to minimize menstrual discomfort.

The line includes medical cannabis bath soaks and body balms, CBD & THC-infused cacao bars, and herbal tinctures available in California and Colorado. Whoopi is an outspoken lover of her vape pen, Sippy, for its help in treating her glaucoma-induced headaches and for replacing the “handfuls of Advil” she was taking before to manage it.

About her meeting Sippy, Whoopi wrote for Cannabist, “I took a sip. It was beautiful. And my pen and I have been together ever since.”

Tommy Chong said he used marijuana as a treatment for his prostate cancer.

caption Chong said he uses CBD oil as a treatment for his prostate cancer. source Michael Buckner/Getty

Tommy Chong of “Cheech and Chong,” the comedy duo revealed to CNN he was using hemp oil with cannabis to treat his stage one prostate cancer. He explained that he quit smoking the drug for health reasons years before, and was ingesting the oil at night.

He was declared cancer-free after a year, and when it came back, he used a combination of radiation and high-CBD oil treatments to conquer it, according to International High Life.

He is one of the many celebrities to have his own line of marijuana products.

Morgan Freeman said he uses marijuana for fibromyalgia.

A vocal user of the substance since his 2003 interview with The Guardian where he proclaimed, “Never give up the ganja,” Freeman is a huge fan of the drug.

He told The Daily Beast, “Marijuana has many useful uses. I have fibromyalgia pain in this arm, and the only thing that offers any relief is marijuana. They’re talking about kids who have grand mal seizures, and they’ve discovered that marijuana eases that down to where these children can have a life. That right there, to me, says, ‘Legalize it across the board!'”

Patrick Stewart said he uses a cannabis spray on his hands.

caption Stewart sprays cannabis on his hands. source Getty Images / Tim Whitby

The 78-year-old “Logan” star told Esquire UK, “My hands don’t work very well. But thanks to cannabis they work much better than they used to. Thanks to the law in California now, it’s just a spray that I put on.”

David Crosby recommended Melissa Etheridge use marijuana during her cancer treatment.

caption Crosby recommended Etheridge use marijuana after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. source Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for SiriusXM & Paul Morigi/Getty Images for National Geographic

In 2004, Etheridge’s friend, singer-songwriter David Crosby of Crosby, Stills & Nash, told her to try medicinal marijuana while she on chemo.

“I’m like, ‘No, I’m going to go this natural way,'” she explained, laughing to Yahoo in their Weed & the American Family series. “I’m gonna go with this one plant that [the] side effect is euphoria. I think I’m OK with that when I’m on chemo!”

Michael J. Fox, who has Parkinson’s, is advocating for marijuana use in Parkinson’s patients.

caption Fox wants a reclassification of the drug — so that it can be used medically. source Bryan Steffy/Getty Images Entertainment

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research is supporting a reclassification of the drug, so that its medical properties can be thoroughly researched and funded for mass medical use, along with other foundations for epilepsy, tourette’s, and other disorders.

Oliver Stone lauds its properties for dealing with psychological trauma.

caption Marijuana helped Stone in Vietnam. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

The writer of acclaimed movies such as “Wall Street,” “Scarface,” and “Platoon,” said in an interview with CBS, “When I was in Vietnam, [pot] made the difference between being human and being a beast. There were a lot of guys who were drinking and doing a lot of the killing that was so unnecessary … The guys who did dope were much more conscious of the value of life.”

TV personality Montel Williams says marijuana changed his life.

Williams has multiple sclerosis, a disease of the central nervous system that can cause severe chronic pain, fatigue, and impaired coordination.

Since 1999, he has been supplementing his medication by vaporizing a concentrated form of marijuana, after a doctor’s recommendation. “Today, cannabis “helps me to function,” Williams previously told Business Insider.

Pete Davidson said he smokes weed for medical reasons.

caption Pete Davidson said he’s able to do “SNL” because of weed. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC

Pete Davidson recently told Howard Stern that he smokes weed to combat some side effects of Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory syndrome that affects one’s gastrointestinal tract.

He explained, “I have Crohn’s disease, so it helps more than you can imagine.”

Davidson said his Crohn’s has caused him a lot of stomach pain and the medications he was on suppressed his appetite.

“Weed would be the only thing that would help me eat because my stomach would be in pain all day,” he told High Times in 2016. “I wouldn’t be able to do ‘SNL’ if I didn’t smoke weed.”

Lady Gaga said she used marijuana for her hip pain.

caption The singer said she was “addicted.” source Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

As a result of rigorous nightly performances on her Born This Way tour, Lady Gaga had to undergo surgery to treat the damage caused to her cartilage. The surgery left her wheelchair-bound.

To manage her hip pain, Gaga turned to marijuana – until it became a problem. She told Elvis Duran on the Z100 Morning Show she was smoking 15 to 20 joints a day.

