16 celebrities who attended the prestigious NYC high school that inspired ‘Fame’

Numerous celebrities have attended LaGuardia High School of Music & Performing Arts, a competitive, arts-focused high school in New York City that notably served as the inspiration for the 1980 film “Fame.”

Stars like Jennifer Aniston, Nicki Minaj, and Ansel Elgort were students at the prestigious school, which requires students to pass an audition to get in, and combines academic learning with instruction in either drama, dance, or music.

Sarah Paulson and Timothée Chalamet are also some of the high school’s famous alumni.

Here are 16 celebrities who attended LaGuardia high school.

Jennifer Aniston graduated from LaGuardia high school in 1987.

“Friends” actress Jennifer Aniston attended the performing arts high school and graduated in 1987.

Aniston studied drama while attending LaGuardia, and was once called a “disgrace to theater” by a drama teacher at LaGuardia, Us Weekly said in a 2011 article.

As a high-schooler, Aniston spent time with Chaz Bono, the son of Cher and Sonny Bono who was also a student at the school.

Aniston later went on to star in the NBC sitcom “Friends,” which made her a household name.

Rapper and actress Awkwafina studied music at LaGuardia.

Rapper Awkwafina (real name: Nora Lum) attended LaGuardia high school in the early 2000s, where she studied classical and jazz music, and played the trumpet.

Lum shared with the Daily Beast that she also explored an interest in hip-hop while attending, experimenting with beat-making programs and writing songs.

Recently, Awkwafina had supporting roles in 2018’s “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Ocean’s Eight.”

Chaz Bono attended LaGuardia high school with Jennifer Aniston in the late 1980s.

Chaz Bono attended LaGuardia in the 1980s, along with Jennifer Aniston. The two were friends in high school, and Aniston shared that she would often go over to Bono’s house after school.

Bono graduated from LaGuardia in 1987, and would go on to become a successful author and LGBTQ advocate.

Adrien Brody also attended the performing arts high school.

Actor Adrien Brody attended LaGuardia high school, and graduated in 1991.

After school, Brody got his big break with the 2002 film “The Pianist,” for which he won the Academy Award for best actor.

Brody also frequently collaborates wth director Wes Anderson, and appeared in Anderson’s 2014 film “The Grand Budapest Hotel.”

Timothée Chalamet graduated from LaGuardia in 2013.

“Call Me by Your Name” and “Ladybird” actor Timothée Chalamet attended LaGuardia high school along with “Baby Driver” star Ansel Elgort. Chalamet graduated in 2013, with Elgort graduating a year earlier.

While in high school, Chalamet played Oscar Lindquist in the school’s rendition of “Sweet Charity.”

In an interview with Vogue, Chalamet and Elgort’s former drama teacher, Harry Shifman, revealed that the “Ladybird” actor almost didn’t get in to the prestigious school -even though Shifman gave Chalamet “the highest score” he’d ever given a student on his audition.

After high school, Chalamet appeared in films like “Interstellar” before making it big with roles in “Ladybird,” “Call Me by Your Name,” and “Beautiful Boy.”

“Saturday Night Live” Weekend Update coanchor Michael Che was a student at LaGuardia high school.

Comedian and “SNL” writer Michael Che attended LaGuardia high school and graduated in 2001. While in high school, Che studied painting, and later sold t-shirts he designed on a Soho street corner.

After high school, Che performed stand-up around the city before appearing on John Oliver’s stand-up special in 2012. In 2013, Che joined “Saturday Night Live” as a writer, eventually becoming head writer and cohost of Weekend Update with Colin Jost.

Robert de Niro briefly attended LaGuardia (when it was split into High School of Music & Art and School of Performing Arts) in the 1950s.

Robert de Niro briefly attended LaGuardia in the 1950s, back when it was two schools: High School of Music & Arts, and School of Performing Arts, which would later merge into the modern day LaGuardia High School. De Niro later dropped out to pursue acting full time.

After high school, de Niro went on to appear in films like “Taxi Driver” and “The Godfather Part II,” for which he won an Academy Award.

Ansel Elgort attended LaGuardia high school with Timothée Chalamet, and graduated in 2012.

“Baby Driver” star Ansel Elgort studied drama at LaGuardia at the same time as “Call Me by Your Name” actor Timothée Chalamet.

While at LaGuardia, Elgort played Link Larkin in a school production of “Hairspray,” and Sky Masterson in “Guys and Dolls.”

After high school, Elgort appeared in an off-Broadway play before achieving mainstream success with films like “Divergent” and “The Fault in Our Stars.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar briefly attended LaGuardia before transferring to the Professional Children’s School in 1992.

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” actress Sarah Michelle Gellar briefly attended LaGuardia in the early 90s before dropping out due to scheduling conflicts.

Gellar, who had a recurring role on the soap opera “All My Children,” nearly failed out of LaGuardia for missing too many classes, even though she was a straight-A student.

The actress eventually transferred to the Professional Children’s School in 1992, which was better suited to her schedule. After graduating, Gellar went on to star in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and films like “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

“Entourage” actor Adrian Grenier studied at LaGuardia in the mid-90s.

Brooklyn-based actor Adrian Grenier attended LaGuardia in the mid-90s, and graduated in 1994.

Grenier said in an interview that his experience at LaGuardia was like “high school with tights.”

After school, Grenier began acting, eventually landing the starring role of Vincent Chase on HBO’s “Entourage,” which ran from 2004 to 2011.

Rapper Nicki Minaj attended the elite performing arts high school, and graduated in 2000.

“Anaconda” rapper Nicki Minaj attended LaGuardia high school in the late 90s, where she appears to have studied acting.

Minaj graduated in 2000, and said in a 2013 interview with Teen Vogue that she felt immediately at home at LaGuardia.

“It was the first time I felt like I really fit in. Everyone there was creative,” she said to the magazine. “For once, I didn’t feel like there was something weird about me.”

After high school, Minaj tried to find work as an actress, even appearing in a 2001 Off-Broadway play called “In Case You Forget.” The rapper also worked at a Red Lobster during the same time.

Eventually, Minaj achieved success as a musician. In 2018, she released her fourth studio album, called “Queen.”

Al Pacino was a student at School of Performing Arts in the mid-1950s.

“Godfather” actor Al Pacino attended High School for the Performing Arts (which later merged with High School of Music & Art to form LaGuardia high school) circa 1958, but dropped out at age 16 to help support his mother.

Pacino said in an interview with the New Yorker that he was a “dunderhead” when it came to academics in high school, and found the Stanislavsky method boring.

After dropping out, Pacino worked a variety of odd jobs before his career took off, thanks to roles in films like 1972’s “The Godfather” and “Dog Day Afternoon” in 1975.

Sarah Paulson attended LaGuardia and graduated in 1993.

“American Horror Story” actress Sarah Paulson studied drama at the performing arts high school in the early 90s, and started working shortly thereafter.

In an interview with Broadway World, Paulson, who’s also an accomplished theater actress, said that she was cast in a play immediately after graduating high school.

After working on Broadway for several years, Paulson eventually made the jump to Hollywood, starring in shows like “American Horror Story” and “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.”

“Ant-Man” actor Corey Stoll studied drama at LaGuardia.

Actor Corey Stoll was a student at LaGuardia in the mid-90s, and graduated from the drama department in 1995.

Stoll shared with the Los Angeles Times that after he graduated, numerous agents wanted to work with him.

“I remember thinking I wanted to get an education, come back and then I’ll pick up where I left off,” Stoll said in the interview. Unfortunately, once he returned from Oberlin college, agents were no longer interested – so Stoll decided to go to graduate school at NYU Tisch for drama.

After graduate school, Stoll appeared in films like “Midnight in Paris,” where he notably played writer Ernest Hemingway, and later had a recurring role on”House of Cards.”

Wesley Snipes attended the School of Performing Arts in the mid-1970s.

Wesley Snipes studied at School of Performing Arts in the mid-1970s, but dropped out when his family moved back to Orlando in 1977.

After school, Snipes appeared in films like “King of New York” and the “Blade” films.

Even though Gina Torres is now an accomplished Hollywood actress, she originally studied voice while attending LaGuardia.

Actress Gina Torres attended LaGuardia high school in the mid-1980s, where she studied voice. An accomplished mezzo-soprano singer, Torres was reportedly drawn to acting after she saw a performance of “A Day in the Death of Joe Egg” on Broadway with her class.

After graduating in 1986, Torres had small roles in shows like “Law & Order” and “One Life to Live,” eventually making it big with “Suits” and “Firefly” in the early 2000s.

Recently, Torres appeared on HBO’s “Westworld.”