caption Scarlett Johansson then and now. source Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Scarlett Johansson booked her first acting job at 9 years old in “North” alongside Elijah Wood.

Ryan Gosling was a cast member on “The Mickey Mouse Club.”

Ryan Reynolds got his start on a Canadian television show when he was 14 years old.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

You know their names and faces, but do you know their earliest acting roles?

These Hollywood stars started their acting careers early. Some began in small parts on television shows or made-for-TV films, while others worked on critically acclaimed movies while they were young.

Here are 10 celebrities you didn’t know were child stars.

Jodie Foster got her start on TV shows such as “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father” and “The Doris Day Show.”

caption Jodie Foster on an episode of “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father” in 1969. source ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

Her real name is Alicia Christian Foster.

She has been nominated for four Oscars, and has won two — both for best actress.

caption Jodie Foster today. source Jason Merritt/Getty

Foster won best actress for “The Accused” and “Silence of the Lambs.” She’s currently filming “Prisoner 760” for a 2021 release.

Christian Bale starred in Steven Spielberg’s “Empire of the Sun” when he was 13 years old.

caption Christian Bale in a scene from “Empire Of The Sun.” source Warner Brothers/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Before that, he had small roles in television mini-series “Anastasia: The Mystery of Anna” and “Heart of the Country.”

He went on to play Batman in the “Dark Knight” trilogy and win an Oscar for best supporting actor in “The Fighter.”

caption Christian Bale. source Presley Ann / Getty

Most recently, he played Ken Miles in “Ford v Ferrari.”

Ryan Reynolds got his start on the Canadian television show “Fifteen” when he was 14 years old.

caption Ryan Reynolds in 1997. source Deborah Feingold/Corbis via Getty Images

He was paid $150 per day, according to CNBC.

Reynolds will reprise his role of Wade Wilson in “Deadpool 3.”

caption Ryan Reynolds today. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

He told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” that when his daughter James told him she wants to be an actor, he said he’s fine with her being in school plays but not starring in a Hollywood blockbuster.

Scarlett Johansson booked her first acting job at 9 years old.

caption Scarlett Johansson. source Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In 1994, she played Laura Nelson in “North” alongside Elijah Wood.

Johansson is about to star in her own Avengers spin-off, “Black Widow.”

caption Scarlett Johansson at Comic Con. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

At the 2020 Oscars, she was nominated for best actress in “Marriage Story” and best supporting actress in “JoJo Rabbit.”

Ryan Gosling appeared on “The Mickey Mouse Club” alongside Justin Timberlake.

caption Ryan Gosling in 2001. source Photo by Randall Michelson/WireImage

He also had roles in television shows such as “Are You Afraid of the Dark?,” “Goosebumps,” and “Flash Forward” throughout the 1990s.

He’s since been nominated for two Oscars.

caption Ryan Gosling today. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

He was nominated for best supporting actor in “Half Nelson” in 2007 and best actor for “La La Land” in 2017.

Jake Gyllenhaal’s first onscreen role was Danny Robbins in “City Slickers” when he was 11 years old.

He enrolled at Columbia University, but dropped out after two years to focus on acting. He starred in “October Sky” in 1999.

He recently starred as Mysterio in “Spider-Man: Far from Home.”

caption Jake Gyllenhaal. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

He also appeared as the zany “Mr. Music” on comedian John Mulaney’s Netflix special, “John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch.”

After a few small television parts, Kirsten Dunst landed roles alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

She played Claudia in “Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles” in 1994 with Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise when she was 11 years old. A year later, she played Judy Shepherd in “Jumanji” with Robin Williams.

She’s since appeared in iconic movies such as “Spider-Man,” “Bring It On,” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.”

caption Kirsten Dunst in 2017. source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

She’s currently filming “The Power of the Dog,” a thriller based on a book by Thomas Savage.

Elijah Wood starred in “North” in 1994.

His first movie role was “Video Game Boy” in “Back to the Future II.”

He’s best known for portraying Frodo Baggins in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

He and Daniel Radcliffe are often mistaken for each other.

Regina King was just 14 when she started playing Brenda Jenkins in the television show “227.”

caption Cast members of “How Stella Got Her Groove Back.” source Reuters

She was in the show from 1985 to 1990, and she went on to star in “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” “Enemy of the State,” and “Mighty Joe Young.”

She won an Oscar for best supporting actress in 2019 for “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

caption Regina King. source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

King also appeared on the small screen with roles on “The Big Bang Theory” and “Watchmen.”

Hayden Panettiere started her acting career on soap operas like “One Life to Live” and “Guiding Light.”

She launched her Hollywood career with “Remember the Titans” in 2000.

She became known for her roles on “Heroes” and “Nashville.”

caption Hayden Panettiere in 2017. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

She was nominated for a Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television in 2013 and 2014 for her work in “Nashville.”