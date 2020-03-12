Celebrities who have tested positive for the coronavirus

caption Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks confirmed that they tested positive for the coronavirus. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/ Getty Images

As the total number of coronavirus cases continues to increase, some of the most well-known celebrities have confirmed that they’ve tested positive for the COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced they tested positive while they were together in Australia.

NBA players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have both confirmed that they have COVID-19.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced that they were diagnosed with COVID-19 while in Australia for one of Hanks’ movies.

And Utah Jazz teammates Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have both tested positive as well, prompting the NBA to suspend the remainder of its season.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson confirmed that they tested positive while they were in Australia.

The 63-year-old actors were in Australia for the production of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic, in which Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker, when they announced they had the disease.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” he wrote on Instagram.

Hanks added, “Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

Warner Bros., the company distributing the film, released a statement about Hanks and Wilson, who visited two of the most popular tourist attractions in Australia before testing positive for the disease.

“We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”

The NBA suspended its season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

caption Rudy Gobert plays on the Utah Jazz. source Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty

The game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed on Wednesday night after the Jazz’s center Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus, as reported by ESPN. The 27-year-old athlete was reportedly in Oklahoma City but wasn’t present at the arena for the game.

Following the news, both teams were quarantined in Chesapeake Energy Arena. The City Thunder players left, however the Jazz players remained in the arena until testing results were finalized. Because the Jazz have come in contact with players from other NBA teams in recent games, 20% of NBA players are facing quarantine.

Shortly after calling off the game, the NBA released a statement announcing that it would suspend its season after Wednesday’s games.

The statement reads, “The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for the COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena. The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

After Gobert’s diagnosis was announced, a video from Monday surfaced of the athlete mocking coronavirus precautions by rubbing the microphones at a press conference. His teammates have also suggested that Gobert was “careless in the locker room” and had been “touching other players and their belongings” prior to finding out he has COVID-19.

Donovan Mitchell was the second NBA player to test positive for the illness.

caption Shortly after Rudy Gobert tested positive, his teammate Donovan Mitchell found out he has the coronavirus as well. source Russell Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, the Utah Jazz announced that its second player, Donovan Mitchell, has tested positive for the illness.

“As a follow-up to yesterday’s positive COVID-19 test, Oklahoma health officials tested all members of the Utah Jazz traveling party, confirming one additional positive outcome for a Jazz player. We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to monitor their health and determine the best path moving forward,” the statement reads.

The 23-year-old athlete was reportedly the only other Jazz player to test positive for the disease, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.