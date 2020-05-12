15 celebrities with five or more kids

caption Mia Farrow has 14 children. source David Mcgough/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Though the average number of children per family has steadily decreased, not everyone is choosing to have fewer kids – these celebrities included.

Mia Farrow has a blended family of 14 children, while Clint Eastwood has fathered eight kids over four decades.

As of 2019, the average number of kids per American household is 1.93, according to Statista. But plenty of families across the country are going against the grain – and plenty of celebrities, too.

These 15 celebrities all have at least five children in their families. Some have had all of their children with the same person, while others have created a blended family via adoption and biological children.

Keep scrolling to learn about Hollywood’s largest families, from the KarJenner clan to Alec Baldwin’s growing brood.

Kris Jenner is the matriarch of one of the most famous families in the world, with six kids and 10 grandchildren.

caption From left, Rob, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie, Kris, and Kendall in 2011. source Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images

She has six kids from two marriages – Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob from her first marriage to Robert Kardashian, and then two daughters, Kendall and Kylie, from her marriage to Caitlyn Jenner.

“Since I was a little girl, I always wanted to have a big family. I used to sit when I was in high school and think, ‘I can’t wait to have six kids’ – I specifically said the number six. Now, when I see all of us and it’s Christmas Eve and we’re all cozy sitting around the tree sipping hot chocolate, I get so excited for my big happy family,” she told CR Fashion Book in 2019.

Kris’ grandkids are Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West, True Thompson, Dream Kardashian, and Stormi Webster.

James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly have five kids.

caption James and Kimberly Van Der Beek with their children in 2019. source Troy Harvey/ABC/Getty Images

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum has five kids with his wife, Kimberly: 9-year-old Olivia, 8-year-old Joshua, 6-year-old Annabel, 4-year-old Emilia, and Gwendolyn, who will turn 2 years old next month.

”We just love our time with all our kids. I know the day will come that I will be making pancakes and nobody will be pulling on my pant legs or asking me 20 times when they’ll be ready. And honestly, I dread that day,” he said in October 2019.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have six children together in their blended family.

caption The entire Jolie-Pitt brood in 2011. source Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images

Their children are a mix of both adopted and biological children. Jolie adopted her first two children, the now 18-year-old Maddox and 15-year-old Zahara, as a single parent, though they were both later adopted by Pitt. The couple also adopted Pax, now 16, together, and share three biological children together: 13-year-old Shiloh, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

“When your children are little you feel more ‘mommy.’ When they are teenagers you start to remember yourself as a teenager. You see them going to punk clubs and you wonder why you can’t go. I’m in this fun moment where I’m rediscovering myself,” said Jolie on watching her kids grow up.

Madonna also has a blended family of six children.

caption Madonna and one of her daughters, Mercy, in 2017. source AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Madonna’s first child, her daughter Lourdes, was born in 1996 and is now 23. The “Material Girl” singer shares her with her ex, Carlos Leon.

Her next child, son Rocco, was born in 2000, to Madonna and then-husband Guy Ritchie. He will turn 20 this year. While they were married, Ritchie and Madonna also adopted their son David Banda, who is now 14, from Malawi.

After their divorce, Madonna adopted her daughter Mercy, 14, in 2009, and twins Stella and Estere, in 2017.

Eddie Murphy has 10 kids, from ages 1 to 31.

caption Eddie Murphy (third from right), his fiancée Paige Butcher (fourth from right) and seven of his children in 2016. source David Livingston/Getty Images

The legendary comedian shares his oldest child, Eric, with then-girlfriend Paulette McNeely. He was born in 1989. His second son, Christian, was born in 1990 to then-girlfriend Tamara Hood.

Murphy and ex-wife Nicole Mitchell have five children together: 30-year-old Bria, 27-year-old Myles, 26-year-old Shayne, 20-year-old Zola, and 18-year-old Bella.

After Mitchell and Murphy divorced, the “Dolemite Is My Name” star fathered a daughter with former Spice Girl Mel B. Their daughter Angel was born in 2007.

He became a father for the ninth and tenth time with his fiancée Paige Butcher. His daughter Izzy was born in 2016, and son Max was born in 2018.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have five children together, and McDermott also has a son from a previous marriage.

caption Tori Spelling with Dean McDermott and their children in 2018, source Michael Tran/FilmMagic

McDermott has a son, Jack, who was born in 1998, and Spelling is his stepmom. The “90210” alum and her husband also have five more kids: Liam, 13, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 3.

On Mother’s Day in 2018, Spelling gushed about her youngest on Instagram. “Beau, we thought we were done. That our family was complete. But, you surprised us all and came at a time when we all needed a little hope. You were that hope. That sunshine of life that came into our family in a very big and meaningful way,” she wrote.

Justin Chambers and his wife, Keisha, have five children together — four daughters and one son.

caption Justin and Keisha Chambers with three of their five kids. source David Livingston/Getty Images

The “Grey’s Anatomy” alum and his wife have been married since 1993. They have five kids together: 25-year-old Isabella, 22-year-old twins Maya and Kaila, 21-year-old Eva, and 18-year-old Jackson.

Kevin Costner became a dad for the seventh time in 2010.

caption Kevin Costner, wife Christine Baumgartner, and his three youngest kids in 2015. source Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

Costner shares three kids with his first wife, Cindy Silva. They are Joe, 32, Lily, 33, and Annie, 36. After his divorce, he welcomed his fourth child, 24-year-old Liam, in 1996, with then-girlfriend Bridget Rooney.

After Costner got remarried to Christine Baumgartner in 2004, the couple went on to have three more children: Cayden, 13, Hayes, 11, and Grace, 9.

Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana have five kids together. Their youngest was born in April 2019.

caption Gordon Ramsay, his four eldest children, and his wife Tana in 2016. source Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The Ramsay’s first four children Megan, twins Jack and Holly, and Matilda, were 21, 19, and 17, respectively, when their littlest brother Oscar was born last year.

Alec Baldwin is gearing up to become a dad for the sixth time this year.

caption Alec and Hilaria Baldwin with three of their kids. source Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival

Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, is pregnant with their fifth child together. They also have 6-year-old Carmen, 4-year-old Rafael, 3-year-old Leonardo, and Romeo, who will celebrate his second birthday in a few weeks. Baldwin also shares a daughter Ireland, 24, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The news of Hilaria’s pregnancy came after she was extremely open about a heartbreaking miscarriage she experienced in November 2019.

“There can definitely be overwhelming times, but at the same time, going through something like now and realizing we have built-in play dates all the time. During a time that is so lonely, our kids can go in the playroom together and play with each other. The fact that we are doing it together, I am so grateful for. Whatever your life story, there will be pros and cons and positive and negatives and I feel like I am very grateful,” she told E! News.

Mick Jagger has eight kids, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

caption Mick Jagger with two of his daughters in 2017. source Kevin Mazur/VF17/WireImage/Getty Images

Jagger’s youngest child, Deveraux, is actually two years younger than Jagger’s great-granddaughter.

From oldest to youngest, Jagger’s children are 49-year-old Karis, whom he shares with Marsha Hunt; 48-year-old Jade, whom he shares with Bianca Jagger; 36-year-old Elizabeth, 34-year-old James, 28-year-old Bianca, and 22-year-old Gabriel with Jerry Hall; 20-year-old Lucas whom he shares with Luciana Gimenez Morad; and last but not least, 3-year-old Devaraux, who was born to Melanie Hamrick.

Elon Musk just welcomed baby No. 7 with pop singer Grimes.

Musk had six children with his first wife, Justine Wilson. Tragically, their first son Nathan died of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) when he was just over 2 months old. They went on to have five more sons: twins Griffin and Xavier, and triplets Damian, Saxon, and Kai.

In May 2020, Musk and girlfriend Grimes welcomed their first child together, a son named X Æ A-12 (for now).

Clint Eastwood has welcomed eight kids over 42 years.

caption Eastwood with his extended family in 2018. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The acting legend has eight children: Laurie, 66, Kimber, 55, Kyle, 51, Alison, 47, Scott, 34, Kathryn, 31, Francesca, 26, and Morgan, 23.

In regards to their mothers, Laurie’s biological mother is still unknown. She was given up for adoption when she was born, and didn’t find out her father was Eastwood until she was an adult. Kimber is the result of an affair he had with a stuntwoman, Roxanne Tunis. Kyle and Alison are both shared by Eastwood and his ex-wife Maggie Johnson. They divorced in 1984. Scott and Kathryn are both the children of Eastwood and then-girlfriend Jacelyn Reeves.

Eastwood shares his daughter Francesca with actress Frances Fisher. The mother of his youngest daughter, Morgan, is news anchor Dina Ruiz. The two were married from 1996 to 2013.

For his part, Eastwood was “reticent” about the number of children he has in a 1997 interview with Playboy.

Mia Farrow has 14 children, both adopted and biological.

caption Mia Farrow and some of her children in 1991. source David Mcgough/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Farrow has four biological children – Matthew, Sascha, and Fletcher Previn with ex-husband André Previn, and Ronan Farrow with ex-partner Woody Allen. She’s also adopted 10 children over the course of her life.

Farrow adopted Soon-Yi, Lark, and Summer with Previn, as well. She adopted Moses, Tam, Dylan, Frankie-Minh, Thaddeus, Isaiah, and Quincy as a single mother.

Three of Farrow’s children have died. Lark died in 2008 at the age of 35, Tam died in 2000 at the age of 19 due to a heart condition, and Thaddeus died by suicide in 2016 at 27.

Diddy is the father of six children.

caption Diddy and his kids in 2017. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Diddy’s oldest son, Justin, was born in 1993 to Misa Hylton-Brim. Diddy was then in a relationship with Kim Porter for 13 years, during which time he adopted her son Quincy, born in 1991, and had three more children, son Christian and twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie.

He also has a daughter Chance with Sarah Chapman.