10 celebrities you didn’t realize had alcohol brands

Many celebrities have created or invested in wine labels and liquor brands.

Actor Kyle MacLachlan and director Francis Ford Coppola have their own wine labels.

Actor Ryan Reynolds recently purchased the Aviation Gin brand.

A variety of stars are owners or partial owners of tequila labels, including George Clooney, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Justin Timberlake.

It seems that celebrities rarely reach a certain level of prominence without having at least one branded product in their name, be it a fragrance, clothing line, or a collection of wellness items. In some cases, stars even choose to tie their name to different types of alcohol.

Although it’s common practice for stars to work as brand ambassadors and spokespeople for alcohol companies, some celebrities have been inspired to get into the business and creative side of the wine and spirits industries.

From low-calorie cocktails to specialty wines, here are some celebrity-owned and celebrity-concocted brands you might not know about.

Actor Kyle MacLachlan went from “Twin Peaks” to rolling, vineyard hills with Pursued by Bear wine.

The actor, known for playing Agent Dale Cooper in the “Twin Peaks” saga, is also the owner and face of Pacific-Northwest winery Pursued by Bear.

The fun, literary-inspired name of the brand is a reference to a famously vague Shakespearean stage direction: “Exit, pursued by a bear.”

The winery has been in operation since 2005 and its wines have been regularly well-reviewed by industry publications for years.

In 2018, Ryan Reynolds purchased boutique gin-producer Aviation Gin.

You may have seen the actor’s face on ads for the Portland-based gin brand but he’s more than just a spokesperson for Aviation Gin. He’s also the owner of the company as of February 2018.

According to Fortune, his involvement is more on the business side of things than the distilling side, but his interest in the company came from his preference for the gin itself.

In September 2018, Aviation Gin told Fortunate that Reynolds plays “an active role in the day-to-day business and oversees creative direction” for the company.

In 2017, Sammy Hagar of Van Halen and Adam Levine of Maroon 5 launched Santo, a brand of mezquila.

A pairing of musicians is behind this “first of its kind” liquor combo. Mezquila is a blend of mezcal and tequila and the idea behind this combination is to balance the smoky flavor of mezcal with the blue-agave flavor of tequila.

“After three or four shots [of Santo], you feel like you smoked a cigar,” Hagar told USA Today in 2017. A 750-mL bottle of Santo typically retails for around $50.

Actor Dan Aykroyd is the cofounder and co-owner of Crystal Head Vodka.

The “Ghostbusters” star partnered with artist John Alexander to create this special, sugar-free vodka. The idea for the brand came from Aykroyd’s desire for an additive-free vodka.

Sold in a distinct, skull-shaped bottle, the vodka is free of additives and is filtered multiple times through semi-precious crystals known as Herkimer diamonds.

Drake is one of the collaborators behind the luxury whiskey brand Virginia Black.

Working with Brent Hocking, founder of DeLeón Tequila, Drake launched the spirit in 2016.

The whiskey is known for its stylish bottle and for having an impressive Instagram following of over 67,000 followers. A 750-mL bottle typically retails for around $42.

Drake was even in a commercial for the spirit in 2017.

DeLeón Tequila also has a celebrity owner – Sean “Diddy” Combs.

This luxury tequila first launched in 2009 and it is sold in fragrance-grade glass bottles.

In 2014, following the success of their investment in Cîroc Vodka, Combs and Hocking acquired the DeLeón brand as part of the company Combs Wine & Spirits.

George Clooney became one of the cofounders of Casamigos tequila in 2013.

The actor worked with Rande Garber, nightlife entrepreneur and husband to Cindy Crawford, and Mike Meldman, a real-estate tycoon, to create this tequila that’s made in Jalisco, Mexico.

“What was really important for George and I was that we have the best tequila, but we make it affordable for everyone,” Garber told Business Insider in 2017. “We wanted everyone to be able to drink it and not be exclusive.”

In 2017, liquor company Diageo bought the brand at a high valuation of $1 billion – what the Wall Street Journal estimated to shake out to $500 per bottle (a 750-mL bottle of Casamigos actually retails for closer to $50 to $55).

You might recognize the label from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding, as Brooksbank is the European brand manager for Casamigos tequila.

Justin Timberlake collaborated with Casa Sauza to create Sauza 901.

Per Forbes, the singer initially launched his own tequila in 2009. The triple-distilled tequila is known for its smoothness and it won a gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2012.

The “901” in the drink’s name is a nod to Timberlake’s hometown area code in Memphis, Tennessee, according to Forbes.

Most recently, Timberlake partnered with Sauza to relaunch the beverage in 2014.

Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola has been in the wine business almost as long as the movie business.

From movies to wine, the Coppola family has a diverse empire. The “Godfather” director and his wife, Eleanor, purchased part of the Inglenook Winery estate in 1975 and later went on to launch a Coppola-branded winery and a well-known family of wines.

His daughter, Gia Coppola, also has her own collection of wine under the label and it includes creatively named wines like a “#overit- rosé” and a “#selfish – white blend.”

In 2009, Real Housewife Bethenny Frankel created the Skinnygirl beverage brand.

Although you may know her first and foremost as a reality star who was on “The Real Housewives of New York,” Frankel has been in business for about as long as she’s been on TV.

Created in 2009, Skinnygirl began as a brand that offered low-calorie versions of margaritas.

In 2011, Frankel partnered with the beverage company Beam Suntory in a reported $100-million-dollar deal to expand the brand’s offerings to include wines, flavored vodkas, and more ready-to-drink cocktails. As of 2019, Frankel is still the company’s CEO.