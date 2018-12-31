14 celebrities with a surprising hidden talent

caption Kesha can make jewelry out of teeth. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

At the end of the day, celebrities really are just like us, at least in some ways. When they’re not busy being fabulous, they spend their time doing the same things that we do. They eat, they sleep, and they even have hobbies.

While some of our hobbies are as simple as scrapbooking and knitting, these celebs are into the more adventurous side-hustles of life – think tattooing, lion taming, and much more. We rounded up some celebrities with the most surprising hidden talents.

Keira Knightley can “play” her teeth like a musical instrument using only her fingers.

caption Keira Knightley can use her teeth as a musical instrument. source The Graham Norton Show/YouTube

Keira Knightley appeared on “The Graham Norton Show’s” New Year’s Eve episode where she revealed her unique hidden talent. In addition to being an Oscar-nominated actress, the 33-year-old can also use her teeth as a musical instrument and play well-known tunes.

She does it by tapping her teeth with her fingers and proved it by making sounds that resemble the song “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” on the show. You can watch it here.

Mike Tyson races pigeons.

caption There’s’ even a show about it. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

When he’s not busy battling it out in the ring, professional boxer Mike Tyson races pigeons. According to Newsday, Tyson has been racing pigeons since he was a child growing up in Brooklyn. He’s so devoted to professional pigeon racing that Animal Planet created a show focused on his love for the sport.

Justin Bieber is a master at the Rubik’s cube.

Justin Bieber is seriously talented at this favorite toy of the ’80s. The singer solved the nearly impossible puzzle within a mere two minutes. Watch the video and see for your own eyes.

Margot Robbie is an amateur tattoo artist.

Ok, “artist” may be a stretch, but the “Wolf On Wall Street” actress does have quite a habit of tattooing people. Robbie told The Cut that she’s done over 100 tattoos, including a group tattoo with her cast-mates of “Suicide Squad.” She also noted that she even owns a tattoo gun.

Christopher Walken tamed lions.

caption He was 16 when he tamed lions. source Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com

When you think of lion taming, the last thing that comes to mind is Academy Award-winning actor, Christopher Walken. But, Walken has fearlessly tamed a lion back when he was 16, and told IndieWire that the majestic beast was “really more like a dog.”

“She was very sweet,” Walken told the publication. “Sheba. Old girl. Very nice. She’d come and bump your leg. Like a house cat.”

Susan Sarandon is a ping pong extraordinaire.

Lots of people love playing ping pong every now and then, but actress Susan Sarandon is an expert. The New York Post reports that she loves the sport so much, she even opened a ping pong sports complex in New York City for the rest of us to enjoy.

Pierce Brosnan can eat fire.

caption He’s professionally trained. source Getty Images / Stephen Lovekin

Brosnan’s sly spy role as the titular character in the “James Bond” franchises must have rubbed off on him, because the actor has quite an interesting hobby under his sleeve: he’s a professionally trained fire-eater, according to his interview with The Guardian.

He took a workshop in 1969, and it seems like the actor stuck with it ever since. You can watch his incredible fire-eating abilities here.

Neil Patrick Harris can do magic.

caption He’s an avid magician. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

It looks like NPH has a lot in common with his “How I Met Your Mother” character – at least in that they enjoy the same hobbies. The actor told ABC that he’s actually an avid magician.

Geena Davis is a professional archer.

caption She competed in Olympic semi-finals in 1999. source Clemens Bilan/Getty Images for Kering

The “Thelma & Louise” actress not only has sharp acting chops but is also a professional at archery. She’s no mere novice at the sport – she competed in the 1999 Olympic semi-finals, The New York Times reported.

Angelina Jolie is a master knife-thrower.

caption She learned the skill while filming. source Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The actress/humanitarian can also add “professional knife-thrower” to her resume. Jolie learned about butterfly knife-throwing on the set of “Tomb Raider,” and became quite the expert at it. She even demonstrated her skills on “The Conan O’Brien Show.”

Conan O’Brien can tap dance.

caption He’s professionally trained. source Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Although O’Brien usually hands the spotlight over to his guest stars on his talk show, the host has a few talents up his sleeve too. CinemaBlend reports that he’s actually a professionally trained tap dancer, and even showed off his smooth moves in a pre-Oscar tribute.

Mark Ruffalo can ride a unicycle.

Everyone’s favorite rom-com heartthrob, Mark Ruffalo, is not only a great actor but a pretty skilled unicyclist, too. He showed off his skills on “The Graham Norton Show” – check out his impressive talent here.

Beyoncé is a master at Connect Four.

caption She’s that good. source Getty Images

Singer, actress, dancer, businesswomen, well there’s another thing to add to Bey’s skill-set, and that’s master Connect Four player. BuzzFeed reported that rapper Kanye West admitted on his now-deceased blog that Knowles beat him not once, but four times in a row at the children’s game.

Kesha creates jewelry out of teeth.

caption She’s sometimes used teeth sent from fans. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

While the pop star was being treated for an eating disorder in 2014, she said she needed an outlet to connect with her fans, so Kesha’s friend hopped on her official Twitter account to announce that the singer had a special request from her Animals: their teeth.

“Hey guys this is K’s friend again,” the star’s friend Tweeted. “She’s doing well and needs more of your teeth to make art with at the treatment center.”

The singer went on to make a bra top, a headdress, and earrings before the treatment center stopped allowing the overflow of human teeth into the facility, HuffPost reported.

