27 pairs of celebrities who share the same exact birthday

caption Chrissy Teigen and Kaley Cuoco were both born on November 30, 1985. source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Some stars were born on the same exact day.

Chrissy Teigen and Kaley Cuoco were both born on November 30, 1985.

Angela Bassett and Madonna share the birthday August 16, 1958

February 7, 1981, is the birthday of both Paris Hilton and Joseph-Gordon Levitt.

If you’re someone that loves to see which celebrity shares the same birthday as you, knowing all the celebrities that were born on that day may not be unusual.

But did you know that there are some celebrities who share a birthday were born in the exact same year as each other, too?

From Madonna and Angela Bassett to the unlikely pair of Christina Ricci and Gucci Mane, here are some celebrities who were born on the same exact day.

Michael B. Jordan and Rose Leslie

Michael B. Jordan is known for his role in “Black Panther” whereas Rose Leslie had a memorable part on “Game of Thrones.” Both actors were born on February 9, 1987.

Lena Dunham and Robert Pattinson

caption Pattinson starred in the 2017 film “Good Time.” source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images and Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The NYC-native and “Twilight” star were both born on May 13, 1986.

Eva Longoria and Will.i.am

caption Longoria’s TV credits include “Desperate Housewives” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and “Telenovela.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Though these two may not seem to have much in common at first glance, the actress and performer were born on the exact same day – March 15, 1975.

Gladys Knight and Rudy Giuliani

caption Knight has appeared on the TV show “Star.” source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF and Mike Pont/Getty Images for OCRFA

The former NYC mayor and the “Empress of Soul” share a birth date of May 28, 1944.

Christina Ricci and Gucci Mane

caption Ricci starred as Zelda Fitzgerald in “Z: The Beginning of Everything.” source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Warner Music Group for Warner Music Group

Not sure what “The Addams Family” alum and the reformed rapper have in common? A birthday, of course. Both were born on February 20, 1980.

Angela Bassett and Madonna

caption Bassett starred as Ramonda in “Black Panther.” source Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Christian Siriano and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Born on August 16, 1958, Madonna and actress Angela Bassett have been dominating their fields since the 1980s.

NeNe Leakes and Jamie Foxx

caption Foxx is an Oscar-winning actor. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It seems as if Jamie Foxx and NeNe Leakes share more than just their love for comedy. Both were born on December 13, 1967.

Danielle Fishel and Craig David

caption Fishel’s first role was on “Full House” in 1992. source Michael Kovac/Stringer/Getty Images for Tacori and John Phillips/Stringer/Getty Images

Although the 1990s produced many heartthrobs for us to swoon over, two of them have more than just their looks in common.

Former “Boy Meets World” actress Danielle Fishel and English singer Craig David each have a birth date of May 5, 1981.

George W. Bush and Sylvester Stallone

caption Stallone is famous for his role as Rocky Balboa. source Spencer Platt/Getty Images and Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Who would have thought that former US President George W. Bush and actor Sylvester Stallone were born on the same day? The two share a birth date of July 6, 1946.

Paul McCartney and Roger Ebert

caption McCartney has received more than 15 Grammys. source Michael Tullberg/Getty Images and Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The talented musician and the legendary film critic were both born on June 18, 1942.

Marilyn Monroe and Andy Griffith

caption Monroe’s real name is Norma Jeane Mortenson. source Baron/Stringer/Getty Images and Matthew Peyton/Stringer/Getty Images

Andy Griffith and Marilyn Monroe have more than their acting skills in common. The two share a birth date of June 1, 1926.

Rihanna and Jiah Khan

caption Aside from several studio albums, Rihanna has also launched beauty and lingerie lines. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty and Stringer/Getty Images

The gone-too-soon British-American actress Jiah Khan and Barbadian songstress Rihanna were both born on February 20, 1988.

Kane Brown and Louriza Tronco

caption In 2018, Brown was nominated for three Billboard Music Awards. source Michael Loccisano/Stringer/Getty Images and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Though born in two different countries, country musician Kane Brown and Canadian actress Louriza Tronco share a birth date of October 21, 1993.

Ellen Page and Ashley Greene

caption Ellen Page and Ashley Greene have both appeared in whimsical films. source Sonia Recchia/Stringer/Getty Images and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE

Both actresses were born on February 21, 1987.

Adele and Brooke Hogan

caption Adele is a Grammy-winning artist. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brooke Hogan and Adele may not seem as if they would share more than their love for music, but you’d be surprised to know they were both born on May 5, 1988.

Chrissy Teigen and Kaley Cuoco

caption Teigen and husband John Legend have two children, daughter Luna and son Miles. source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Both of these funny women share a birth date of November 30, 1985.

Angelina Jolie and Russell Brand

caption Both actors have appeared in a number of films. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images and Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Though the two have never shared the silver screen together, Russell Brand and Angelina Jolie do have something in common. The actors were born on June 4, 1975.

Gabrielle Union and Tracee Ellis Ross

caption Ross is known for her role on the ABC sitcom “Black-ish.” source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images and Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Sharing the roles of best friends in Tyler Perry’s 2007 rom-com film “Daddy’s Little Girls,” both actresses share something else, too – a birth date of October 29, 1972.

Jadakiss and Andre 3000

caption Jadakiss was born in New York and Andre 3000 was born in Georgia. source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images and Jerod Harris/Stringer/Getty Images

Although their musical styles are quite different, both legendary rappers were born on May 27, 1975.

Mila Kunis and Spencer Pratt

caption Kunis rose to fame for her role as Jackie Burkhart on “That ’70s Show.” source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp and Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Shorty Awards

The “Bad Moms” actress and reality TV star were both born on August 14, 1983.

Paris Hilton and Joseph-Gordon Levitt

caption Hilton is engaged to Chris Zylka. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival and Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The soon-to-be-married entrepreneur and the “Snowden” star were born on the exact same day – February 7, 1981.

Emily Blunt and Aziz Ansari

caption Blunt will star as Mary Poppins in the upcoming movie “Mary Poppins Returns.” source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emily Blunt was born in London and Aziz Ansari was born in South Carolina. Both stars share the same birthday – February 23, 1983.

Michael Caine and Quincy Jones

caption You probably recognize Caine for his role as Alfred in the “Batman” movies, alongside Christian Bale. source John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI and Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify

Michael Caine is a well-known actor and Quincy Jones has worked with the music industry’s biggest stars. One thing Caine and Quincy have in common is that they were born on the same day – March 14, 1933.

Jason Bateman and Dave Grohl

caption David Grohl used to be in the band Nirvana. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2016 Tribeca Film Festival and Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

“Ozark” star Bateman and Foo Fighters member Grohl were born on January 14, 1969.

Martin Freeman and David Arquette

caption Freeman is known for his role as Bilbo Baggins in “The Hobbit” films. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival and Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Marin Freeman and David Arquette’s acting careers began in the ’90s, but they also have another thing in common. The stars were born on September 8, 1971.

Lena Headey and Neve Campbell

caption Campbell starred in the 1997 horror “Scream 2.” source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Headey and Campbell were both nominated for awards at the 2011 Scream Awards – Headey for her role on “Game of Thrones” and Campbell for her role in “Scream 4.”

They also share the same birthday, October 3, 1973.

Bonus: Kat Dennings, Mary Kate Olsen, and Ashley Olsen

caption The Olsen twins no longer act. source Rich Polk/Getty Images for Israel Film Festival and Larry Busacca/Getty Images

The “2 Broke Girls” actress shares a birthday with the former child actresses and fashion designers. All three were born on June 13, 1986.