10 celebrities who turned their love of makeup into successful businesses

caption Lady Gaga founded Haus Laboratories. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

This summer alone, both Millie Bobby Brown and Lady Gaga announced they were releasing their own beauty brands, Florence by Mills and Haus Laboratories, respectively.

But they’re not the first famous faces to get into the beauty game. We’ve rounded up a list of 10 celebrities who have successfully made their way into the cosmetics industry.

Millie Bobby Brown launched a skincare and makeup line, Florence by Mills.

caption Millie Bobby Brown. source Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Brown announced Florence on August 20 on Instagram, calling it the love of her life and revealing that she’d kept it secret for two years.

The brand is named after her great-grandmother, and it offers dozens of products, including masks, face mist, brow gel, concealer, and face wash.

Lady Gaga also recently announced her beauty brand, Haus Laboratories, which will be available exclusively on Amazon.

caption Lady Gaga. source Pacific Press / Getty

Gaga fans had been anticipating this announcement for a while, but the “A Star Is Born” actress finally confirmed that her makeup line, Haus Laboratories, has products currently available to order.

The products are available to ship from its website or Amazon.

Fenty Beauty is named after Rihanna’s last name.

Part of what has made Rihanna the richest female musician in the world is Fenty Beauty. She earned rave reviews for her inclusive foundation and concealer lines, which dropped with 40 and 50 shades, respectively.

It was even named “invention of the year” in 2017 by Time magazine.

Iman created an inclusive makeup line specifically for people of color, Iman Cosmetics.

Inclusion is still an issue in the cosmetics industry, with plenty of brands still getting criticized for not having a wide enough range of foundation shades.

That’s why Iman is such a trailblazer in the community. She started Iman Cosmetics back in 1994, and it’s specifically made for people of color. The brand offers 16 foundation shades, which might not sound like a lot, but when compared to larger lines that dedicate three to four shades towards darker tones, it’s a game changer.

Her line offers much more than foundation though. It essentially has anything you could ever need.

Kylie Jenner’s success with Kylie Cosmetics helped her become a billionaire.

caption Kylie Jenner. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images and KylieCosmetics/Instagram

Part of what made Jenner the “youngest self-made billionaire” was Kylie Cosmetics’ $360 million valuation – and she owns 100% of the company.

The most famous part of Jenner’s makeup line is, of course, her lip kits, but Kylie Cosmetics sells more than that. The brand also offers eyeshadow, highlighter, eyeliner, and more.

Her sister, Kim Kardashian West, has also gotten into the beauty game with KKW Beauty.

caption Kim Kardashian. source ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

KKW Beauty is just one of Kardashian West’s ventures. She also has a fragrance line, Skims solutionwear, and her app.

KKW Beauty offers similar products to her sister Kylie’s brand, and the two often collaborate with KKW x Kylie limited edition products.

Today, Kat Von D is primarily known for her makeup brand, Kat Von D Beauty, but she used to be best known for her career as a tattoo artist.

caption Kat Von D. source Jack Taylor/Stringer/Getty Images

Von D first came to our screens on “Miami Ink,” then later “LA Ink,” as a tattoo artist. But in 2008, she created her line Kat Von D Beauty for Sephora, and she hasn’t looked back.

Her products have a cult following, including her lipsticks and liquid eyeliner.

Part of Jessica Alba’s multimillion-dollar Honest Company is the makeup and beauty line.

caption Jessica Alba. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

The Honest Company was founded in 2011 as a way for new parents to get their hands on baby and cleaning products that were completely non-toxic, with products like baby wipes and diapers.

Now, Alba’s brand has expanded to include makeup and beauty products. According to its website, some of the bestsellers are its liquid lipsticks, facial oil, liquid eyeliner, and mascara.

Even Meghan Markle’s makeup artist swears by one of Honest’s products, the “Magic Balm,” which he told Insider he applies to collarbones, eyelids, and lips.

Flower Beauty is Drew Barrymore’s completely cruelty-free beauty brand.

caption Drew Barrymore. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

When Barrymore founded Flower Beauty in 2013, it was originally only available at Walmart. She told Business Insider in 2016 that she’s “been in a makeup chair since I was 6 years old and had the fortune of working with the icons of the beauty industry.”

Flower grew even more in 2018 when the brand partnered with Ulta. Now, her cruelty-free line includes makeup products like eyeshadow palettes, mascara, and blush, accessories like brushes, blenders, and makeup bags, and a fragrance line.

Miranda Kerr is the founder and CEO of skincare and beauty company Kora Organics.

caption Miranda Kerr. source Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Kerr is one of the most famous models in the world, so her pivot to skincare and beauty isn’t a huge stretch.

She founded Kora in 2009 after spending 18 months “studying nutrition and health psychology” at a university in her native Australia. A decade later, Kora is still going strong and is now sold in the US at Sephora. The products range from face mists, toners, and serums, to lip tint, to aromatherapy.