15 photos that prove sunglasses were the most surprising fashion trend of the Golden Globes

caption Bernie Taupin and Elton John in sunglasses. source Kevin Winter/ Getty

A bunch of celebrities showed up to the 77th Golden Globes wearing sunglasses.

Some were spotted wearing the glasses on the red carpet, like Brad Pitt, Ricky Gervais, and Joaquin Phoenix.

But others decided to keep their shades on while inside the building, like Al Pacino and Eddie Murphy.

Patricia Arquette, Tim Allen, and Elton John all went on stage without taking their specs off.

The Golden Globes were filled with celebrities, but there was one unlikely star: sunglasses.

From Brad Pitt to Patricia Arquette, these celebs showed up to the Golden Globes sporting some shades.

Patricia Arquette accepted her award in shades.

caption Patricia Arquette. source Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images

Patricia Arquette won the best supporting actress in a limited series award for her work in “The Act.”

Bernie Taupin and Elton John also accepted their Golden Globe while wearing sunglasses.

caption Bernie Taupin and Elton John. source Kevin Winter/ Getty

Bernie Taupin and Elton John, two men known for their kooky eyewear, won the best original song award for “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” in “Rocketman.” Earlier in the night, Elton John attempted to present an award with his sunglasses on and said he couldn’t read the teleprompter, so he had to take them off.

Joaquin Phoenix was spotted wearing shades before accepting his Golden Globe.

caption Joaquin Phoenix. source Christopher Polk/ NBC/ Getty

Joaquin Phoenix took home the award for best actor in a drama for his portrayal of the villain in “Joker.’

Tim Allen wore his sunglasses while presenting a Golden Globe.

caption Tim Allen and Lauren Graham. source Getty

Tim Allen presented alongside “Gilmore Girls” actress Lauren Graham.

On the red carpet, Kathy Bates wore dark shades.

caption Kathy Bates. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

This year, Kathy Bates was nominated for best supporting actress in a motion picture for her work in “Richard Jewell.”

Eddie Murphy was seen wearing his sunglasses all night long.

caption Eddie Murphy. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Eddie Murphy was nominated for best actor in a musical or comedy for his portrayal of Rudy Ray Moore in “Dolemite Is My Name.”

Brad Pitt wore sunglasses on the red carpet before accepting his acting award.

caption Brad Pitt. source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Brad Pitt won the best supporting actor in a motion picture drama for his work in “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.”

Before stepping on stage to host the ceremony, comedian Ricky Gervais was walking the red carpet in his sunglasses.

caption Ricky Gervais. source George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

This was Ricky Gervais’ fifth time hosting the Golden Globes, and in his opening monologue, he said it would be his last.

Quentin Tarantino was also seen sporting the look before accepting his Golden Globe.

caption Quentin Tarantino. source Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Quentin Tarantino wrote and directed “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” which won three Golden Globes.

Al Pacino also joined the sunglasses crew.

caption Al Pacino. source Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Al Pacino was nominated for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his work in “The Irishman.”

Brian Cox wore purple shades on the red carpet.

caption Brian Cox. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Brian Cox won the best actor in a TV series drama for his work in “Succession.”

Tony Shalhoub also sported the look.

caption Tony Shalhoub. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tony Shalhoub plays Abe Weissman in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which was nominated for two Golden Globes.

Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar was also seen protecting his eyes.

caption Pedro Almodóvar. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pedro Almodóvar is the writer and director of the Spanish film “Pain and Glory,” which was nominated for the best foreign film.

Harvey Keitel was also at the show, wearing his own sunglasses.

caption Harvey Keitel. source Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Moët and Chandon

Harvey Keitel played Angelo Bruno in “The Irishman,” which had five nominations.

Even Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Lorenzo Soria wore sunglasses on the red carpet.

caption Lorenzo Soria. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Lorenzo Soria made a brief appearance on the Golden Globes stage.