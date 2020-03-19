7 celebrities who have worked for other celebrities

caption Kim Kardashian used to work for Paris Hilton. source Christopher Polk/ Getty

Some celebrities worked for other A-listers before getting their big break.

Kanye West worked as Jay-Z’s producer before he was famous, and Jenna Dewan was Justin Timberlake’s backup dancer.

Before Kim Kardashian was a successful businesswoman, she organized Paris Hilton’s closet.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Some celebrities had strange jobs before they were famous, while other A-listers started out in the industry working for other famous people.

Some of today’s biggest names worked as assistants, babysitters, interns, and even backup dancers to icons like Tina Fey, Justin Timberlake, Paris Hilton, and Jay-Z.

Here are the celebrities who were once on another celebrity’s payroll.

Kim Kardashian worked as Paris Hilton’s closet organizer back in 2006.

caption Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian. source Chris Wolf/ Getty

Before Kim Kardashian became a household name and megastar, she was working for another celebrity: Paris Hilton. Although the two have been friends since childhood, Hilton hired Kardashian to organize her closet.

From there, Kardashian began a closet-organizing business, working with Serena Williams, Cindy Crawford, and Nicole Richie. Lindsay Lohan even called Kardashian her personal stylist.

“Her clients jokingly tagged her with the moniker, ‘Queen of the Closet Scene,'” Player magazine wrote back in 2006.

Since then, Kardashian has become a successful businesswoman, owning several beauty and fashion companies, including KKW and Skims.

Before Kanye West was a famous Grammy-winning musician, he worked for Jay-Z as a producer.

caption Jay-Z and Kanye West. source Theo Wargo/ Getty

In the early 2000s, Kanye West moved from Chicago to New York to work for Jay-Z. He started by handling the production of Jay-Z’s “This Can’t Be Life.” The following year, West helped to produce four songs off Jay-Z’s album “The Blueprint,” which is widely regarded as one of the best rap albums in history.

After working for Jay-Z, West worked for Alicia Keys, Beyoncé, and Ludacris. When West finally released his own music, he became a star in his own right and earned over 20 Grammy Awards.

When she was a struggling actress in New York City, Jennifer Garner babysat Stephen Colbert’s daughter.

caption Jennifer Garner and Stephen Colbert. source The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/ YouTube

On an episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Jennifer Garner and Colbert reminisced about how they met. Garner explained that they were both guest stars on “Spin City” in 1996. After shooting their parts, both actors were talking about how they were unemployed and Garner offered to babysit Colbert’s daughter, Madeline.

“I remember the two of us going through your drawers and trying on all your clothes,” Garner said, remembering her time as a babysitter.

Garner quit the babysitting gig to move to Los Angeles to audition for roles. Eventually, she landed her breakout role in “Alias.”

“Modern Family” actor Eric Stonestreet worked for Garth Brooks as his security guard.

caption Eric Stonestreet and Garth Brooks. source Phillip Faraone & Shannon Finney/ Getty

Eric Stonestreet became famous for playing Cam in ABC’s hit sitcom “Modern Family,” but his career in the entertainment industry didn’t start there. In an Instagram post, the actor revealed that he actually worked security for country singer Garth Brooks. Stonestreet posted pictures of himself standing guard at a Garth concert.

“In 1995 I worked security for a Garth Brooks concert in Manhattan, Kansas,” Stonestreet wrote in the Instagram caption. “Last night, I finally got to say you’re welcome for keeping him safe that night and basically giving him the wonderful career he’s had thus far.”

Before Allison Williams was a successful actress, she was Tina Fey’s assistant.

Most people know Allison Williams as Marnie from Lena Dunham’s “Girls,” but the actress really got her start in the industry working for another comedy legend: Tina Fey. Williams was Fey’s second assistant and worked alongside Fey while filming “30 Rock” and “Baby Mama.”

“You know, I think it was really – I just wanted experience and I wanted to get to know the business, and it was a great summer because she was finishing ‘Baby Mama’ and starting ’30 Rock,’ so I kind of got to see, like, film and television,” Williams told Variety. “And it was so informative. Not only did I learn a lot about the industry, but I learned a lot about New York City – just getting lost in cabs and not knowing where things were. I got to spend a day in the writers’ room of ’30 Rock‘ and I’ll never forget it … I just thought [Tina Fey] walked on air.”

Mindy Kaling started her career as an intern on Conan O’Brien’s late-night show.

caption Mindy Kaling and Conan O’Brien. source NBC/ Getty

When Mindy Kaling was a sophomore in college, she interned at “Conan.” In 2012, she returned to the show as a guest and explained what it was like to intern for her comedy hero.

“It was so glamorous,” she said in the interview. “It was awesome. “

But she also said she was the “worst intern to ever work on the program,” explaining that she never did her actual job and only followed Conan around the office.

Since then, Kaling wrote and produced the hit NBC comedy “The Office” and starred in her own successful sitcom, “The Mindy Project.”

Jenna Dewan was a backup dancer for Justin Timberlake before becoming a breakout star herself.

caption Jenna Dewan and Justin Timberlake. source Frank Micelotta Archive/ Getty

Jenna Dewan is widely known for her breakout role in “Step Up” opposite her now-ex-husband Channing Tatum. Before that, Dewan worked for pop singer Justin Timberlake as his backup dancer.

On Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live,” Dewan admitted that she and Timberlake did not keep things strictly professional.

“We dated,” she said. “[It was] not that long. We were friends. Then we dated. It’s not as salacious as everyone thinks.”