10 celebrities you didn’t know were actually redheads

caption Nicole Kidman. source Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images and Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Celebrities change up their looks all the time, including dyeing their hair.

These 10 celebrities might not be known as redheads but, naturally, they all are.

Nicole Kidman has been a sleek blond for years, but she naturally has curly red hair.

While there are plenty of fake redheads out there, these 10 celebrities left their red locks behind to embrace a more conventional hair color. But the internet never forgets.

Whether it was for a role or just because they wanted to switch it up, these famous faces have tried to cover up their tresses with dye – do you recognize them all with their natural hair?

Nicole Kidman has been blond for the past few years, but she got her start with her natural auburn hair.

caption Kidman in 1989 and 2019. source Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images and Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Her hair is also naturally much curlier than it typically is now.

Benedict Cumberbatch dyed his hair darker for his roles in “Sherlock” and “Dr. Strange,” but his hair is naturally red.

caption Cumberbatch in 2005 and 2013. source Dave Benett/Getty Images and Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Cumberbatch first dyed his hair darker for his role in the BBC adaptation of “Sherlock.”

“It’s been dyed quite a bit darker. I’m auburn and that’s just not right for Sherlock. He’s a creature of the night. He’s got a dark, sociopathic side to him,” he told Esquire.

Laura Prepon has had dark hair for the past seven years because of “Orange is the New Black,” but she rocked her red hair in “That ’70s Show.”

caption Prepon in 2001 and 2015. source KMazur/WireImage and Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Prepon has also tried out blond a few times, notably in “October Road,” “Are You There, Chelsea?,” and the last season of “That ’70s Show.”

Seth Green has had almost every hair color under the sun, but he’s a natural ginger.

caption Green in 2006 and 2003. source Richard Lewis/FilmMagic and J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images

In “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” alone, Green rocked red, brown, and black hair across his various appearances on the show.

“At first I started dyeing my hair because I could never do it in high school,” he told SF Gate in 2001, “I thought, ‘What the hell?'”

Catherine O’Hara has been blond during her run on “Schitt’s Creek,” but before that she kept her natural hue.

caption O’Hara in 1994 and 2019. source Ron Galella, Ltd/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images and Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Before she was playing the Rose family matriarch Moira, O’Hara was well known for her roles in ’80s and ’90s films “Home Alone” and “Beetlejuice,” in which she has her natural auburn hair.

Ewan McGregor has dyed his hair darker for roles before, and has even shaved his head for parts.

caption McGregor in 2012 and 2015. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images and Kevin Winter/Getty Images

McGregor has dabbled with many different styles and colors throughout his decades-long career.

Bridget Regan has switched back and forth between her natural red and dyed black hair.

caption Regan in 2014 and 2015. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images and Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Regan first dyed her hair for her role in the 2008 fantasy series “Legend of the Seeker.”

“They dyed it once I moved to New Zealand and they chemically straightened it, and I was like ‘who am I?’ It was like a good week of catching myself in the mirror going ‘Ha’. But it was definitely right for the role, and I knew that going into it,” she told TV Equals.

Lucas Hedges had naturally reddish hair growing up, but dyed it for different roles.

caption Hedges in 2016 and 2018. source GP Images/WireImages and Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Hedges revealed that he dyed his hair for the movie “Honey Boy,” written by Shia LeBeouf.

“I had different colored contact lenses and they dyed my hair. I felt like I lost my mind a bit, but I felt a new kind of freedom,” he told the Evening Standard.

Charles Dance rocks his gray hair these days, but he used to have red hair.

The screen legend has been acting since the ’70s on TV and in movies, so no wonder we’ve seen the natural progression of his hair.

Noel Fisher switches back and forth between his “Shameless” black hue and his natural red.

caption Fisher in 2016 and 2014. source Jason LaVeris/Getty Images and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fisher is most famous for his role as Mickey Milkovich on “Shameless,” but he doesn’t get to wear his natural shade.

“Actually, I am also a ginger. It’s not quite the level of [Cam Monaghan’s] but it’s definitely got a whole lot of fire in it,” Fisher told Logo.