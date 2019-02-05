15 celebrities you didn’t know were in a romantic comedy

caption Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore starred in the rom-com “Fever Pitch.” source Twentieth Century Fox

A lot of celebrities appeared in romantic comedies and you may not have noticed.

TV hosts like Ellen DeGeneres and Jimmy Fallon were both in romantic comedies.

Singer Taylor Swift also appeared in a rom-com.

Romantic comedies are the go-to movies for many and it seems like a lot of celebrities have made appearances in the popular genre. There’s nothing like relaxing with a tear- and laughter-inducing film involving some of your favorite celebrities. And sometimes it’s easy to forget that some of our favorite celebrities had either starring, supporting, or cameo roles in many popular features.

Here are 15 celebrities you probably forgot had a role in some of your favorite romantic comedies.

Before hosting a late-night show, Jimmy Fallon starred in “Fever Pitch.”

caption A few years later Fallon made a cameo in “Gossip Girl.” source Twentieth Century Fox

The rom-com “Fever Pitch” starred Drew Barrymore as Lindsay as she falls for Jimmy Fallon’s character Ben who has quite an obsession with the Red Sox.

Before playing Voldemort, Ralph Fiennes played Jennifer Lopez’s love interest in “Maid in Manhattan.”

caption He starred opposite Jennifer Lopez. source Columbia Pictures

Before gaining notoriety for playing the iconic villain Lord Voldemort in the “Harry Potter” franchise, Ralph Fiennes starred opposite Jennifer Lopez in 2002’s “Maid in Manhattan.”

A candidate for the New York state Senate, Fiennes’ character Chris Marshall falls in love with Lopez’s character, Marisa Ventura, after mistaking her for being a wealthy guest at the Beresford Hotel. Plot twist: Marisa is actually a hotel maid at the upscale inn.

Hugh Jackman played a time-traveling duke in 2001’s “Kate and Leopold.”

caption Before he was in superhero action movies, he was in a rom-com. source Miramax

Perhaps his only performance as a leading man in a rom-com, Jackman’s character Leopold plays a nobleman whose misguided concept of time takes him from New York in 1876 to the present day. There, he falls in love with a pessimistic yet earnest Meg Ryan.

The “How To Get Away with Murder” star Viola Davis also made an appearance in the film.

In her first feature film, Ellen DeGeneres played a television producer who falls for a narcissist in “Mr. Wrong.”

caption Shortly after getting her own talk show, DeGeneres starred in this rom-com. source Touchstone Pictures

Most attribute DeGeneres’ success to her days as a stand-up comedian and longtime host of her Emmy Award-winning talk show “The Ellen DeGeneres show.” However, the dancing enthusiast once held a leading role in “Mr. Wrong.”

The 1996 rom-com was DeGeneres’ debut role in a box-office film. She played an unassuming woman who falls in love with an egotistical gentleman disguised as a poet and businessman. “Mr. Wrong” only scored a 7% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes

Chloë Grace Moretz was her older brother’s voice of reason in “500 Days of Summer.”

caption Mortez has since been in some darker films like “Carrie.” source Fox Searchlight Pictures

Before landing cameo roles in NBC’s “30 Rock” and landing the titular role of Carrie in the 2013 remake of the 1976 thriller, Moretz played the sister of Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s character Tom in 2009’s “500 Days of Summer.” In the film, she gives her lovesick older brother some advice that real-life hopeless romantics could arguably benefit from hearing as well.

Taylor Swift was among the star-studded cast of “Valentine’s Day.”

caption She and Taylor Lautner had a storyline in the film. source Warner Bros.

Starring celebrities like Taylor Lautner, Anne Hathaway, and Julia Roberts, the 2010 romantic comedy “Valentine’s Day” also included an appearance from Taylor Swift. She played the love interest of Taylor Lautner.

Chiwetel Ejiofor also lent his talent to the 2003 Christmas-themed flick “Love Actually.”

caption He acted alongside Keira Knightley and Hugh Grant. source Universal Pictures,

Before earning an Oscar nomination for best actor in “12 Years a Slave,” the British-born actor was in “Love Actually” as well, playing the role of Keira Knightley’s movie husband Peter.

Denzel Washington played a matchmaker in an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing.”

caption The film was based on a Shakespearean play. source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios

Denzel Washington’s range is so broad that it’s understandable if audiences forget he dabbled in the rom-com universe before becoming a box office record breaker for his work in “Remember The Titans” and “Training Day.”

In the film adaptation of William Shakespeare’s 16th-century play, Washington plays the part of Don Pedro Despite being one the few who does not marry at the culmination of the film, Washington’s role is nonetheless important. He was a matchmaker for the other characters.

Bradley Cooper played one of Matthew McConaughey’s best friends in “Failure to Launch.”

caption Matthew McConaughey and Bradley Cooper in the film. source Paramount Pictures

Back in 2006, Bradley Cooper claim to fame was a role in the early 2000s show “Alias.” In between that and earning a 2019 Academy Award nomination for best actor in 2018’s “A Star is Born,” Cooper had a minor role as McConaughey’s pal Demo.

In the film, Tripp (McConaughey) is a 35-year-old bachelor who lives in a complacent life at home with his parents. Demo also lives with his parents in the movie and doesn’t see any problem with it.

Kristen Wiig kept viewers laughing in “Knocked Up.”

caption Wiig makes a brief appearance in the film. source Universal Pictures

Sure, Kristen Wiig won the hearts of fans when she appeared in the NBC sketch comedy show “Saturday Night Live.” However, her 2007 role as a passive-aggressive supervisor of Katherine Heigl’s character Alison foreshadowed a lifetime of comedic success for the New York native. Her quippy one-liners was a scene-stealer in an already hilarious film.

Octavia Spencer was in the classic ’90s picture “Never Been Kissed.”

caption She can also be seen in the trailer. source Fox 2000 Pictures

Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer’s resume includes everything from period pieces to animated flicks. Acting alongside Drew Barrymore, Molly Shannon, and Jessica Alba, Spencer played Cynthia in 1999’s “Never Been Kissed.”

Before taking on his iconic role as the Joker, Heath Ledger was in a rom-com.

caption The film is loosely inspired by a Shakespeare play. source Touchstone Pictures

Although he’s well-known for his portrayal of the Joker in “Dark Knight,” Ledger had a few roles first. In the 1999 hit rom-com “10 Things I Hate About You,” Heath Ledger played Patrick Verona. He acted alongside other familiar faces including Joseph Gorden-Levitt, Julia Stiles, and Allison Janney.

Joey Fatone played a family cousin in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”

caption A black and white still of Fatone dancing in the film. source IFC Films

Still ruling charts as part of the pop band NSYNC, Joey Fatone stepped away from singing for a short time in 2002 to play the role of Cousin Angelo in the highly successful film “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”

In addition to being a heartwarming story about the importance of family, the film also made bank at the box office. The film grossed about $368 million worldwide. Not bad for a movie that was given a production budget of $5 million.

Josh Groban’s film debut was as Emma Stone’s ex-boyfriend in “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”

caption He acted alongside Emma Stone. source Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Nearly a decade after “You Raised Me Up” introduced the LA-born singer, he tried his hand at acting. In the 2011 picture “Crazy, Stupid, Love,” Josh Groban played Richard, the boyfriend of Emma Stone’s character Hannah.

A baby-faced Chris Pratt was Anne Hathaway’s fiancé in “Bride Wars.”

caption He and Anne Hathaway were engaged in the film. source Fox 2000 Pictures

One of “The Avengers” star Chris Pratt’s earliest film roles included the 2009 rom-com “Bride Wars.” He plays Fletcher, Liv’s (Anne Hathaway) controlling fiancé. Eventually, Fletcher and Liv go their opposite ways and Liv eventually settles down with best friend turned rival Emma’s (Kate Hudson) brother Nate.

2009 was quite a year for Pratt. That same year was the start of his longtime role as the lovable Andy Dwyer in NBC’s “Parks & Recreation.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.